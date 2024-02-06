Exploring South Cape's 99-year leasehold estates

"A town in order to grow must attract laboring men" -- declared a promotional piece circulated at the cusp of ambitious plans for industrial expansion in Cape Girardeau. And low-waged laborers needed housing. Several landowner entrepreneurs responded by filing, with the county recorder, subdivisions of their properties, south of the Cape Girardeau city limits. These neighborhoods succeeded to attract laborers and families, but also concentrated lower-class newcomers to enclaves separate from established city neighborhoods.

In April 1906, Louis and Mary Giboney Houck were the first landowners to file their plat for The Village of Girardeau -- their flood-prone land south of city limits. A few months later, adjacent plats for The Village of Leadville (owned by M.E. and Eugenia Leming) and Smelterville (George Rodenmayer and W.C. Bahn) were filed. New plans for neighborhoods -- laid out in blocks, numbered lots, named streets and lanes -- projected the hope of owners to attract and profit from the influx of laborers.

The Village of Girardeau, platted into 20 blocks of "estate" lots, encompassed territory east of Sprigg Street, on both sides of the railroad tracks, to the river on the east and from Boundary street (aka First Street) south to La Cruz Street.

Houck's concept was unique -- his subdivision lots were to be leased, not owned. Leadville and Smelterville lots were sold and deeded.

A circular promoting the Village of Girardeau (circa 1906) is archived in Special Collections, Southeast Missouri State University. In part, it reads: