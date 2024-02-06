Everything is big at Yvonne's, except for the price

I went to Benton, Missouri, this time with my sister, Jessica. It was a pleasant drive, mostly because of the company. Jess has a wicked sense of humor, and we always have fun. This time, we were absolutely delighted that the eatery we were visiting, Yvonne's, was on 25 West Twappity St. We spent a few minutes laughing about the street name, trying out different ways of pronouncing it, and then completely forgetting to ask our server the proper pronunciation. We knew that any business on Twappity Street surely must be a fun place.

We weren't wrong. We sat at a table with the best light we could find, because of the pictures we had to take, of course. Next to us was a table of nice women out for a pleasant afternoon, and eventually my sister drew them into conversation. We checked out their food when it came out, and that's when Jess decided she simply had to add a fish sub to her order because someone else's fish plate looked amazing.

But let's back up and talk about Yvonne's a bit. I would not call it completely a bar, but there is a definite bar element to the building. Smoking is allowed, but only at the bar counter itself, and there were a lot of tables for seating. In the corner, it looked like a setup for live music, though there was no one there to play for us in the afternoon. That was OK with us, because the drinks here were pretty affordable. I got an Amaretto Sour for $4 and couldn't believe it. The food was very reasonable, too.

As I so often do with Jess, I went overboard ordering food, and so did she. We felt like we had the almost frantic need to try every major thing on the menu, which was no easy task. Yvonne's has a pretty robust selection, and we did our best to order it all. Between us, we ordered a fish sub, a Greek salad, a Howdy Neighbor pizza because we thought the name was great (the server described this as a supreme pizza on steroids), a mushroom Swiss burger, and the appetizer sampler platter with potato skins, chicken tenders, breaded mushrooms, cheese sticks, poppers, fried pickles and onion rings. Phew. Did we eat it all? Not even close, but we did get a bite or two of everything and took home a ton of leftovers.

The next thing that made us laugh was the sheer size of the condiments that we requested. We asked for ranch dressing, and they brought out a bottle nearly big enough to fit my forearm in. The Parmesan cheese was an industrial-sized container that was probably a half gallon of cheese. Ketchup, mayo — everything was huge, and I loved it. Yvonne's wants you to leave feeling like you've been taken care of, and we certainly were.