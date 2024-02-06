Enjoy these sweet treat desserts

It has been a while since I’ve done a recipe column specifically featuring all sweet treats and desserts, and I think today is the day to do just that. I have come across a few recipes over the past few weeks that seem worthy of making. The first two recipes, among others, are treats I am making and cutting into small bites for the baby shower of Lauren Dumey Muscat. There will be other cookies and petit fours, but these small-bite treats will be available, and I hope the mommy-to-be enjoys them.
If you have a special occasion coming up soon, maybe these will work for you as well. Enjoy!
There's so much to love about these brownies, from the fudgy brownie bottom to the marshmallow creme center and the crunchy chocolate and peanut butter topping.
Brownie Layer:
Marshmallow Layer:
Crunchy Topping:
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 9-inch-by-13-inch pan.
In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with paddle attachment, beat butter. Add sugar and beat on medium-high until well combined, about three minutes. Beat in cocoa. Add the eggs, vanilla, and salt. Gradually add flour, slowly beating just until combined.
Spread in 9-inch-by-9-inch well-greased pan or a pan lined with baking paper. Bake for 25 to 28 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool on wire rack.
For the Marshmallow Layer: Spread marshmallow creme onto cooled brownies.
For the Crunchy Topping: Melt peanut butter and chocolate chips together over low heat, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and stir in cereal. Spread over marshmallow creme layer.
Chill before serving. Store in refrigerator. Serve at room temperature.
Source: www.randomsweets.com
These delicious bars are light and flaky and so good! You can use seedless red raspberry or apricot jam to change the flavor as you choose.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Spray 9x13-inch pan with nonstick spray.
In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to combine butter and sugars; beat until creamy. Add vanilla and salt and beat until well combined. Beat the almond flour and the all-purpose flour into the butter mixture on low speed, just until a smooth dough forms. Divide the dough in half. Wrap one half in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes or so. Press the other half of the dough into the bottom of the prepared pan to form the bottom crust. Bake the crust until it is just beginning to turn light brown around the edges, about 20 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven.
Place jam into a bowl and stir very well until it is nice and smooth. Spread the jam evenly over the partially baked crust. Crumble the refrigerated shortbread dough over the jam to form a crumbled topping. Return the pan to the oven and continue baking until the topping is firm and crisp and golden in color, about 30 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely. Sprinkle lightly with powdered sugar before cutting into bars.
Note: Almond flour is sold in a bag, such as Bob's Red Mill brand. Ask your market if they carry it. If you can find a jar of Smucker's brand seedless Blackberry Jam — 18 ounces — it is the perfect size for this recipe. Substitute seedless raspberry or apricot jam if you wish to change up the flavors. The bars will keep in a covered container at room temperature for about one week. Or keep in the freezer for up to one month.
Source: www.recipegirl.com
If you're a fan of cookies and cream, this Oreo Delight dessert will blow you away. It's a chocolatey stress-free treat that takes less than 30 minutes to make!
For the Base:
For the Cream Cheese Layer:
Chocolate Layer:
Top Layer:
Base: Add the Oreos to a food processor and run at high speed until the Oreos are blended into fine crumbs. Scoop out about 1/2 cup of crumbs and set them aside for the top of the dessert.
While running the processor at low speed, slowly pour in the melted butter, and continue running until well-mixed. (Stir the crumbs with a spatula or spoon, if desired, to make sure the crumbs are well coated in the butter.)
Press the crumbs into the base of an 8-inch-by-8-inch baking dish or pan and set in the freezer while you make the cream cheese layer.
Cream Cheese Layer: In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract until smooth. Fold in the whipped topping until well-mixed. Spoon the cream cheese mixture over the Oreo crumb base, and spread evenly. Place in the refrigerator.
Chocolate Pudding Layer: Whisk the chocolate pudding and cold milk together in a medium or large bowl until thick. Pour over the cream cheese layer, and smooth out with a spatula.
Top Layer: Beat the heavy whipping cream and powdered sugar with an electric hand mixer until stiff and fluffy. Spread over the chocolate pudding with a spatula.
Sprinkle the reserved Oreo crumbs over the top, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for four to six hours or until set. Serve chilled.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com
In a saucepan over medium-low heat, mix together all ingredients. Bring to a low boil and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring consistently.
