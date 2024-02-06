Fairy tales can come true when you buy a Turk Dawg ... or two

Once upon a time, there was a man named Jamie Turk. People near and far knew him simply as "Turk." Turk and Suzana had four children: Kayleigh, Lizzy, Jeffrey and Justin. Turk loved baseball, so it was no surprise when his twin daughters became a force to be reckoned with on the softball field. Many days and hot summer nights were spent at the ballpark chasing balls and chasing dreams. Then one day, Turk had a great idea: he would make the most delicious hot dogs in all of the land and sell them at the ballpark on game days. He would sell traditional hot dogs while also offering his all beef franks loaded with toppings ranging from pulled pork and macaroni and cheese to fresh pico de gallo and avocado crema. Turk envisioned bringing smiles to faces while earning money to send his daughters to college. He immediately got to work on his plan. Turk developed the menu. Turk decided on a name. Then two weeks later ... Turk was gone.
Tears fell and sadness filled the land as Turk's family and friends adjusted to a new life without him near. Plans were changed. Problems were solved. Dreams were ... dreams were ... alive?
Turk's dream of selling hot dogs remained alive and well in his family who joined forces with his close friend, Brian, to make Turk's dream a reality.
Each week, the little red cart with the bright yellow logo was loaded onto a trailer and dragged everywhere hungry people exist. It was seen near T.J. Maxx. It was spotted outside of Walmart. It was even seen at the local farmers market. As word of the delectable dogs spread across the kingdom, people came from all around to try the treats. Turk Dawgs was in such high demand they created a Facebook page to announce their upcoming locations.
With each hot dog enjoyed, Turk's memory remained, and little by little, all was well in the land.
Visit the Turk Dawg's Facebook page to find out when and where you can become a part of the story.
