Entertaining for two

My husband and I are not having much drop-by company right now with the coronavirus pandemic in full swing, but when we did it was always nice to have a frozen dessert in the freezer ready to pull out and serve. Having a frozen dessert ready to serve in a moment's notice or just to have as a family snack or dessert is another treat on a hot summer day.

My husband loves my frozen Butterfinger ice cream pie, and I frequently have one in the freezer for him to slice off and enjoy a bite when he wants a snack or sweet treat.

Today I have included frozen desserts using fresh fruit, chocolate and cookie dough, to mention only a few. Be sure to go online to read the entire column of recipes.

Summer Berry Frozen Dessert

This Summer Berry Frozen Dessert is an easy no bake cake recipe that makes for a refreshing summer treat. It's a delicious, creamy cheesecake with a mix of fresh summer berries, graham cracker crust and crunchy crumb topping. A festive, red, white and blue dessert, perfect for a 4th of July celebration.

Graham cracker crust and crumb topping:

3 cups graham cracker crumbs

6 tablespoons light brown sugar

3/4 cup unsalted butter-melted

Berry cheesecake filling:

16 ounces cream cheese-softened (use brick style cream cheese)

1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 1/2 -- 3 cups fresh berries (Such as, 1 1/4 cups blueberries, 3/4 cup raspberries and 1/3 cup diced strawberries, but any combination and amounts are your choice)

In a bowl stir together graham cracker crumbs and brown sugar. Then add melted butter and stir well until evenly moistened.

Grease bottom of 9-inch-by- 9-inch dish with nonstick spray. Press almost 2/3 of the mixture in the bottom of the dish and chill in the freezer while making the filling.

To make the filling using an electric mixer set at medium-high speed, beat the cream cheese in a large bowl until smooth. Beat in the condensed milk a little at a time, scraping the sides of the bowl, as necessary. Beat in the lemon juice and vanilla. Finally, fold in berries.

Spread the filling over chilled crust and sprinkle with remaining crumbs.

Freeze at least five to six hours or overnight.

Source: www.omgchocolatedesserts.com/summer-berry-frozen-dessert/

Lemonade Frozen Fruit Cups

A refreshing summer treat that cools you right down. Perfect to store in the freezer throughout the summer. Frozen fruit at its finest.

You can add raspberries to this combination as well.

12 ounces frozen lemonade

12 ounces frozen orange juice

20 ounces frozen strawberries

20 ounces crushed pineapple with juices

6 bananas, sliced

2 cups water

1 cup sugar (optional), or adjust to taste

Thaw the frozen items slightly to make them somewhat slushy.

Mix all of the ingredients; then spoon into cups. Fill about 3/4 full; then cover and freeze.

Set the frozen cups out for 20 to 30 minutes prior to serving.

You can also pour into a glass baking dish. Cover and freeze. Set out about 30 minutes before cutting into squares to serve.

Source: www.m.recipetips.com/recipe-cards/t--5134/frozen-fruit-cups.asp

Frozen Key lime Dessert

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup salted cashews, chopped

1/2 cup sweetened shredded coconut

1/4 cup packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup butter, melted

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 1/2 cups sweetened condensed milk

1 cup Key lime juice

3 teaspoons grated Key lime zest

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Optional: Whipped cream and Key lime slices

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a small bowl, combine flour, cashews, coconut and brown sugar. Stir in butter. Sprinkle into a greased 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Bake 20-25 minutes or until golden brown, stirring once. Cool on a wire rack.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine cream, milk, lime juice, zest and vanilla. Refrigerate until chilled.

Fill cylinder of an ice cream maker two-thirds full; freeze according to the manufacturer's directions.

Sprinkle half of the cashew mixture into an ungreased 11x7-inch dish. Spread ice cream over top; sprinkle with remaining cashew mixture. Cover and freeze 4 hours or until firm. Garnish servings with whipped cream and lime slices if desired.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/frozen-key-lime-delight/

Peach Caramel Crunch Ice Cream Dessert

My cousin, Cindy Dude, writes on her blog, "This tastes like an oatmeal cookie ice cream sandwich. So easy and you can make it days ahead and have it ready to serve from the freezer." Visit her site sources below to find many more delicious recipes.

Crust:

1 1/2 cup flour

1/2 cup old fashioned oats

1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar

Pinch of salt

3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) butter

1 cup chopped pecans

You will also need:

One jar of caramel ice cream topping

1/2 gallon Blue Belle Peaches and Homemade Vanilla ice cream, softened (not in the microwave, room temp for 15 minutes)

If you cannot find this ice cream, use your favorite brand of vanilla and fold in a can of peach pie filling chopping the peaches first.

Mix flour, oats and brown sugar together in a bowl then cut in 3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) butter until pea size crumbs form. Add 1 cup chopped pecans.

Pat into a 9x13-inch pan. Bake at 400 degrees for 10 minutes and brown around the edges. Stir while still warm to crumble. Return to oven and bake 5 minutes, stirring once, until browned and crumbly. Leave it a little chunky.

Spread half the crumbles in a 9x13-inch pan or dish. Drizzle with caramel ice cream topping. (about 1/2 cup), like Mrs. Richardson's, but you can't always find it. Hershey's Caramel topping will do if you can't find the other.

Drop by larger spoonfuls onto the crust so you don't disturb it. After you have all the crust covered you can spread it out with a spatula. Spoon softened ice cream over crust.

Drizzle with more caramel, (1/2 cup) then top with rest of crumbles. Cover and freeze for at least 6 hours. Thaw 10 minutes before serving. Serve with a little caramel drizzled on the plate.

Other variations:

Vanilla ice cream using hot fudge in place of the caramel.

Vanilla ice cream using hot fudge and caramel.

Blackberry Cobbler ice cream with Caramel.

Butter Pecan ice cream with Caramel and hot fudge.

Heart Healthy Frozen Yogurt with fat free caramel.

Source: canigetthatrecipe.online/2017/07/19/caramel-crunch-ice-cream-desser/

Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwiches

Edible cookie dough? Cool, creamy ice-cream? Sandwich them together you have a sweet, creamy, no-bake dessert for hot summer days.

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed

3 tablespoons all natural cane sugar

1/8-1/4 teaspoon salt (if using unsalted butter, reduce salt)

1 cup all-purpose flour ( heat treated, if possible, see note below)

1 1/2 tablespoons milk, more if needed

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips

1/4 gallon good quality ice-cream, flavor of choice, slightly soft

How to heat treat flour: Evenly spread several cups of all-purpose flour onto a half sheet pan (for easier clean up, line with parchment paper) and bake in 350 degree oven for about 7 minutes. Cool completely and store in airtight container.

For the cookie dough: In a mixing bowl, using either a hand held mixer or stand mixer, add your softened butter, brown sugar, all natural cane sugar and salt; with mixer on medium-high whip until light and fluffy, about 3-4 minutes. Scrape down sides of bowl once or twice. Add vanilla to your milk. Alternate flour and milk, mixing only until combined.

Pour in chocolate chips (see note) and mix in by hand.

Molding cookie dough for sandwiches: Press cookie dough evenly into desired pan (like a rectangular tart pan), lined with parchment paper.

Freeze for 30 minutes until firm.

Carefully remove from pan using the parchment to lift it out and slice evenly in half.

Spread softened ice cream on top of one half of cookie dough slab, placing the other half on top and pressing down gently.

Refreeze entire slab for 30 minutes for softer sandwiches, 60-90 minutes or longer for firmer sandwiches.

To slice, use a knife dipped in hot water and cut into even squares or rectangles.