Let cool for five to seven minutes before serving.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com
Easily whisked together in a single bowl, this tender cake is bright with lemon flavor. Great with a cup of coffee or served as a quick afternoon snack.
Cake:
Glaze:
Finely grated lemon zest, as desired
Heat oven to 325 degrees. Lightly spray bottom of 9-inch square baking pan with nonstick baking spray.
Mix granulated sugar, melted butter, lemon zest and salt in large bowl. Add sour cream and eggs; stir until well combined. Add flour, baking powder and baking soda; whisk until smooth. Spread evenly into prepared pan.
Bake 28 to 32 minutes or until top is light golden brown and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool for 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, combine powdered sugar and enough lemon juice for desired glazing consistency in small bowl. Spread glaze over cake. Immediately sprinkle with additional lemon zest, as desired. Store covered at room temperature for up to three days.
Source: www.landolakes.com
Cake:
Frosting:
Mix all cake ingredients together and pour into a 9-inch-by-11- inch pan. (You can layer in two smaller pans if you'd prefer.) Do not fill to the top of the pan, or batter will bake up too tall.
Bake at 350 for 35 to 40 minutes.
For the frosting: Mix together frosting ingredients. (It's very important that strawberries are well drained for the frosting.) If too thick keep adding strawberries until it is the right consistency.
Ice the cake and garnish as desired.
Source: www.justapinch.com
This Lemon Pretzel Dessert is a zesty, creamy, sweet, and salty dessert that is super easy to make, it's perfect for summertime get-togethers and will be requested over and over.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Crush pretzels into small pieces using a food processor. In a medium bowl, add pretzels, vanilla, brown sugar, and flour. Stir until combined. Melt butter and add to the pretzel mixture. Stir until combined. Spread mixture into a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish, reserving 1/2 cup for the topping. Press mixture into an even, smooth layer.
Bake for 10 minutes and let cool completely.
In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth then add powdered sugar. Beat until combined then add thawed whipped topping and mix until just combined.
Once the crust has cooled completely, spread cream cheese mixture over the pretzel layer.
Top with lemon pie filling and spread evenly. Sprinkle remaining pretzel mixture over the top.
Cover and refrigerate for four hours or overnight.
Source: www.deliciouslyseasoned.com
Preheat your oven the 325 degrees.
In a large mixing bowl, beat eggs until foamy. Mix in flour and sugars. Mix in butter and vanilla.
Fold in chocolate chips and walnuts or pecans.
Scoop cookie dough into your pie pan and spread out evenly.
Cover the edges of pie crust with aluminum foil. Bake for 60 to 65 minutes.
Serve with a scoop of ice cream and chocolate sauce.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com
These delicious chocolate chip cookies are great for any birthday celebration!
In a large bowl whisk the melted butter and sugars until creamy. Add in the egg and vanilla then the baking soda and salt. Add in the flour half at a time until well combined. Fold in the chips and jimmies.
Scoop onto parchment paper lined trays or plates. Freeze for two hours.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line baking sheets with parchment paper. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes.
Source: www.brooklynactivemama.com
This is delicious! It may seem a little fussy to put together, but it is well worth the effort.
For the filling:
For the cake:
For the crumb topping:
Grease a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan and pre-heat oven to 350. For the filling, beat together cream cheese and sugar. Once creamed, add vanilla and egg. Set aside.
For the cake, in another bowl combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
In a separate bowl, cream together butter, granulated sugar, eggs and vanilla. Add the flour mixture alternately with the sour cream into the wet batter until well blended. Pour half the batter into a well-greased 9-inch-by-13-inch pan. Spread the cream cheese filling over the batter.
Place about a pint of blueberries, I use a little more, over the cream cheese mixture. Cover the cream cheese layer with remaining batter.
For the crumb topping, using a pastry blender combine cold butter, flour and sugar until the mixture looks like small peas. Sprinkle the crumb topping over the top of the cake.
Bake in a 350-degree oven for 55 to 60 minutes. Test in center with toothpick. Do not let the top get brown! It will be overbaked and dry!
Let cool, cut and enjoy!!
Source: www.justapinch.com
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Susan McClanahan is administrator at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Send recipes to her at news@semissourian.com or by mail at P.O. Box 699, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702. Recipes published have not been kitchen-tested by Southeast Missourian staff.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.