Enjoying guests during Covid-19

Before their arrival, I had scrutinized local establishments to see what might be available to keep them entertained and feeling glad that they had come. I knew it was because they loved us, and anything or nothing, would please them. Even though there were many public things in which we could participate, Jack was unwilling to risk unnecessary trips out, especially, since the state in which they live is one of the United States hot spots. My heart dropped and I panicked. Again, I wondered, "What can we do?" However, my fears were soon eliminated. I knew, within, that circumstances would become favorable in the long term and that my God would allow the best to occur. What was I supposed to learn from this unusual situation, because I felt as if my hands were tied behind me and my feet were glued to the floor?

Without going into a lengthy description of how, my husband and I and Jack's family spent all of our time, I can tell you that the experience turned into one of the most fulfilling of my life. According to Scripture, We need never become anxious about anything, "Therefore do not worry about tomorrow for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own" (Matthew 6:34).

Jack's family realized the new norm of which we are being forced to observe and everyone worked together to make it a livable reality. We became closer because we were unable to hide behind ready-available entertainment. Time was spent visiting, playing games, and engaging in lots and lots of eating. Jack completed online work projects -- a fortunate opportunity -- and the children exercised and chilled out. Jack and his family helped with various tasks that had been left undone at our house. Since we had no outside avenues of entertainment we designed our own social agenda.

Even though I had been concerned that our guests would be bored, I sampled God's goodness again. He brings experiences and situations into our lives of which we're unaware that are possible. Seemingly undesirable happenings can mysteriously turn into life-changing treasures. "Delight yourself in the Lord and he will give you the desires of your heart" Psalm 37.