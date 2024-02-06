Experiencing Easter joy every day

When I rise in the morning I look for the joy and newness that is bound to come into that day. Sunshine is wonderful to encounter, but you can have sunshine within yourself if you but recognize it. Everyone has times when things aren't going well, according to his perceptions. But if we remember that the sun will shine again and light will follow our darkness, it's much easier to get through the bad or stressful times. I find it interesting, and yes a bit exciting, to look for the meaning of what's happened. I know, first of all, that I am not alone because God is with me, beside and inside me "And surely I am with your always, to the very end of the age" (Matthew 28:18-20). There is a lesson to be learned from the experience. It may be meant to affect someone else, rather than or including myself. Regardless, nothing is as bad as it seems. Do not give the bad that occurs in your life undue attention. It's more likely to happen, and your mind and body will respond to the stress. You will keep yourself unhappy. Remember that you have an ally in Jesus. Nothing is so traumatic that the darkness will continue. Open your eyes to what's in your heart, your desires and let nothing stop you. Claim your Easter every day of the year, within each trial you encounter or whether it be the loss of a loved one, rejection, or job failure. Remember we are never failures, unless WE believe we are. We will rise after each fall and live to face each day with joy, if we have faith.

Life is full of deaths and resurrections. We change constantly, as we gain experience or learn new information. What we learned or experienced earlier often has to die before we can accumulate something new. Space must be made. You can't change clothes without getting rid of what you have on. One can't even rearrange the furniture in his house without moving or getting rid of the old. The old furniture or room arrangement must be gone before the new can take its place.

As we all know, our once beautiful flowers must die or the blooms shed, before new growth can begin anew. However, if you sow new seedlings, you will, once again, see lovely new flowers, for another while. So you see, something new and beautiful can come from what seems bad or ugly. We need never be crushed. Every dawn can be Easter, a new beginning and a chance to start once again.