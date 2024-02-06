FAA widens inspection of jet engines after Southwest accident

WASHINGTON -- Federal regulators are expanding an emergency order for airlines to inspect fan blades in the engines of Boeing 737 jets for cracks indicating wear and tear.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it will require blades on certain CFM engines be inspected before they hit 20,000 flights. Engines already beyond the milestone must be inspected by around late August.

When engines hit 20,000 "cycles," or flights, the FAA also will require repeat inspections of the blades every 3,000 flights -- roughly every 18 to 24 months.

The FAA order backs up recommendations issued by engine maker CFM International, a joint venture of General Electric Co. and France's Safran SA.