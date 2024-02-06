Fair food favorites that can be made at home

Local and state fairs are in full swing, and that means some really great food. At the SEMO District Fair, I have my favorite go-to stands and foods, and those are different from the East Perry County Fair or the DuQuoin State Fair. Each fair has its own food specialties, but all are interesting and good.

I went looking for recipes to resemble fair food favorites and found many to choose from. So many that I just had to stop. You will surprise your family by making fair foods at home, long after the fair has rolled out of town and will save a lot of money as well. Enjoy!

Funnel Cakes

2 2/3 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 eggs

2 cups milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Oil for frying

Confectioners' sugar for sprinkling

In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and salt; mix well.

In a medium bowl, beat eggs, milk, and vanilla until well blended. Add to flour mixture and beat until smooth.

In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, heat 1-inch of oil until hot.

Holding a finger over bottom of a funnel with a 5/8-inch opening, pour 1/2 cup of batter into funnel. Drizzle batter into hot oil, swirling it in circles from center outward. Fry until golden, turning once. Drain on paper towels and sprinkle with confectioners' sugar. Repeat until all batter is used. Serve warm.

Notes: Use the batter right away, or it will thicken too much to pass easily through the funnel! If it does get too thick, you can add a little milk to thin it out.

Source: www.mrfood.com/Pastry/Easy-Funnel-Cakes

Lip-Smackin' Lemon Shake-Up

If you've ever had freshly made lemonade at a fair, then you'll love the fresh taste of this Lip-Smackin' Lemon Shake-Up! All you do is make the flavor-packed lemon syrup ahead of time and when you crave a glass, you simply shake it with equal amounts of water and ice. Doesn't get easier or tastier!

2 cups water

2 cups sugar

3/4 cup fresh-squeezed lemon juice (6 to 8 lemons)

In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, bring water and sugar to a boil. Continue cooking five minutes, or until sugar is completely dissolved, stirring occasionally.

Remove from heat and stir in lemon juice. Place in refrigerator to chill until ready to serve.

When ready to serve, place 1/2 cup lemon syrup in a plastic drink shaker or 1-quart jar. Add equal amounts of cold water and ice as well as a lemon wedge, cover tightly, and shake vigorously one to two minutes. Pour into tall glasses over additional ice, garnish with lemon slices, and enjoy!

Source: www.mrfood.com/Cold-Beverages/Lip-Smackin-Lemon-Shake-Up

Corn Fritters

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

2 eggs, beaten

1/4 cup salsa

1 (14-3/4-ounce) can cream-style corn

1 cup fresh or frozen corn (thawed if frozen)

1/4 cup vegetable oil, or more as needed

In a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder, salt, and pepper. Add eggs and salsa; mix well. Stir in both corns.

In a large skillet over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Drop batter into hot skillet 1 tablespoonful at a time and cook four to five minutes, or until golden, turning fritters halfway through cooking. Remove to a covered platter.

Add another tablespoon oil to skillet. When hot, repeat with remaining batter, adding more oil as needed, until all batter is used.

Source: www.mrfood.com/Appetizers/Easy-Corn-Fritters-1541

Fried Chocolate-Peanut Butter Hand Pies

1 (14.1-ounce) package refrigerated pie crusts

1/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips

8 mini peanut butter cups, chopped

1/2 cup vegetable oil

Unroll one pie crust and, using a knife, square the edges. Cut into 6 squares, 3-1/2-inches wide by 3-1/2-inches long. Place five or six chocolate chips in center of square, and a few pieces of peanut butter candy. Fold the dough over the candy, forming triangles. With a fork, press the edges together firmly to seal. Repeat with remaining pie crust and candy.

In a medium skillet, over medium heat, heat oil until hot. Place a few pies into skillet and cook one to two minutes on each side, or until golden brown. Remove to a paper towel lined plate. Repeat with remaining pies. Cool slightly before serving.

Source: www.mrfood.com/Pie/Fried-Chocolate-Hand-Pies

State Fair Pecan Pie

1 box (14.1 ounce) refrigerated pie crust (2 count), softened as directed on box

Cream Cheese Filling:

1 package (8 ounce) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup chopped pecans

Custard Filling:

1 cup corn syrup

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1/4 cup sugar

3 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Unroll 1 pie crust on work surface. Lightly brush top of crust with water. Unroll remaining crust, and place on top of other crust. Gently roll or press crusts together. Place in ungreased 9-inch pie plate. Fold edges under; flute edges.

