Everyone's contribution counts

There is a story from 1 Samuel 30, where the village where David, his army and their families lived was raided. The attacking army burned the town and took their wives and children into captivity and other items. When David and the army discovered their home in ruins and their families missing, they wept and set out on a great quest to return what had been taken.

Six hundred men set out in pursuit of their enemies. Yet when they came to the brook of Besor, two hundred men were too exhausted to cross over. They stayed behind with the baggage while the other 400 crossed, ready for battle. The army of 400 defeated their enemy, recovered their families, regained their possessions and took control of the herds and livestock abandoned by the fleeing army.

When those who entered into battle returned to those who stayed with the stuff, they wanted to return their families to them but divide the newly acquired spoils among those who wielded their swords. Those who took the more significant risk deserved the greater reward. David, however, was not persuaded by their argument. He ruled that those who stayed with the stuff and those who swung their swords were equal in their share. That decision set a precedent that was carried out for generations. The men who stayed with the stuff and the men who swung their swords remind us of some very important traits for life.