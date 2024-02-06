Events, decor set tone for weekend Halloween festivities

Cape Girardeau has been celebrating fall and preparing for Halloween with spooky lawn decor, trunk or treats and pumpkin picking.

The annual "Nightmare on Brookwood Drive" returned with spooky Halloween decorations across many yards on Brookwood Drive behind Dennis Scivally Park in Cape Girardeau. By the effort of Kevin Groves, each yard has a different theme - from skeleton pirates to aliens, it's a scary sight day and night.