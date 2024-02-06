Fair food favorites that can be made at home

Local and state fairs are in full swing, and that means some really great food. At the SEMO District Fair, I have my favorite go-to stands and foods, and those are different from the East Perry County Fair or the DuQuoin State Fair. Each fair has its own food specialties, but all are interesting and good.
I went looking for recipes to resemble fair food favorites and found many to choose from. So many that I just had to stop. You will surprise your family by making fair foods at home, long after the fair has rolled out of town and will save a lot of money as well. Enjoy!
In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and salt; mix well.
In a medium bowl, beat eggs, milk, and vanilla until well blended. Add to flour mixture and beat until smooth.
In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, heat 1-inch of oil until hot.
Holding a finger over bottom of a funnel with a 5/8-inch opening, pour 1/2 cup of batter into funnel. Drizzle batter into hot oil, swirling it in circles from center outward. Fry until golden, turning once. Drain on paper towels and sprinkle with confectioners' sugar. Repeat until all batter is used. Serve warm.
Notes: Use the batter right away, or it will thicken too much to pass easily through the funnel! If it does get too thick, you can add a little milk to thin it out.
Source: www.mrfood.com/Pastry/Easy-Funnel-Cakes
If you've ever had freshly made lemonade at a fair, then you'll love the fresh taste of this Lip-Smackin' Lemon Shake-Up! All you do is make the flavor-packed lemon syrup ahead of time and when you crave a glass, you simply shake it with equal amounts of water and ice. Doesn't get easier or tastier!
In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, bring water and sugar to a boil. Continue cooking five minutes, or until sugar is completely dissolved, stirring occasionally.
Remove from heat and stir in lemon juice. Place in refrigerator to chill until ready to serve.
When ready to serve, place 1/2 cup lemon syrup in a plastic drink shaker or 1-quart jar. Add equal amounts of cold water and ice as well as a lemon wedge, cover tightly, and shake vigorously one to two minutes. Pour into tall glasses over additional ice, garnish with lemon slices, and enjoy!
Source: www.mrfood.com/Cold-Beverages/Lip-Smackin-Lemon-Shake-Up
In a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder, salt, and pepper. Add eggs and salsa; mix well. Stir in both corns.
In a large skillet over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Drop batter into hot skillet 1 tablespoonful at a time and cook four to five minutes, or until golden, turning fritters halfway through cooking. Remove to a covered platter.
Add another tablespoon oil to skillet. When hot, repeat with remaining batter, adding more oil as needed, until all batter is used.
Source: www.mrfood.com/Appetizers/Easy-Corn-Fritters-1541
Unroll one pie crust and, using a knife, square the edges. Cut into 6 squares, 3-1/2-inches wide by 3-1/2-inches long. Place five or six chocolate chips in center of square, and a few pieces of peanut butter candy. Fold the dough over the candy, forming triangles. With a fork, press the edges together firmly to seal. Repeat with remaining pie crust and candy.
In a medium skillet, over medium heat, heat oil until hot. Place a few pies into skillet and cook one to two minutes on each side, or until golden brown. Remove to a paper towel lined plate. Repeat with remaining pies. Cool slightly before serving.
Source: www.mrfood.com/Pie/Fried-Chocolate-Hand-Pies
Cream Cheese Filling:
Custard Filling:
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Unroll 1 pie crust on work surface. Lightly brush top of crust with water. Unroll remaining crust, and place on top of other crust. Gently roll or press crusts together. Place in ungreased 9-inch pie plate. Fold edges under; flute edges.
In large bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar, egg, vanilla and salt with electric mixer on medium speed until smooth; pour into crust. Sprinkle with pecans. Stir together custard filling ingredients; pour filling over pecans.
Bake 45 to 50 minutes or until set. Cool completely. Cover and refrigerate any remaining pie.
Source: www.pillsbury.com/recipes/2011-state-fair-pecan-pie/dde331bb-5b15-4338-beab-ab5fb3bff24f
There's just something about fairs that makes us feel like kids again, and this creamy fudge recipe will certainly take you back to your childhood!
Line an 8-inch-square baking dish with aluminum foil, then coat with cooking spray.
In a medium saucepan over medium heat, bring milk, sugar, and salt to a boil. Continue boiling five minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and add marshmallows, chocolate chips, vanilla, and nuts. Stir one to two minutes, or until marshmallows and chocolate are melted and mixture is creamy.
Pour mixture into baking dish and let cool, then cut into 1-inch squares.
Source: www.mrfood.com/Candy/Fast-Chocolate-Pecan-Fudge-2080
Bring the county fair home to your kitchen with these summer-ready corn dogs. A tip for dipping: Pour the batter in a tall Mason jar and dunk the dogs to create an even coating all around.
