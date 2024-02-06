All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FoodJune 30, 2022

Fairy tales can come true when you buy a Turk Dawg ... or two

Turk Dawgs keeps Jamie Turk's dream alive, serving gourmet hot dogs with unique toppings. Discover how his family carries on his legacy at local spots, bringing joy and college funds.

Mary Ann Castillo avatar
Mary Ann Castillo
The Boss Hawg, loaded with pulled pork and Velveeta Mac & Cheese, definitely calls for a fork and a hearty appetite.
The Boss Hawg, loaded with pulled pork and Velveeta Mac & Cheese, definitely calls for a fork and a hearty appetite.Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

Once upon a time, there was a man named Jamie Turk. People near and far knew him simply as "Turk." Turk and Suzana had four children: Kayleigh, Lizzy, Jeffrey and Justin. Turk loved baseball, so it was no surprise when his twin daughters became a force to be reckoned with on the softball field. Many days and hot summer nights were spent at the ballpark chasing balls and chasing dreams. Then one day, Turk had a great idea: he would make the most delicious hot dogs in all of the land and sell them at the ballpark on game days. He would sell traditional hot dogs while also offering his all beef franks loaded with toppings ranging from pulled pork and macaroni and cheese to fresh pico de gallo and avocado crema. Turk envisioned bringing smiles to faces while earning money to send his daughters to college. He immediately got to work on his plan. Turk developed the menu. Turk decided on a name. Then two weeks later ... Turk was gone.

Fans of coleslaw will enjoy the Barkin' Hawg.
Fans of coleslaw will enjoy the Barkin' Hawg.Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

Tears fell and sadness filled the land as Turk's family and friends adjusted to a new life without him near. Plans were changed. Problems were solved. Dreams were ... dreams were ... alive?

Turk's dream of selling hot dogs remained alive and well in his family who joined forces with his close friend, Brian, to make Turk's dream a reality.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Turk Dawg's is the legacy of of love for the late Jamie Turk by his family and friends.
Turk Dawg's is the legacy of of love for the late Jamie Turk by his family and friends.Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

Each week, the little red cart with the bright yellow logo was loaded onto a trailer and dragged everywhere hungry people exist. It was seen near T.J. Maxx. It was spotted outside of Walmart. It was even seen at the local farmers market. As word of the delectable dogs spread across the kingdom, people came from all around to try the treats. Turk Dawgs was in such high demand they created a Facebook page to announce their upcoming locations.

With each hot dog enjoyed, Turk's memory remained, and little by little, all was well in the land.

Visit the Turk Dawg's Facebook page to find out when and where you can become a part of the story.

Story Tags
Mary Ann Castillo
foodie
restaurant review
Advertisement
Related
FoodNov. 18
Greek Roasted Chicken and Potatoes with Lemon and Oregano: s...
FoodNov. 18
Community Cookbook: Make Woolworth Icebox Cheesecake with Gl...
FoodNov. 14
Recipe swap: Master holiday baking with these delicious cran...
FoodNov. 14
LaClair: Does Wib’s hold up under a critical modern eye? Abs...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
How to make the perfect holiday side with shredded Brussels sprouts
FoodNov. 11
How to make the perfect holiday side with shredded Brussels sprouts
A Harte Appetite: Hail to the chef
FoodNov. 7
A Harte Appetite: Hail to the chef
Recipe Swap: Spice up your snack game with the ultimate fall Chex mix and more treats
FoodNov. 7
Recipe Swap: Spice up your snack game with the ultimate fall Chex mix and more treats
Castillo: Hubble Creek Brewing Company: Let’s go creeking!
FoodNov. 6
Castillo: Hubble Creek Brewing Company: Let’s go creeking!
How to achieve the perfect gooey grilled cheese every time
FoodOct. 31
How to achieve the perfect gooey grilled cheese every time
McClanahan: Embrace autumn with these delightful pumpkin-infused recipes
FoodOct. 30
McClanahan: Embrace autumn with these delightful pumpkin-infused recipes
LaClair: 'The Bear' approaches food and family with reverence and a little humor
FoodOct. 30
LaClair: 'The Bear' approaches food and family with reverence and a little humor
Care for a sweet treat during Mexico's Day of the Dead? Have a bite of 'pan de muerto'
FoodOct. 29
Care for a sweet treat during Mexico's Day of the Dead? Have a bite of 'pan de muerto'
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy