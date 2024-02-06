Entertaining for two

My husband and I are not having much drop-by company right now with the coronavirus pandemic in full swing, but when we did it was always nice to have a frozen dessert in the freezer ready to pull out and serve. Having a frozen dessert ready to serve in a moment's notice or just to have as a family snack or dessert is another treat on a hot summer day.
My husband loves my frozen Butterfinger ice cream pie, and I frequently have one in the freezer for him to slice off and enjoy a bite when he wants a snack or sweet treat.
Today I have included frozen desserts using fresh fruit, chocolate and cookie dough, to mention only a few. Be sure to go online to read the entire column of recipes.
This Summer Berry Frozen Dessert is an easy no bake cake recipe that makes for a refreshing summer treat. It's a delicious, creamy cheesecake with a mix of fresh summer berries, graham cracker crust and crunchy crumb topping. A festive, red, white and blue dessert, perfect for a 4th of July celebration.
Graham cracker crust and crumb topping:
Berry cheesecake filling:
In a bowl stir together graham cracker crumbs and brown sugar. Then add melted butter and stir well until evenly moistened.
Grease bottom of 9-inch-by- 9-inch dish with nonstick spray. Press almost 2/3 of the mixture in the bottom of the dish and chill in the freezer while making the filling.
To make the filling using an electric mixer set at medium-high speed, beat the cream cheese in a large bowl until smooth. Beat in the condensed milk a little at a time, scraping the sides of the bowl, as necessary. Beat in the lemon juice and vanilla. Finally, fold in berries.
Spread the filling over chilled crust and sprinkle with remaining crumbs.
Freeze at least five to six hours or overnight.
Source: www.omgchocolatedesserts.com/summer-berry-frozen-dessert/
A refreshing summer treat that cools you right down. Perfect to store in the freezer throughout the summer. Frozen fruit at its finest.
You can add raspberries to this combination as well.
Thaw the frozen items slightly to make them somewhat slushy.
Mix all of the ingredients; then spoon into cups. Fill about 3/4 full; then cover and freeze.
Set the frozen cups out for 20 to 30 minutes prior to serving.
You can also pour into a glass baking dish. Cover and freeze. Set out about 30 minutes before cutting into squares to serve.
Source: www.m.recipetips.com/recipe-cards/t--5134/frozen-fruit-cups.asp
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a small bowl, combine flour, cashews, coconut and brown sugar. Stir in butter. Sprinkle into a greased 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Bake 20-25 minutes or until golden brown, stirring once. Cool on a wire rack.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine cream, milk, lime juice, zest and vanilla. Refrigerate until chilled.
Fill cylinder of an ice cream maker two-thirds full; freeze according to the manufacturer's directions.
Sprinkle half of the cashew mixture into an ungreased 11x7-inch dish. Spread ice cream over top; sprinkle with remaining cashew mixture. Cover and freeze 4 hours or until firm. Garnish servings with whipped cream and lime slices if desired.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/frozen-key-lime-delight/
My cousin, Cindy Dude, writes on her blog, "This tastes like an oatmeal cookie ice cream sandwich. So easy and you can make it days ahead and have it ready to serve from the freezer." Visit her site sources below to find many more delicious recipes.
Crust:
You will also need:
If you cannot find this ice cream, use your favorite brand of vanilla and fold in a can of peach pie filling chopping the peaches first.
Mix flour, oats and brown sugar together in a bowl then cut in 3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) butter until pea size crumbs form. Add 1 cup chopped pecans.
Pat into a 9x13-inch pan. Bake at 400 degrees for 10 minutes and brown around the edges. Stir while still warm to crumble. Return to oven and bake 5 minutes, stirring once, until browned and crumbly. Leave it a little chunky.
Spread half the crumbles in a 9x13-inch pan or dish. Drizzle with caramel ice cream topping. (about 1/2 cup), like Mrs. Richardson's, but you can't always find it. Hershey's Caramel topping will do if you can't find the other.
Drop by larger spoonfuls onto the crust so you don't disturb it. After you have all the crust covered you can spread it out with a spatula. Spoon softened ice cream over crust.
