Even Santa wants Krabby Daddy's for Christmas

This is your brief glimpse into the (not so) glamorous life of a local foodie writer.
Food is probably the last thing anyone wants to think about after the planning, preparation, expense and gluttonous feasting that is Thanksgiving. I am no different.
Sunday afternoon rolled around and I was still recovering from the pain of watching my beloved Dallas Cowboys lose on home turf in overtime. I had laundry to do, church to attend, a column to write and my appetite was nowhere to be found. I could not summon up a craving if I tried — and believe me, I tried. I was just not hungry. I briefly entertained the idea of whipping up an egg white, spinach, bacon and smoked Gouda on toasted English muffin sandwich at home but quickly scratched that plan — I would be full for hours afterwards and unable to justify or enjoy eating out. I needed to stay hungry if I was going to accomplish my mission and meet my deadline. Maybe someone should have told my Cowboys to stay hungry? Sorry, I am still in my feelings. I believed they were going to pull off a win. The betrayal is fresh.
The sun began it's descent and there was no time to peruse menus, enlist the palate of a dear friend or gas up Big Red for an adventure. I had to wipe away the tears, roll up my sleeves, pull up my big girl britches, bite the bullet and take one for the team.
I remembered a seafood place had opened at the old Papa John's location, 841 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau: Krabby Daddy's.
Lucky for me, they are open seven days a week. Seafood sounded doable. Nothing heavy like steak, though I did wonder about the prices. I don't order seafood often and rarely cook it at home. I have no idea what a fair or reasonable price for a lobster tail might be. I do know that every time a TV show or movie wants to depict a female as a high maintenance gold digger they have her order lobster and the most expensive bottle of wine on the menu. I knew this was going to be a real seafood experience and the prices would (and should) reflect that.
I arrived, ordered a crab roll and drink, then took a seat. I planned to carry-out, but when my food arrived a few minutes later I decided to stay. There were a couple of people at a nearby table, a family of four at another table and one person waiting on an order to-go.
Now, my experience with lobster/crab rolls is limited to watching travel shows where a host visits and reports on the "best of" New England along with my decent attempt at making one using imitation crab meat back in October. I was surprised to discover my crab roll was served on flat toasted bread with a slathering of seasoned crab meat rather than a hearty filled roll, but the creamy flavor of the crab-filled concoction along with the toasty bread won me over. There are variations of the popular sandwich all over New England, as well.
I noticed the other diners seemed even more enthused by the food on their large trays. I wondered what I was missing out on, so I walked over and asked. A SEMO student and her mother were at the table near me. This was the student's second visit and her mother's (a resident of St. Louis) first. They ordered the Date Plate and were satisfied with the quality and quantity of their food. Mom assured me she enjoys seafood often and felt the prices were reasonable.
A little later, I spoke to the family of four, which included mom, dad and their children (a 5- and a 10-year-old). Krabby Daddy's was dad's request for his birthday meal. They celebrated by ordering the Kraken. They all agreed everything was delicious, with their favorite items being the crab legs and lobster tail. In fact, the portion was so generous they had plenty of leftovers to take home.
I kicked myself. For a few dollars more I could have ordered the Krabby Daddy plate, which includes crab, shrimp, sausage, corn, potatoes, egg and Texas toast. I did the math. If I skip my usual Starbucks and McDonald's this week I can splurge on the good stuff guilt free and probably even save some calories in the process. See you there.
