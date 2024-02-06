All sections
featuresOctober 30, 2021
Events, decor set tone for weekend Halloween festivities
Sarah Yenesel
A group of children compare candy they received during the second annual SEMO Homecoming Community Trunk or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in the Dempster Hall parking lot on the Southeast Missouri State University campus in Cape Girardeau. SEMO student organizations, fraternities and sororities dressed in video-game themed costumes while handing out candy to match the Homecoming 2021 theme, Destination: SEMO. SEMO Homecoming 2021 will include a full week of events Sunday through Saturday.Brooke Holford ~ bholford@semissourian.com

Cape Girardeau has been celebrating fall and preparing for Halloween with spooky lawn decor, trunk or treats and pumpkin picking.

The annual "Nightmare on Brookwood Drive" returned with spooky Halloween decorations across many yards on Brookwood Drive behind Dennis Scivally Park in Cape Girardeau. By the effort of Kevin Groves, each yard has a different theme - from skeleton pirates to aliens, it's a scary sight day and night.

Even before Halloween began, the SEMO Homecoming Community hosted a trunk or treat. Student organizations, fraternities and sororities dressed in video-game themed costumes to hand out candy during the event, which is part of Homecoming week, another significant part of the fall season in Southeast Missouri.

The pumpkin patch along Broadway at Grace United Methodist Church also returned this year. It is intended to fund local missions, charities, and Scouting groups. Over 2600 pumpkins were ordered this year, a volunteer of the church said.

Community