Drizzle with more caramel, (1/2 cup) then top with rest of crumbles. Cover and freeze for at least 6 hours. Thaw 10 minutes before serving. Serve with a little caramel drizzled on the plate.
Other variations:
Vanilla ice cream using hot fudge in place of the caramel.
Vanilla ice cream using hot fudge and caramel.
Blackberry Cobbler ice cream with Caramel.
Butter Pecan ice cream with Caramel and hot fudge.
Heart Healthy Frozen Yogurt with fat free caramel.
Source: canigetthatrecipe.online/2017/07/19/caramel-crunch-ice-cream-desser/
Edible cookie dough? Cool, creamy ice-cream? Sandwich them together you have a sweet, creamy, no-bake dessert for hot summer days.
How to heat treat flour: Evenly spread several cups of all-purpose flour onto a half sheet pan (for easier clean up, line with parchment paper) and bake in 350 degree oven for about 7 minutes. Cool completely and store in airtight container.
For the cookie dough: In a mixing bowl, using either a hand held mixer or stand mixer, add your softened butter, brown sugar, all natural cane sugar and salt; with mixer on medium-high whip until light and fluffy, about 3-4 minutes. Scrape down sides of bowl once or twice. Add vanilla to your milk. Alternate flour and milk, mixing only until combined.
Pour in chocolate chips (see note) and mix in by hand.
Molding cookie dough for sandwiches: Press cookie dough evenly into desired pan (like a rectangular tart pan), lined with parchment paper.
Freeze for 30 minutes until firm.
Carefully remove from pan using the parchment to lift it out and slice evenly in half.
Spread softened ice cream on top of one half of cookie dough slab, placing the other half on top and pressing down gently.
Refreeze entire slab for 30 minutes for softer sandwiches, 60-90 minutes or longer for firmer sandwiches.
To slice, use a knife dipped in hot water and cut into even squares or rectangles.
Wrap individually and keep in freezer until ready to enjoy!
Source: www.thefreshcooky.com/cookie-dough-ice-cream-sandwiches/
Filling:
In a large bowl, combine the wafer crumbs, sugar and butter; set aside 1/4 cup. Press the remaining crumb mixture into a 13-inch x 9-inch dish. Cover and freeze 15 minutes.
Place hot fudge topping in a microwave-safe bowl; cover and microwave on high for 15-20 seconds. Spread over crust.
Spoon ice cream over fudge layer. Place spoonfuls of sherbet over ice cream; cut through sherbet with a knife to swirl. Top with raspberries. Spread with whipped topping; sprinkle with reserved crumb mixture.
Cover and freeze for 2-3 hours or overnight. Remove from the freezer 15 minutes before serving.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/raspberry-ice-cream-delight/?
This recipe features all the amazing layers of Dairy Queen Buster Bars in an easy 5-ingredient treat. Ice cream, fudge, red skinned peanuts, and chocolate coating pressed into quick-cut bars.
Set the ice cream out to soften. Line the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish, with graham crackers. Break several crackers in half in order to cover the entire bottom in a single layer.
Scoop half the ice cream on top of the graham crackers. Use the scooper (or a stiff spatula) to smash the ice cream into a flat layer.
Pour the fudge over the ice cream layer. Spread it out in a thin layer over the ice cream. Then sprinkle half the peanuts over the surface of the fudge.
Scoop the remaining ice cream over the fudge and peanuts. Press gently into a smooth layer, sealing in the fudge.
Sprinkle the remaining peanuts over the ice cream in an even layer. Then drizzle the Magic Shell over the peanuts to secure them into place. Place the pan in the freezer for at least 3 hours before cutting.
Notes: This is a great make-ahead dessert. Wrap the top of the baking dish well with plastic so it doesn't get freezer burn.
Source: www.aspicyperspective.com/buster-bar-ice-cream-cake/
Easy Frozen Strawberry Dessert a perfect summer dessert for all strawberry fans. This refreshing, creamy, frozen dessert made with fresh strawberries and a crunchy graham cracker layer, topped with graham cracker crumbs is very quick and easy to prepare.
Spray a 9 x 13 inch pan with nonstick spray. Set aside.
