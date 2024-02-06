Enjoying a little taste of heaven every day

What do you think heaven is like? Is it a foreign place to which we are journeying? There are many definitions of heaven. Christians, and those of other religions, believe in a future place of which they strive to occupy. Miriam Webster Dictionary describes heaven as "A very pleasant or enjoyable place or situation." As a Christian, I believe that it's a spiritual place where I will hopefully reside, forever, after my physical death.

There are so many examples of how we imagine heaven to be that I will talk, only, about where I see heaven in action, on earth. My nephew, Conner, is a prime person exemplifying the qualities of heaven. He takes care of, and, helps almost anyone of his friends, neighbors and relatives that needs his help. Conner works full-time at one job and part-time at another. His wife is ill, much of the time, but Conner still works in the hours to do what he feels he has to do.

Conner takes care of his former elderly mother-in law who can barely get around. She lives up the street from him and has many needs. Conner's former wife passed away because of cancer. I questioned him, asking how he could keep up with all the many jobs he performs each day. His answer was, "I think God placed me here to help others." He especially, goes out of his way to include family and put them first. To me, Conner's attitude toward life is to be, more than commended. He provides a taste of heaven every day, for sure, to those around him. To help as he does, is a part of the love bestowed by Jesus, in heaven.

There are many who smile at almost everyone they meet. A smile brightens up our day. A smile says you are special and worth the attention of someone else. Although it's a seemingly simple gesture, it might lift someone's spirits and save someone's life, it's a taste of heaven.