Facebook working on Instagram for kids younger than 13

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Facebook says it is working on a version of its Instagram app for children younger than 13, who are technically not allowed to use the app in its current form because of federal privacy regulations.

The company confirmed an earlier report by Buzzfeed News on Friday, saying it is "exploring a parent-controlled experience" on Instagram.

The move came just a day after Facebook announced a slew of new measures intended to keep teenagers safe on Instagram -- but that announcement made no mention of the plan to build an Instagram for kids.

Critics raised concerns immediately, saying a kid-friendly Instagram is just a way for Facebook to expand its user base and condition children into using its products so it can later make money off of them.