In a medium dish combine graham cracker crumbs, sugar and melted butter. Press half of the mixture on the bottom of a 9x13-inch pan, save the rest for later.
Place the whole strawberries in a blender and puree for about 1-2 minutes until completely smooth. Set aside.
In a medium dish beat heavy whipping cream 1 minute at a low speed, then at high speed, until stiff peaks form, for about 4 minutes. Set aside.
In a large dish beat cream cheese and powdered sugar at a low speed, until creamy, then add condensed milk, vanilla and pureed strawberries and beat until combined. Add whipped cream beat until well combined. Fold in diced strawberries. Spread over the graham cracker layer. Sprinkle with the rest of the graham cracker crumbs.
Notes: Leave in the freezer for at least 5 hours and take it out of freezer about 20 -- 30 minutes before serving.
Source: www.sweetspicykitchen.com/desserts/easy-frozen-strawberry-dessert/
Orange Creamsicle Frozen Dessert is the perfect refreshing summer dessert and will remind you of those delicious Creamsicles you used to buy from the Ice Cream Man ... only way better.
Crush Coconut Cocadas or cookies to a fine crumb. Reserve one cup of cookie crumbs for topping. Divide remaining cookie crumbs in half.
Mix one half cookie crumbs and one 8 ounce container of whipped topping. Mix until well blended. Spread in the bottom of a 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Freeze until firm.
In a large bowl scoop out 1 quart of orange sherbet and 1 quart of vanilla ice cream. (Half of a 1/2 gallon of each flavor) Slightly swirl or mix together so you can still see vanilla. Spread over the frozen whipped topping cookie crust.
In a bowl mix the other half of the cookie crumbs and the other 8 ounce container of whipped topping until well blended.
Spread over the top of the ice cream/ sherbet mixture. Sprinkle with 1 cup of reserved cookie crumbs.
Cover with foil and freeze until firm. Usually overnight.
Garnish with whip cream, orange slices and fresh mint.
Source: www.norinesnest.com/orange-creamsicle-frozen-dessert/
Try this classic southern dessert in ice cream form.
Whisk together first 5 ingredients in a large, heavy saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring often, 4 minutes, or until sugar dissolves and mixture is hot. Gradually whisk about 1 cup hot milk mixture into yolks. Whisk yolk mixture into remaining milk mixture. Cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, 8 to 10 minutes or until mixture thickens and coats a spoon.
Pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl, discarding solids. Cool completely. Chill 8 to 24 hours or until very cold.
Unroll refrigerated pie crust on a baking sheet and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Bake at 425 degrees for 10 minutes. Cool and break into 1/2-inch pieces.
Mash together peaches, brown sugar, and bourbon with a fork until smooth. Fold pie crust and peach mixture into prepared ice cream. Pour mixture into bowl of an electric ice-cream maker, and process according to manufacturer's instructions. Freeze 1 hour before serving. Store up to 1 week.
Source: www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a32394007/peach-cobbler-ice-cream-recipe/
This Easy Frozen Oreo Dessert is light, frozen summer dessert and so easy to prepare; just perfect for Oreo cookie fans. You'll love it because it is so easy to prepare. 7 ingredients and a little free time is all you need to make Easy Frozen Oreo Dessert.
Crush 10 Oreo cookies and set aside. Put the rest of the cookies in the food processor and crumble them.
Combine Oreo crumbs and melted butter. Spread 1/2 of it in 8x8-inch or 9x9-inch inch square baking pan and press with your fingers or some firm object to form a layer.
Save the rest of the Oreo crumbs for later. Set aside.
In a large bowl, whip the heavy whipping cream until it forms stiff peaks. Set a site.
In a separate large bowl beat cream cheese and sugar until creamy. Put vanilla and beat some more. After that add beaten heavy whipping cream and mix with spatula until well combined. Then add condensed milk and continue mixing until smooth and creamy.
Gently fold in crushed Oreos. Spread evenly over the Oreo layer. Top with Oreo crumbs.
Note: Freeze for minimum of 3-4 hours, preferably overnight.
Source: www.sweetspicykitchen.com/desserts/easy-frozen-oreo-dessert/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
