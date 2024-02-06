Everyone has something to offer

As I continue my exploration into the usefulness of my time in this world, I constantly ask, "How important is the task, visit, or whatever endeavor I'm pursuing," and I use God's, compass. I often question, "What would Jesus do in this situation?"

A close relative, Louise, inspired my look into the uniqueness of every person and what he/she accomplishes. Louise's husband, Ben eventually was placed into a nursing home. The shift in residence and Ben's failing health, left Louise at home, all alone, to keep everything going. Louise had house repairs to oversee, bills to pay, the car to keep in shape, and all the usual things that living requires. In addition to normal home duties, she visited Ben in the nursing home, every day. In addition to those chores, Louise tried to take part in the family activities. Little did I realize the amount of energy, work and aloneness her situation required? She never complained, however, but kept going. Ben eventually died and Louise, by herself, took care of the funeral arrangements. Upon looking back, I wished I had recognized the awesome sacrifices she made, and the lack of recognition she received from others. I admire the tenacity and ability she displayed so she could continue leading a normal life as much as was possible. What a gift she presented through her example.

There are many in the world who are performing the same duties as Louise, but do we give them the credit they deserve. Do we visualize the amount of tenacity and emotional toll, a circumstance such as I described, takes on someone. We seem more apt to laud those that accomplish what's noteworthy in the eyes of the world, rather than God.

My husband recently visited the hospital for a few days and, yes, it took tenacity and courage for me to keep everything in place at home. As I traveled back and forth to the hospital, bought groceries, and kept my husband occupied by bringing him The Wall Street Journal, his phone charger and other paraphernalia, I was soon ready for a break. It had become tedious in only a few days. My mind forced me to think of those having loved ones that require ongoing care taking, those, like Louise. Some have support from family and friends, but other people shoulder the burden on their own. They deserve a gold-star, for sure. Hopefully we're able to place ourselves in their shoes, and to understand what they are experiencing. Before doling out accolades to anyone or to any cause, let us begin with giving, just due, to those humans that sacrifice doing the ordinary and menial. Like Louise, They simply display caring, responsibility and love.

So often we fail to notice the inconvenience, suffering, courage and sheer doggedness of those, seemingly residing in the background. Do we look to see what's going on with them--underneath their facades of laughter and declarations of "I'm fine." Or do we "encourage one another and build each other up" as 1 Thessalonians 5:11 recommends. Let's stretch our admiration to include everyone.