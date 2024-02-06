Faith on a 1 to 10 scale

"How important is your faith to you?"

The aforementioned query by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson should not have been unexpected.

Religious faith imbues the values of many, if not most, people who hold some semblance of a belief system.

Jackson seemed prepared for such a question, replying that her faith was "very important," but reminded the long-term Capitol Hill lawmaker there is no religious test in the U.S. Constitution.

She quoted Article 6 of the venerated document, the pertinent portion of which reads the following:

"The Senators and Representatives before mentioned, and the Members of the several State Legislatures, and all executive and judicial Officers, both of the United States and of the several States, shall be bound by Oath or Affirmation, to support this Constitution; but no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States."

Graham did his due diligence.

The question was asked and answered.

The senator ought to have moved on to the next topic, but he didn't.

In a rejoinder, Graham then asked:

"On a scale of 1 to 10, how faithful would you say you are in terms of religion?"

Reader, how would you answer such a question?

In a bizarre aside, and before the nominee could frame a reply, Graham admitted he essentially didn't have a great deal of credibility on the subject.

"I go to church probably three times a year, so that speaks poorly of me. Do you attend church regularly?"

Jackson handled herself with class and dignity, as most nominees to the nation's highest court must if they wish to be confirmed by the Senate.

"Well, Senator, I am reluctant to talk about my faith in this way, because I want to be mindful of the need for the public to have confidence in my ability to separate out my personal views."

Watching the exchange on YouTube, this columnist found it was a strange three minutes before the Senate Judiciary Committee.