Facing difficult choices daily

By Robert Hurtgen

Many of us live with the idea that somehow, someway, on its own, life will just become simpler. We say, "When my children grow up, my life will be simpler." Or, " When I finally get out of college and get my first real job, then life will be simpler." Some of us even spend years saying, "When I finally retire then life will be simpler." Unfortunately, life will never become simpler on its own. Simple is chosen, but it is never a simple choice.

In Luke 10 we meet a woman by the name of Martha who was hosting Jesus in her home. While he was teaching in another part of the house she was distracted by her many preparations. She found herself wanting to be both in the room with her sister and the others listening to him and be away preparing the extraordinary meal. She was being pulled in two by her conflicting desires. She could only choose one. She could not have both

We want both. We don't want to choose between chocolate cake and the ability run a four-hour marathon. We don't want to choose between building a highly demanding career and a family. Even when we know two desires are incompatible, we want both.