Experts on life

Been a really busy last couple weeks. Several weeks ago I started some tomato seeds in my little work room. I start them 20 to 30 seeds per container and then transplant the individual plants into 3-inch-by-3-inch pots. Takes a bit of time, but it works. Once we get them into pots we move them out in the greenhouse which is going on seven years old. During the winter, we let some of the cats sleep in it. Its warmer and also more protection from the foxes and coyotes, but in doing this the cats have destroyed the plastic covering. Time has also been hard on the greenhouse, so it needed a facelift. Yesterday, Marge and I started the facelift. Need about two more days to complete. We've been busy.

Also been a busy week at the church we attend. Events and sickness have caused us to meet ourselves going and coming, but that's OK. Busy hands and feet tend to keep our minds and hands and feet away from mischief, or that's what the old timers used to say. Lost a good friend and old-timer a week or two ago. Miss him. Wes was a keeper! We are losing our old-timers one by one. Those born in 1950 are right at 73 years old; my friend was 76. Go back 10 years to 1940, and they would be 83. Back another 10 years, and they would be 90. And then 10 more years, and you are looking at a 100-year-old individual. Not many older than that.

The pastor where we attend church has been married around 46 years, give or take a couple. Marge and I, 50 years. Several other couples have been married 50 some years, but none in the 60 year category. We need those who have been through the test of time to kind of give stability to our fast-moving, changing, mobile society.

If I was going to look for advice on marriage, I'd look for someone who has gone through the test of time and been married 30 or 50 or 70 years and not someone who is just writing a book. If I was going to seek advice on how to grow field corn or wheat or beans, I'm afraid I'd ask someone who has been growing crops for a good while and knows how to. I may ask some young whipper-snapper as well to get the newest and best on it and add that to the old-timer's advice, but it's the old-timer who has my attention and respect.