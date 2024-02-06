Ewald's Bar-B-Q is a delicious time machine — never change

This week, I took a step back in time a few decades at Ewald's Bar-B-Q in Perryville, Missouri. Located in the lovely historic downtown, Ewald's is in an unassuming building that always seems to have vehicles lined up outside. The name of the restaurant is printed on a fading Pepsi sign up on a pole outside, and the Pepsi logo is not a modern one. Before stepping foot inside, I already loved it.

Inside, there were so many photos of the generations who had come before, because Ewald's was founded in 1946, and it still remains in the family. There is something magical about that kind of familial loyalty and pride, something rare and precious. The seating area gives off "old school diner" vibes for a very good reason — that is exactly what Ewald's is.

Imagine: this restaurant has seen poodle skirts and cigarette packs rolled into T-shirt sleeves in the '50s, flower power in the '60s, huge long cars from the '70s, cars shrinking and hair growing in the '80s, grunge kids with black hair hanging in their eyes in the '90s, the meteoric rise of the internet in the '00s, and the smartphones that eat our lives if we're not careful in the '10s. I mean, my goodness! Ewald's has been cooking and feeding people as society ebbs and changes, as trends come and go, but people still walk in that door and eat the same recipes that were developed in 1946. That is staying power, and beyond impressive to me.

Inside the front door to the left was the only evidence of bowing to technology that I could see, in the form of an electronic TV screen menu board up on the wall. Far from killing the old diner vibe, that menu board helped cement for me that Ewald's knows it is catering to the modern customer while remaining true to its family recipes. So let's talk about the recipes I happened to try this visit.

When I asked the woman taking orders at the register what Ewald's was known for, she said either the barbecue on bun or barbecue on toast. Toast it was, and I ordered one. I also noticed a sandwich that I don't often see in the wild anymore, so I ordered a toasted tuna salad to try, too. I'd read that Ewald's shakes were the bomb, so I added a blueberry cheesecake to the list, my husband ordered his barbecue with potato salad, and we sat down to wait.