Failure is an option

Early in the fall, I challenged my Southeast students to come up with a word found in the pages of the New Testament that resonated with each of them.

Most of my charges are traditional, which, in the parlance of the university, means they're between the ages of 18 and 22.

It was a nontraditional student, though, an older one, who came up with the most intriguing offering -- fail.

"Fail" appears 63 times in the Bible, with 10 occurrences in the New Testament -- nearly all of the latter attributed to Jesus of Nazareth.

I won't disclose anything further about the student in question, save to say she was vulnerable and expansive about the times in her life where she had failed and where others had failed her.

Astronaut Jim Lovell commanded Apollo 13, the doomed 1970 mission to the moon -- a journey thwarted by an oxygen tank explosion 200,000 miles from Earth.

In the splendid Ron Howard film about the successful return of the three astronauts, NASA flight director Gene Kranz is heard to utter the words, "Failure is not an option."

Never mind Kranz never spoke those words half a century ago.

When a screenwriter decided to use the sentence in the movie, Kranz liked the phrase so much he made it the title of his 2000 autobiography.

In the days when the U.S. was regularly going into space, astronauts trained over and over on all the possible "what if" scenarios.

No one in NASA thought anything could go wrong in a routine stirring of the oxygen tanks, yet it did, and only herculean efforts got those men home safely.

There was, however, a failure to imagine every scenario, a lack of respect for the notion that if something can go wrong, it probably will.

I've failed plenty in life and how I've failed is, forgive the cutting nature of this, none of your business.

Just as how you may have come up short in your time on Earth is no business of mine.

Failing, I've discovered, as hard as it is in real time, can be instructive.

Failure, in my mind, is a better teacher than success.