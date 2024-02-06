Ever go barefooted?

A couple weeks ago, Marge fixed a birthday meal for our youngest son -- biscuits and gravy and scrambled eggs. Probably our family's favorite meal. Our birthday son came wearing a pair of house slippers, which he immediately took off once in the house. So he ate barefooted! I didn't mind nor did anyone else. It was his birthday celebration. Made me wonder how many people go barefooted and where?

Dad was an avid gardener for several reasons: He loved to garden, a good garden saved a ton of money, and home-grown garden produce just tastes better. One of my older sister's memories is of gardening and planting potatoes in the spring. Dad would put the plow on the International C tractor, which he would use to plow the potato patch. He'd plow so many passes, then we'd stick potato sets every step or so down 4 inches or so from the top of the plowed ground. Then Dad would plow a few more passes or furrows, and then we'd plant another row of seed potatoes. My sister said she loved to plant potatoes barefooted. She said the clean cool soil felt so good on her bare feet.

I planted potatoes just like this, only I never went barefooted. Can't stress how emphatic the never is. Never! When I was little, I wore canvas tennis shoes, and they were usually black with white shoestrings. I would imagine by spring the shoes worn to school all winter were worn out, so Mom would have been lax on us keeping them clean. Still remember those canvas tennis shoes. New ones felt so light and good, it felt like you could jump over the moon and outrun a racehorse. But I didn't go barefooted.

I can't remember Mom or Dad and Mick going barefooted as well. There were so many sandburs growing up, you wore shoes everywhere. Fresh plowed soil would have been free from sandburs, so that's why my sister went barefooted while planting potatoes. I would imagine my older younger sister went barefooted as well but don't know for sure.