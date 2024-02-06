Everybody deserves to be loved

"I could never love someone like him/her, one might say. If you only knew them, you couldn't find anything to love about them, either," and someone verbalizes the person's negative qualities.

How should we look at those who, more often than not, perform undesirable actions or say mean words? Someone we know may be guilty of immorality, and that may be forbidden in our moral vocabulary. Again, we proclaim, "I don't even like the person, so how can I possibly love him/her?"

There is a difference between liking and loving.

Let me give you an example of someone who fit the mold of what I'm trying to say. I had an uncle who failed to fit the criterion of someone who would be deserving of much love because he had so many vices, of which he couldn't deny, but he was very likable.

Uncle Roy was a lot of fun and pleasant to be around. Although he never lived close-by, his visits were welcomed by the family. Uncle Roy was a great conversationalist and very free with what he had. Handsome described him also.

Now, if one has a judgmental attitude and gauges people strictly by outward appearances, Uncle Roy would not pass the test. I will list a few, and you can decide if you think he was deserving of love. Before alcoholism was termed as a disease, Uncle Roy definitely overindulged and was labeled as a drunk. He also liked to entertain women, other than his wife. Yet we, his family liked and loved him in spite of his unacceptable behavior. Of course someone with Uncle Roy's traits needed to be changed, right? One of my beloved aunts was just the person to tackle the job.