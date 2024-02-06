Faith and food

In recent times, there is an effort to try to regain some of the connection that we once had with our food. Farmers markets around the country are experiencing a rapidly increasing rate of communal engagement because more and more people are willing to spend a little more money to buy food that is locally sourced (plus: I could eat my weight in the donuts at Cape's farmers market!).

We should always be wary of the holier-than-thou mentality that can accompany such choices, but I see something so beautiful about this trend in trying to reconnect with our food sources. For many people there is only one criteria on whether or not they should purchase a food product: the almighty dollar. For some, that criteria is necessary because of their strapped budget, for others it's simply thriftiness. However, I do not think a product's price should be the only measure of its value. For example: Estuardo's coffee beans cost much more than a canister of Folger's.

Every dollar we spend is a vote in an economic election; we are telling companies and industries what sort of products we desire as consumers. If more people start buying locally sourced products and food that is ethically grown, we will send a message about our values. Perhaps we can all invest more in local restaurants. Maybe churches should increase their hospitality budget and buy fair-trade coffee instead of just getting what is inexpensive. For people of Christian faith, we also have to remember that Jesus tells us that we are to conduct ourselves in a neighborly way toward all people, which means that we must be willing to consider how our spending habits affect our sisters and brothers in our communities and around the world. As the writer Wendell Berry puts it: "Do unto those downstream as you would have those upstream do unto you."