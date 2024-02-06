Faith lessens worry

I am thinking about hiring someone to mow my yard.

The idea grates on me and wounds my masculine pride. The yard seems to mocks me, "If you were a real man, I wouldn't look like this."

It's my yard! I should be able to whip it into submission.

I thought about my grass dilemma after reading Psalm 127:1-3. The three verses stress the vanity, the pointless nature, of trying to do anything apart from the Lord. Building a house and watching over a city absent of the Lord is not only futile but produces more worry than ever hoped to relieve.

The psalm also points out the No. 1 thing we all do when we think we have more to do than time to do it. We skip on sleep. Rising early, staying late. Rationalizing that eight hours of sleep is too many. Six should be fine. If I can survive on six, then why not five or four. Before long, cutting sleep takes its toll on you. Your lack of sleep costs you more than gained with the one hour of work. Worry, toil and general anxiety is compacted by three fundamental truths.