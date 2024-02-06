Fact or fiction? Fort D myths and legends

Myths and legends can prevent telling the full story of a historic site. This is the case with Fort D, Cape Girardeau's sole remaining Civil War fort, and Missouri's only surviving urban fort.

John Wesley Powell, second lieutenant, 20th Illinois Volunteers, and later captain on Gen. Grant's staff, designed and supervised construction of the forts in Cape Girardeau. Fort D is a redan, a triangular structure pointed in the direction of threats. This is the first myth -- the forts defended against river attack. The Mississippi River was always in Union hands, and threats from farther south were slight because of federal forces at Cairo, Illinois, and Union gunboats plying the river. The forts in Cape Girardeau defended against the primary threat -- land attack.

Second, legend says a tunnel leads to the river from the basement of the stone blockhouse, built by the Works Progress Administration (WPA) in 1937. Any original building inside the fort was wood, built to house ammunition. (Soldiers camped between Fort D and the seminary, and at the south end of North West End Boulevard.) Bedrock is close to the surface in this area, and constructing a tunnel would require drilling through rock. This legend may come from confusion of the Underground Railroad with tunnels. The "underground" meant concealed from sight, not literally underground, and there is no evidence the network to smuggle slaves to freedom existed in Cape Girardeau.