In a large bowl, combine the first seven ingredients. In another bowl, whisk milk and egg; stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Let stand for 15 minutes. Insert skewers into hot dogs; dip into batter.
In an electric skillet or deep-fat fryer, heat oil to 375 degrees. Fry corn dogs, a few at a time, until golden brown, two to three minutes, turning occasionally. Drain on paper towels.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/fair-favorite-corn-dogs/print/
The original corn dogs, known as "Corny Dogs," debuted in 1942 at the Texas State Fair. Tasty Root Beer Dogs are an update of a classic recipe: They get their tasty twist from root beer soda, which makes the batter lighter and more flavorful.
In a large bowl, combine pancake and baking mix and soda; mix well.
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil.
Dip hot dog chunks into batter, coating evenly, then place in skillet and cook two to three minutes, or until golden on all sides. Place on a paper towel-lined plate and repeat with remaining hot dog chunks. Serve immediately.
Note: Serve these with your favorite mustard or mustard sauce.
Source: www.mrfood.com/Misc-Meat-Recipes/Root-Beer-Dogs
Heat gas or charcoal grill. Carefully brush vegetable oil on grill rack.
Place corn directly on grill over medium-high heat. Cover grill: cook 8 to 10 minutes, turning occasionally, until lightly browned on all sides.
Meanwhile, set aside one small bowl of mayonnaise, one with taco seasoning, and another of crumbled cheese.
Brush cooked corn with mayonnaise; sprinkle with taco seasoning and cheese. Serve hot with cilantro sprinkled on top.
Note: Prefer to make this roasted street corn in the microwave? Place ears in microwavable dish, and cover with plastic wrap. Microwave on High 5 to 7 minutes or until tender.
Save remaining taco seasoning for another use.
Source: www.pillsbury.com/recipes/grilled-elote-mexican-street-corn/de647354-6e30-4675-b8ba-7da7bdf98b4b
This Sausage, Pepper, and Onion Sandwich is perfect any time of the year, whether we grill or pan-fry it. Close your eyes, wash it down with your favorite bubbly beverage, and you'll be back at the state fair all over again. And this time you won't have to pay for parking!
In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil until hot but not smoking. Add peppers, onion, and salt; cook 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add sausage and beer, if desired, and cook 10 to 15 more minutes, or until sausage is no longer pink in center, stirring occasionally.
Evenly divide mixture onto hoagie rolls and serve immediately.
Just a Suggestion! If you want these to be a bit saucier, feel free to top each sandwich with 1/4 cup spaghetti sauce — just don't forget the napkins!
Source: www.mrfood.com/Sandwiches/Sausage-Pepper-and-Onion-Sandwich-6173
If you've ever been to a state fair, then you've probably seen those extra-large pieces of fried dough. They're called elephant ears because they're so big they kind of look like elephant ears! This recipe for Fried Elephant Ears is easy to make, but big on cinnamon-sugary goodness.
In a small bowl, combine sugar and cinnamon; mix well and set aside.
In a large deep skillet or soup pot over medium-high heat, heat oil. Meanwhile, cut each loaf of dough into thirds. Dust your hands with flour, then stretch the dough into a 6-inch diameter, being careful not to tear the dough. Place dough in oil and fry 1 to 2 minutes, or until golden brown. Turn dough over and fry on other side 1 to 2 minutes, or until golden brown.
Remove from skillet with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels. While still hot, sprinkle with sugar-cinnamon mixture. Repeat with remaining dough. Serve warm.
Source: www.mrfood.com/Pastry/Fried-Elephant-Ears
Go to any fair in the Midwest and you're likely to see lots of folks enjoying Fried Cheese Curds. Deep fried cheese curds are irresistibly good, with a crispy coating and a mouthwatering molten center. They're basically golden nuggets of goodness!
In a large bowl, combine buttermilk and beer. Add cheese curds and mix until evenly coated; set aside.
In a shallow dish, combine flour, baking powder, salt, and pepper; mix well.
In a soup pot over medium heat, heat oil until hot.
Remove curds from buttermilk mixture using a slotted spoon, making sure to drain curds well. Place 1/4 of the curds in flour mixture and toss until evenly coated. Place curds in oil making sure not to crowd, and fry 3 to 5 minutes, or until light golden. Drain on paper towels. Repeat with remaining curds; serve immediately.
Notes: For a tasty dipping sauce, try mixing 1/4 cup of ranch dressing with 2 teaspoons of hot sauce. Of course, you can dip your cheese curds into any of your other favorite dipping sauces, too!
Source: www.mrfood.com/Snacks/Fried-Cheese-Curds
One whiff of this caramel corn baking in your oven and you'll understand why we call it Irresistible Caramel Corn. It's sticky, it's crunchy, and it's everything you love about the caramel corn you can buy at the fair.
Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Place popcorn in a large bowl and set aside.
In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, bring brown sugar, butter, corn syrup, cream of tartar, and salt to a boil. Continue to cook 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and stir in baking soda. Immediately pour mixture over popcorn and stir until evenly coated, then spoon onto baking sheet.
Bake 30 minutes, stir, and continue cooking 30 more minutes. Allow to cool, then break apart and store in an airtight container.
Source: www.mrfood.com/Snacks/Irresistible-Caramel-Corn
You are only four ingredients away from enjoying the tastiest, cheesiest Loaded Cheese Fries, that you've ever had! That's because this recipe tastes as authentic as the state fair kind that you would get every summer.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Spread French fries evenly on a large, rimmed baking sheet.
Bake 20 to 25 minutes, or until golden.
Mound cooked French fries on a serving platter and top with melted cheese, bacon bits, and scallions. Serve immediately.
Source: www.mrfood.com/Potatoes-Rice/Loaded-Cheese-Fries
Anyone is likely to love this delicious, indulgent treat. Try giving the batter a kick by adding a pinch of cinnamon and a teaspoon of vanilla extract.
On each of eighteen 4-in. wooden skewers, thread 1 cookie, inserting pointed end of skewer into filling. Freeze until firm, about 1 hour.
In a deep cast-iron skillet or deep fryer, heat oil to 375 degrees.
Place biscuit mix in a shallow bowl. In another bowl, combine egg and milk; whisk into biscuit mix just until moistened.
Holding skewer, dip cookie into biscuit mixture to coat both sides; shake off excess.
Fry cookies, a few at a time, until golden brown, 1-2 minutes on each side. Drain on paper towels. Dust with confectioners' sugar before serving.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/deep-fried-cookies/
Who doesn't love turkey legs at a fair? Why wait for the next fair when you can make incredible turkey legs at home? Grab the seasonings and begin!
Divide drumsticks between 2 large bowls or shallow dishes. In a smaller bowl, whisk next 10 ingredients and, if desired, pepper sauce until blended. Add 3/4 cup marinade to drumsticks, dividing evenly between the bowls. Turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate 8 hours or overnight. Cover and refrigerate remaining marinade.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Remove drumsticks from marinade to a foil-lined 15x10x1-inch baking pan; discard marinade in bowls.
Bake, covered, 45 minutes. Uncover; bake 45-60 minutes longer or until a thermometer reads 175 degrees, basting occasionally with reserved marinade.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/hot-spicy-turkey-legs/
Why wait in line at the state fair for deep-fried candy bars when you can satisfy your curious taste buds in your very own home? Be sure to make a lot — these novelties go fast!
Whisk together first 6 ingredients. In another bowl, whisk together egg, water, milk and vanilla; add to dry ingredients, stirring just until moistened.
In a deep cast-iron or electric skillet, heat oil to 375 degrees. Dip candy bars, a few at a time, into batter; fry until golden brown, about 30 seconds per side. Drain on paper towels.
Insert skewers into bars. If desired, dust with confectioners' sugar.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/deep-fried-candy-bars-on-a-stick/
Nothing catches the eye like a traditional candy apple. Most of us have vivid memories from childhood of these shining red treats in a shop window or grocery store during the fall.
Simply made by dunking an apple into a red sugar coating that has reached hard crack stage, you can taste and see for yourself that making a little magic for grownups and kids alike isn't as difficult as it seems.
Pierce the apples with the treat sticks in the center where the stem inserts into the apples and run the stick 3/4 of the way through the apples. Bring a pot of water to boil. Dip each apple in the boiling water for 10 seconds before patting dry with a clean towel. Once all apples have been dried, use a new dry cloth to dry the outside again. Set apples aside. Lay out a piece of parchment paper on a clean and even work surface next to the apples. Spray parchment with cooking spray, not letting any of the cooking spray get on the apples.
In a tall medium-sized saucepan, whisk together sugar, water, corn syrup, and red food coloring until food coloring is evenly distributed. Place over medium-high heat and do not stir as you bring to a boil. Boil until sugar mixture reaches 300 degrees on a candy thermometer, 20 to 25 minutes. (Note: it is critical that you do not stir this sugar mixture.)
Immediately remove mixture from heat and carry pan to the apples and parchment paper. Tilt saucepan so the liquid sugar is all on one side of the pan. Use your other hand to dip an apple in the candy, twirling the apple to evenly coat the outside. Lift apple out of sugar, allowing excess to drip off, and place the coated apple on the greased parchment paper with the stick pointing up. Working quickly, repeat dipping process with remaining apples. Allow candy to cool and harden completely before serving, about 15 minutes.
Source: www.southernliving.com/recipes/candy-apple
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
