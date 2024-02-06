Extinct professions from the 1850 census

Have you ever meet a tinsmith, cooper, limeburner, trader, or stone mason? No? You are not alone! These professions, once common in 1850s Cape Girardeau County, have become extinct or extremely rare.

According to the 1850 federal census for Cape Girardeau County, there were 13,912 residents. The majority of male residents worked as farmers. In addition to the professions listed above, there were also saddlers, shoemakers, wagon makers, tailors and blacksmiths. Professions that are still around today that were listed were physician, carpenter, minister and teacher.

Below are a sampling of residents, their professions, and what their job entailed. All jobs are taken from the 1850 census for Cape Girardeau County.

A native of Germany, George Cramer, 29, worked as a tobacconist. He would have provided customers with a variety of tobacco products, including cigars, pipes, matches and other paraphernalia.

James T. Huckstep, 35, from Virginia, worked as a plasterer. Like a modern day installer of sheet rock, the plasterer created interior walls or decorative ceiling or wall moldings.

Originally from Pennsylvania, James Murry, 28, worked as a limeburner. His job entailed burning limestone in kilns to extract the lime. It was then used by farmers and in tanneries.