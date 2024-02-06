Enjoy these sweet treat desserts

It has been a while since I’ve done a recipe column specifically featuring all sweet treats and desserts, and I think today is the day to do just that. I have come across a few recipes over the past few weeks that seem worthy of making. The first two recipes, among others, are treats I am making and cutting into small bites for the baby shower of Lauren Dumey Muscat. There will be other cookies and petit fours, but these small-bite treats will be available, and I hope the mommy-to-be enjoys them.

If you have a special occasion coming up soon, maybe these will work for you as well. Enjoy!

Marshmallow Crème Crunch Brownies

There's so much to love about these brownies, from the fudgy brownie bottom to the marshmallow creme center and the crunchy chocolate and peanut butter topping.

Brownie Layer:

1 cup unsalted butter, softened to room temperature, 2 sticks

2 cups sugar

6 tablespoons cocoa

4 eggs, large, room temperature

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup all-purpose flour

Marshmallow Layer:

7-ounce marshmallow creme

Crunchy Topping:

1 cup creamy peanut butter

12-ounce semisweet chocolate chips

3 cups Rice Krispies cereal

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 9-inch-by-13-inch pan.

In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with paddle attachment, beat butter. Add sugar and beat on medium-high until well combined, about three minutes. Beat in cocoa. Add the eggs, vanilla, and salt. Gradually add flour, slowly beating just until combined.

Spread in 9-inch-by-9-inch well-greased pan or a pan lined with baking paper. Bake for 25 to 28 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool on wire rack.

For the Marshmallow Layer: Spread marshmallow creme onto cooled brownies.

For the Crunchy Topping: Melt peanut butter and chocolate chips together over low heat, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and stir in cereal. Spread over marshmallow creme layer.

Chill before serving. Store in refrigerator. Serve at room temperature.

Source: www.randomsweets.com

Blackberry Jam Shortbread Bars

These delicious bars are light and flaky and so good! You can use seedless red raspberry or apricot jam to change the flavor as you choose.

1 1/2 cups (3 sticks) butter, at room temperature

3/4 cup light brown sugar, firmly packed

3/4 cup granulated white sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup almond flour (or very finely ground almonds)

2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups seedless blackberry jam

Powdered sugar, for dusting

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Spray 9x13-inch pan with nonstick spray.

In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to combine butter and sugars; beat until creamy. Add vanilla and salt and beat until well combined. Beat the almond flour and the all-purpose flour into the butter mixture on low speed, just until a smooth dough forms. Divide the dough in half. Wrap one half in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes or so. Press the other half of the dough into the bottom of the prepared pan to form the bottom crust. Bake the crust until it is just beginning to turn light brown around the edges, about 20 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven.

Place jam into a bowl and stir very well until it is nice and smooth. Spread the jam evenly over the partially baked crust. Crumble the refrigerated shortbread dough over the jam to form a crumbled topping. Return the pan to the oven and continue baking until the topping is firm and crisp and golden in color, about 30 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely. Sprinkle lightly with powdered sugar before cutting into bars.

Note: Almond flour is sold in a bag, such as Bob's Red Mill brand. Ask your market if they carry it. If you can find a jar of Smucker's brand seedless Blackberry Jam — 18 ounces — it is the perfect size for this recipe. Substitute seedless raspberry or apricot jam if you wish to change up the flavors. The bars will keep in a covered container at room temperature for about one week. Or keep in the freezer for up to one month.

Source: www.recipegirl.com

Oreo Delight

If you're a fan of cookies and cream, this Oreo Delight dessert will blow you away. It's a chocolatey stress-free treat that takes less than 30 minutes to make!

For the Base:

30 Oreos

7 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

For the Cream Cheese Layer:

1 (8 ounce) cream cheese, room temperature

1 cup powdered sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 (8-ounce) container of whipped topping, thawed

Chocolate Layer:

1 (3.4-ounce) package of instant chocolate pudding mix

1 1/2 cups cold milk

Top Layer:

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup powdered sugar

Base: Add the Oreos to a food processor and run at high speed until the Oreos are blended into fine crumbs. Scoop out about 1/2 cup of crumbs and set them aside for the top of the dessert.

While running the processor at low speed, slowly pour in the melted butter, and continue running until well-mixed. (Stir the crumbs with a spatula or spoon, if desired, to make sure the crumbs are well coated in the butter.)

Press the crumbs into the base of an 8-inch-by-8-inch baking dish or pan and set in the freezer while you make the cream cheese layer.

Cream Cheese Layer: In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract until smooth. Fold in the whipped topping until well-mixed. Spoon the cream cheese mixture over the Oreo crumb base, and spread evenly. Place in the refrigerator.

Chocolate Pudding Layer: Whisk the chocolate pudding and cold milk together in a medium or large bowl until thick. Pour over the cream cheese layer, and smooth out with a spatula.

Top Layer: Beat the heavy whipping cream and powdered sugar with an electric hand mixer until stiff and fluffy. Spread over the chocolate pudding with a spatula.

Sprinkle the reserved Oreo crumbs over the top, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for four to six hours or until set. Serve chilled.

Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com

Old Fashioned Creamy Rice Pudding

2 cups cooked white rice

2 cups whole milk

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/3 cup granulated white sugar

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

In a saucepan over medium-low heat, mix together all ingredients. Bring to a low boil and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring consistently.

Let cool for five to seven minutes before serving.

Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com

Lemon Snacking Cake

Easily whisked together in a single bowl, this tender cake is bright with lemon flavor. Great with a cup of coffee or served as a quick afternoon snack.

Cake:

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup butter, melted, cooled

2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup full-fat sour cream

2 large eggs

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

Glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar

1 to 2 tablespoons lemon juice

Finely grated lemon zest, as desired

Heat oven to 325 degrees. Lightly spray bottom of 9-inch square baking pan with nonstick baking spray.

Mix granulated sugar, melted butter, lemon zest and salt in large bowl. Add sour cream and eggs; stir until well combined. Add flour, baking powder and baking soda; whisk until smooth. Spread evenly into prepared pan.

Bake 28 to 32 minutes or until top is light golden brown and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool for 20 minutes.