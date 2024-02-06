Enjoying guests during Covid-19

What do you do when your loved ones come to visit during this season of COVID-19? We are told to social distance, wear masks and stay home, a scenario that's unconducive to entertaining. I asked this question of myself recently. My son, Jack, and his family came to visit for a week from a far-a-way state. My husband and I were filled with joy because they are infrequent guests due to the distance involved and family obligations. Jack is the father of four children. We all believed we were relatively safe gathering within the immediate family because, by this time, both families had been observing the guidelines set up by our President.
In spite of my excitement to see and spend time with them, I was a bit apprehensive also. What would we do to fill the time? I attempted to fit together the puzzle of juggling restrictions that are now imposed on everyone due to the virus, and assuring Jack's family would have an enjoyable time with us. I collected my note paper and began to think of ideas for the time they spent at our home. Although I refuse to admit that I might worry, I will admit that I was at my wits end trying to figure what we could do to fill time and make their journey worthwhile. Those were my thoughts, not theirs.
The big day finally arrived and the family came driving up in front of our house in a huge heavy duty pickup truck, complete with a trailer attached to the back. Jack was also using his road-trip for practical reasons as well as family time. He had left numerous pieces of past memorabilia at our home, in past years, and wanted to collect it and transport it to his present home out of state.
Before their arrival, I had scrutinized local establishments to see what might be available to keep them entertained and feeling glad that they had come. I knew it was because they loved us, and anything or nothing, would please them. Even though there were many public things in which we could participate, Jack was unwilling to risk unnecessary trips out, especially, since the state in which they live is one of the United States hot spots. My heart dropped and I panicked. Again, I wondered, "What can we do?" However, my fears were soon eliminated. I knew, within, that circumstances would become favorable in the long term and that my God would allow the best to occur. What was I supposed to learn from this unusual situation, because I felt as if my hands were tied behind me and my feet were glued to the floor?
Without going into a lengthy description of how, my husband and I and Jack's family spent all of our time, I can tell you that the experience turned into one of the most fulfilling of my life. According to Scripture, We need never become anxious about anything, "Therefore do not worry about tomorrow for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own" (Matthew 6:34).
Jack's family realized the new norm of which we are being forced to observe and everyone worked together to make it a livable reality. We became closer because we were unable to hide behind ready-available entertainment. Time was spent visiting, playing games, and engaging in lots and lots of eating. Jack completed online work projects -- a fortunate opportunity -- and the children exercised and chilled out. Jack and his family helped with various tasks that had been left undone at our house. Since we had no outside avenues of entertainment we designed our own social agenda.
Even though I had been concerned that our guests would be bored, I sampled God's goodness again. He brings experiences and situations into our lives of which we're unaware that are possible. Seemingly undesirable happenings can mysteriously turn into life-changing treasures. "Delight yourself in the Lord and he will give you the desires of your heart" Psalm 37.
