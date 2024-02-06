Wandering into the Southeast Missouri State University Baptist Student Center on Friday evenings, there's a sense of family and camaraderie among individuals sharing a few important connections: Chinese culture and faith.
Nearly three years ago, Ron Winstead and his wife, Ina, connected with Chen Wu to create a community-focused Bible study that would allow Chinese students to be exposed to both English and Christianity, through ministries beginning at First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau.
"[In] some ways we're trying to build a bridge [between] the two cultures, especially Christianity and Chinese culture," Wu said.
First Baptist Church has had a long history with Southeast and the Chinese students, according to Ron Winstead. The church had previously been located on the campus before the university took the building over, and during the church's approximate 80-year tenure on the campus, had quite a bit of contact with local and but international students as well, Winstead said.
The Winsteads ministered to folks in Taiwan and mainland China before retiring and moving back to the Cape Girardeau area. Upon their return about 18 years ago, they were invited to be a part of the existing campus Bible study that focused on teaching in English and Mandarin languages.
"[The participants'] motivation was [that] they wanted to learn English," Ron Winstead said. "But when you got down to the serious part about faith and religion, we discovered that using our Chinese was more effective."
For the last 12 to 15 years, the outreach to Chinese students at the Baptist Student Center has been ongoing, Ron Winstead said.
After studying at the University of Mississippi, Wu was hired at Southeast and introduced to Ron and Ina Winstead and the Chinese group of fellowship within the walls of Southeast's Baptist Student Center. Her role in the fellowship has been reflective of the community being built within.
"I'm trying to use this as an opportunity to apply my belief," Wu said. "Not just talk about it."
Wuwei (Peter) Lan has been attending the group for around a year and a half and joined to create connections with other Chinese people after he graduated from Southeast three years ago and chose to stay in America.
"I come here and it's like a family. [We] talk together, read the Bible, learn something and have some food together," he said. "It's very fun."
Ron Winstead explained that some students and participants would not come to the weekly Bible study if they didn't get to hear English; however, others would not come if they weren't taught in Mandarin. He explained that this also gives them an opportunity to witness to individuals who might only be attending the class to hear English, but will also be exposed to the Bible.
Pu (Paul) Xiao explained that he began coming to the group every Friday night because of Ron Winstead's ability to speak Mandarin and it was easier for him to understand. Pu shared that after studying the Bible for a year, he chose to get baptized on Feb. 17 of this year.
Originally from China, Chaonan (Stelle) Teng, a graduate student at Southeast pursuing her MBA in accounting after receiving her bachelor's degree there, has been involved with the group since shortly after Wu arrived three years ago.
"Everyone in the group, you can feel it: they really want to help you," she said. "If you have anything, you can just talk to them and then they will help you [in] any way, both spiritually and practically. So when you need comfort, you can just go talk to them and you know, it really helped me get some relief sometimes if I had problems or I just wanted to talk to someone."
Ina Winstead explained that she believed the involvement of Chinese students within this group is to get "acclimation to the culture, as well as religion."
"They have a lot of questions about our culture. What they've heard and actually what they're seeing," Ron Winstead added. "We can help them understand some of the things."
The Winsteads also explained that they are learning just as much from their students as they are trying to teach them. Wu elaborated on their reflection, saying that American perspective might be different from Chinese culture, but at the end of the day, "it doesn't matter which way you interpret it as long as you get the same information out of that paragraph or that book."
Having the different perspectives allows for a deeper understanding, Wu said.
"That's kind of the way I really think we're all growing," Wu said. "We're all growing spiritually because they see the same message in this way. Different way to interpret things can attract different types of people, not just one way. To get them exposed to different thinking ... I get to know their thinking, as well."
Promoting acceptance and inclusion, rather than division, is what they strive to do as leaders, explained Ina Winstead.
"We need to be more open, more understanding," Wu said. "Because we're all human beings. Some way we have something similar in common: the values, but just have different emphasis."
