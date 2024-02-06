Exhibit explores the art of rock 'n' roll

NEW YORK -- Museum exhibits tend to be quiet. Not this one.

In "Play It Loud," an exuberant show to be heard as well as seen, the Metropolitan Museum of Art takes on the history of rock 'n' roll through iconic instruments on loan from some of rock's biggest names. There are flamboyant costumes worn by Prince and Jimmy Page, videotaped interviews with "guitar gods," even shattered guitars.

The show runs here from April 8 through Oct. 1 before traveling to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, in Cleveland, where it will be on view from Nov. 20 through Sept. 13, 2020.

"We're looking at rock 'n' roll instruments as an art. They serve as muses, tools and visual icons, and many of them are hand-painted and lovingly designed," says Jayson Kerr Dobney, curator in charge of the department of musical instruments at the Met. He organized "Play It Loud: Instruments of Rock and Roll," with Craig J. Inciardi, curator and director of acquisitions at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

For anyone who ever dreamed of climbing onstage at a rock concert for a closer look, this may be your best shot.

"Instruments are some of the most personal objects connected to musicians, but as audience members we are primarily used to seeing them from far away, up on a stage in performance. This exhibition will provide a rare opportunity to examine some of rock 'n' roll's most iconic objects up close," says Dobney.

Highlights include Chuck Berry's ES-350T guitar (at the entrance to the exhibit), John Lennon's 12-string Rickenbacker 325, an electric 500/1 "violin" bass on loan from Paul McCartney, Keith Moon's drum set and the white Stratocaster played at Woodstock by Jimi Hendrix.

Interviewed by The Associated Press on Monday, Page, the guitarist and founder of Led Zeppelin, said when curators approached him and explained their vision of the exhibit -- you approach it through the Greco-Roman art galleries and then suddenly come upon Berry's guitar -- he was all in.

"My guitar was confiscated if I took it to the school field to play," he said. "That's the kind of respect given to guitars in those days.

"So to see guitars from people I listen to. it's absolutely phenomenal. It's humbling."

Over 130 instruments are featured in the show, including ones played and beloved by the Beatles, Elvis Presley, Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones, The Grateful Dead, Lady Gaga, Joan Jett, Metallica, Steve Miller, Page and other rock 'n' roll greats.

The collection spans 1939 to 2017. All the instruments are on loan, most by the musicians themselves, although Miller has promised to donate to the Met his 1961 Les Paul TV Special guitar, painted by surfboard artist Bob Cantrell.

The show features its own rock 'n' roll soundtrack and is organized in thematic sections.