Enjoying a little taste of heaven every day

What do you think heaven is like? Is it a foreign place to which we are journeying? There are many definitions of heaven. Christians, and those of other religions, believe in a future place of which they strive to occupy. Miriam Webster Dictionary describes heaven as "A very pleasant or enjoyable place or situation." As a Christian, I believe that it's a spiritual place where I will hopefully reside, forever, after my physical death.
There are so many examples of how we imagine heaven to be that I will talk, only, about where I see heaven in action, on earth. My nephew, Conner, is a prime person exemplifying the qualities of heaven. He takes care of, and, helps almost anyone of his friends, neighbors and relatives that needs his help. Conner works full-time at one job and part-time at another. His wife is ill, much of the time, but Conner still works in the hours to do what he feels he has to do.
Conner takes care of his former elderly mother-in law who can barely get around. She lives up the street from him and has many needs. Conner's former wife passed away because of cancer. I questioned him, asking how he could keep up with all the many jobs he performs each day. His answer was, "I think God placed me here to help others." He especially, goes out of his way to include family and put them first. To me, Conner's attitude toward life is to be, more than commended. He provides a taste of heaven every day, for sure, to those around him. To help as he does, is a part of the love bestowed by Jesus, in heaven.
There are many who smile at almost everyone they meet. A smile brightens up our day. A smile says you are special and worth the attention of someone else. Although it's a seemingly simple gesture, it might lift someone's spirits and save someone's life, it's a taste of heaven.
Charitable deeds that are done unselfishly show the goodness of people. Laughing, visiting, and sharing, help us to see God. Tending flowers, taking care of animals and reverencing what God has created, is all a part of building the Kingdom of heaven here.
We can glimpse heaven by noticing how God answers our prayers. Just when we think problems can be no worse, they often do, in spite of our efforts. We encounter situations where we see no end in sight and feel trapped. We can go no farther. People often call the predicament, Murphy's Law, "If anything can go wrong, it will." The results of Murphy's Law sat on our front door steps for weeks, recently.
We had company coming, the basement toilet overflowed and ruined our carpet. Consequently, a wall has to be replaced and it smells horrible. Our home air-conditioner went out, as well, as the one in our van. Other happenings occurred, as well, such as the illness of one of our quests. He stayed in bed for the whole of his visit. We became almost afraid to get out of bed in the mornings.
Fortunately, everything did work out and the visits of the relatives smoothed out. That indeed, was a taste of heaven. A load was lifted from my shoulders. All was meant for a reason, and we're still trying to figure what the reason was. Only God knows at this point. However, insurance paid for new carpet, a new wall and our sick guest felt better.The goodness of God is unfathomable. Yes, he interacts and blesses his people on earth as well as welcomes us into His spiritual Kingdom, afterwards.
We can enjoy heaven while we are on earth. Think how wonderful it is when we are able to get together with those we love--your husband and family, or friends. We can enjoy sharing a meal with those we cherish. Imagine the joy of sitting on the beach or doing something else that brings you pleasure. Those events are our little tastes of heaven, but first, we must enjoy and recognize them because, "the Kingdom of God is within you" (Luke 17-21).
