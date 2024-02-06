Ever had a boo-boo?

Marge, Grace and I were lying in bed the other night, and I asked Marge what she was thinking. I've had some problems lately with my heart, so kind of figured that was what she was pondering. (Turns out I've had a heart abnormality since birth and didn't know it.) Marge said she was thinking back when she was just a kid back in Nebraska and was helping Keith, her dad, work on some calves turning the bulls into steers. He was using his pocket knife. Marge was probably holding the back end of the calf when the calf kicked, which, in turn, caused Keith to cut Marge's arm. She commented that it probably should have had stitches but they didn't. It was probably 40 to 80 miles to a doctor so they just taped the cut shut and called it good. Common treatment was to put mercurochrome on it.

Cuts happen, especially on a ranch where there are cattle and horses and dogs and such. Marge said she was little and for some reason her puppy bit her lip and sliced it open. This time her folks took her for stitches. Her puppy bit the dust. I can't remember how many puppies I lost for this or that reason. No. 1 reason was chasing and killing chickens.

I was little and was trying to get to a bird nest in Dad's granary when I slipped and whacked open my knee. I would imagine I was crying bloody murder, so Mom and Dad drove about 30 miles north to Dr. Howell in Hyannis. He deadened it and then proceeded to sew it up. I remember him asking if I wanted to watch. Well of course. I'd watched Dad sew up horses and cows, so why not. It wasn't hurting. Seven stitches later, I was back to normal. My older sister worked for old Dr. Howell at one time. She might have been working for him then. Oh, yea, I got a tetanus shot before I left.