In large bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar, egg, vanilla and salt with electric mixer on medium speed until smooth; pour into crust. Sprinkle with pecans. Stir together custard filling ingredients; pour filling over pecans.

Bake 45 to 50 minutes or until set. Cool completely. Cover and refrigerate any remaining pie.

Source: www.pillsbury.com/recipes/2011-state-fair-pecan-pie/dde331bb-5b15-4338-beab-ab5fb3bff24f

Chocolate Pecan Fudge

There's just something about fairs that makes us feel like kids again, and this creamy fudge recipe will certainly take you back to your childhood!

2/3 cup evaporated milk

1 2/3 cups sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups miniature marshmallows or 16 large marshmallows, cut into quarters

1 1/2 cups (9 ounces) semisweet chocolate chips

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup chopped pecans

Line an 8-inch-square baking dish with aluminum foil, then coat with cooking spray.

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, bring milk, sugar, and salt to a boil. Continue boiling five minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and add marshmallows, chocolate chips, vanilla, and nuts. Stir one to two minutes, or until marshmallows and chocolate are melted and mixture is creamy.

Pour mixture into baking dish and let cool, then cut into 1-inch squares.

Source: www.mrfood.com/Candy/Fast-Chocolate-Pecan-Fudge-2080

Fair-Favorite Corn Dogs

Bring the county fair home to your kitchen with these summer-ready corn dogs. A tip for dipping: Pour the batter in a tall Mason jar and dunk the dogs to create an even coating all around.

1 package (8-1/2 ounces) cornbread/muffin mix

2/3 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon ground mustard

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/8 teaspoon ground cumin

1 cup 2% milk

1 large egg

10 hot dogs

10 wooden skewers

Oil for deep-fat frying

In a large bowl, combine the first seven ingredients. In another bowl, whisk milk and egg; stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Let stand for 15 minutes. Insert skewers into hot dogs; dip into batter.

In an electric skillet or deep-fat fryer, heat oil to 375 degrees. Fry corn dogs, a few at a time, until golden brown, two to three minutes, turning occasionally. Drain on paper towels.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/fair-favorite-corn-dogs/print/

Root Beer Dogs

The original corn dogs, known as "Corny Dogs," debuted in 1942 at the Texas State Fair. Tasty Root Beer Dogs are an update of a classic recipe: They get their tasty twist from root beer soda, which makes the batter lighter and more flavorful.

2 cups pancake and baking mix

1 cup root beer soda

2 cups vegetable oil

8 hot dogs, cut into 1-1/2-inch chunks

In a large bowl, combine pancake and baking mix and soda; mix well.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil.

Dip hot dog chunks into batter, coating evenly, then place in skillet and cook two to three minutes, or until golden on all sides. Place on a paper towel-lined plate and repeat with remaining hot dog chunks. Serve immediately.

Note: Serve these with your favorite mustard or mustard sauce.

Source: www.mrfood.com/Misc-Meat-Recipes/Root-Beer-Dogs

Grilled Elote (Mexican Street Corn)

4 ears fresh corn, husks removed

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 teaspoons taco seasoning mix (from 1-ounce package)

1/4 cup crumbled Mexican cheese (such as Cotija)

Chopped fresh cilantro leaves, for serving if desired

Heat gas or charcoal grill. Carefully brush vegetable oil on grill rack.

Place corn directly on grill over medium-high heat. Cover grill: cook 8 to 10 minutes, turning occasionally, until lightly browned on all sides.

Meanwhile, set aside one small bowl of mayonnaise, one with taco seasoning, and another of crumbled cheese.

Brush cooked corn with mayonnaise; sprinkle with taco seasoning and cheese. Serve hot with cilantro sprinkled on top.

Note: Prefer to make this roasted street corn in the microwave? Place ears in microwavable dish, and cover with plastic wrap. Microwave on High 5 to 7 minutes or until tender.

Save remaining taco seasoning for another use.

Source: www.pillsbury.com/recipes/grilled-elote-mexican-street-corn/de647354-6e30-4675-b8ba-7da7bdf98b4b