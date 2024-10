Photographer Kassi Jackson spent time on April 2 hearing the stories of a few local heroes residing at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.

KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com <br> <br> Robert Duckworth, 102, poses for a portrait at the Missouri Veterans Home Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Cape Girardeau. Duckworth served in the United States Army from 1945-1946. The most important lesson [I learned] was try to treat everybody like humans instead of fighting them, Duckworth said.