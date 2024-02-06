Enjoy these recipes using asparagus

Spring brings so many wonderful gifts and surprises, but one of my favorites is fresh asparagus. We enjoy the bountiful crop while it lasts and prepare it in many different ways to get the full benefit of it all season. We love it on the grill or on my Himalayan salt block and many other ways as well.

If you plant fresh asparagus, you will enjoy a harvest on the third year. The first two years you do not harvest, but let it grow to develop the deep root system it needs to produce a maximum crop. But on the third year, you can harvest nearly every day for several weeks.

By Susan McClanahan

Today I am sharing several recipes with you that we enjoy and I hope you do, too.

Garlic Parmesan Roasted Asparagus

This Garlic Parmesan Roasted Asparagus is made with just a few simple ingredients and makes a perfectly delicious side dish for any meal.

1/2 pound fresh asparagus

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

3 cloves minced garlic

2-3 tablespoons Parmesan cheese

Olive oil spray

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and set aside.

Rinse the asparagus and trim off woody end pieces. Spread out in a thin layer on top of the prepared cookie sheet. Spray the asparagus lightly with a coat of olive oil spray. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, garlic, and Parmesan cheese. Use your hands to mix the asparagus with all of the ingredients, then lay out into an even layer again. Spray with one more light coat of olive oil.

Bake in the preheated oven for about 8 minutes. Remove from oven and serve immediately.

Honey Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry

This quick and easy Honey Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry is filled with plump shrimp and fresh veggies in a simple and delicious honey garlic sauce. This recipe was made using Land O Lakes Butter with Olive Oil and Sea Salt.

1 pound raw shrimp, thawed, peeled and tails removed

1/3 cup honey

1/4 cup soy sauce

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon minced ginger

2 tablespoons butter with olive oil and sea salt; divided

1 pound asparagus, trimmed and cut into 2 to 3 inch pieces

1 red bell pepper, sliced into strips

1/2 onion, sliced

Place the cleaned shrimp in a bowl and set aside.

Combine the honey, soy sauce, garlic and ginger in a small bowl and pour half over the shrimp (reserve the other half for later), stir the shrimp to coat, cover and refrigerate for at least 15 minutes.

Meanwhile heat a large skillet, cast iron if possible, over medium heat and add 1 tablespoon of butter with olive oil and sea salt. Once melted add in the asparagus, bell pepper and onion and saute until crisp-tender and slightly charred, about 4 minutes. Remove from skillet to a plate to keep warm.

Add the remaining tablespoon of butter to the skillet and then add the shrimp, discard any used marinade. Cook shrimp about 1 minute per side, or until caramelized and cooked through. Quickly add the veggies and reserved sauce to the skillet and heat through. Serve over hot cooked rice if desired.

Notes: Feel free to substitute the shrimp with chicken or steak. Just make sure to cook until safe to eat.

Chicken Madeira Recipe

Juicy chicken and mushrooms in creamy sauce under melty cheese. You can find Madeira wine in larger liquor departments or specialty stores.

1 pound chicken breasts (2 large), halved lengthwise and pounded to an even 1/4-inch thickness

1 pound asparagus, blanched

3/4 teaspoon sea salt, divided

Black pepper, to taste

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

16 ounces button mushrooms, thickly sliced

1 small or 1/2 medium yellow onion, finely diced

2 large garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, finely chopped, plus to garnish

1 1/2 cups Madeira wine, sweet white wine

1 1/2 cups low sodium beef stock or broth

1/2 cup whipping cream, heavy or regular

1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

To blanch asparagus: Remove fibrous stems from asparagus by snapping them off. Fill a medium pot with 6 cups water, bring to a boil and add 1 tablespoon salt. Add asparagus and boil uncovered until crisp tender and bright green, 2-3 minutes, then remove from hot water and set aside.

Place a large heavy oven-safe pan over medium/high heat and melt in 2 tablespoons butter and 1 tablespoon oil. Add sliced mushrooms and cook 5 minutes until soft. Stir in diced onion and cook 3 minutes. Add minced garlic cloves then season with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper and 2 tablespoons parsley. Cook another 2 minutes then remove mixture to a plate and wipe skillet clean with wet paper towel.

Slice chicken breasts in half lengthwise and pound each cutlet between plastic wrap until no more than 1/4-inch thick. Season chicken all over with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Place same pan over medium/high heat and add 1 tablespoon butter and 1 tablespoon oil. When butter is finished foaming, add chicken breasts and saute 3 to 4 minutes per side or until golden and cooked through. Remove chicken from pan to the same plate with mushrooms.

In the same pan, add 1 1/2 cups Madeira wine and boil until reduced by half, about 5 minutes vigorous boiling, scraping the bottom of the pan to deglaze. Add 1 1/2 cups beef broth and boil until 2/3 cup liquid remains or about 1/4 of its original volume, 10 minutes. Reduce heat to medium, add 1/2 cup cream and simmer until sauce thickens, 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Return chicken to the pan, turning it to coat in the sauce. Top with mushrooms, asparagus and sprinkle with 1 cup of mozzarella cheese over the top. Broil 3-4 minutes or until cheese is melted. Remove from oven, garnish with fresh parsley.

Lemon Asparagus Pasta With Grilled Chicken

This recipe for lemon asparagus pasta combines tender asparagus and grilled chicken with pasta in a lemon cream sauce. It's a delicious and hearty entree that everyone will want seconds of.

1 pound of boneless skinless chicken breasts, grilled and cut into strips

1 pound of asparagus, ends removed, cut into 1-inch pieces

10 ounces of linguine pasta (spaghetti or fettuccine will also work)

3/4 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons of butter

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/3 cup finely shredded Parmesan cheese

Optional garnishes: Lemon slices and 1/4 cup chopped parsley

Cook the pasta in salted water according to package instructions. Add the asparagus to the pot during the last 3 minutes of cooking time. Reserve 1/4 cup of pasta cooking liquid.

In small pot, combine the heavy cream, butter and 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper over medium-high heat. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring, until thick enough to coat a spoon, about 4 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the lemon zest and juice.

Place the pasta and asparagus back into the pot you cooked it in along with the chicken.

Pour the cream sauce over the pasta mixture and toss to coat evenly, adding pasta water if needed to thin the sauce. Stir in the Parmesan cheese. Alternatively, you can toss just the pasta with the sauce and arrange the chicken and asparagus over the top of the pasta.

Add more salt and pepper to taste if needed. Garnish with chopped parsley and lemon slices if desired.

One Pan Garlic Herb Chicken And Asparagus

This 20 minute one pan garlic herb chicken and asparagus is full of rich, buttery herb flavors with both chicken and asparagus all cooked in a single pan for easy preparation and cleanup.

3-6 boneless skinless chicken thighs or boneless skinless chicken breasts, pounded to even 1/2 inch thickness

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 pound asparagus, ends trimmed

3 tablespoons butter, divided

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

Salt and pepper, to taste

Fresh herbs for garnish, optional

Season chicken with salt and pepper on both sides. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large pan/skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in garlic and herbs and cook another minute or so until the garlic is fragrant.

Reduce heat to medium, add chicken to pan, and cook for 5-7 minutes, then flip and cook another 5-7 minutes. Chicken should be nearly, but not completely cooked through by this point.

Scoot the chicken over to the sides and add remaining 1 tablespoon butter to the empty portion of the pan. Once the butter is melted, add asparagus. Season asparagus with salt and pepper, to taste. Cook, rotating throughout, for 4-6 minutes until tender and chicken is completely cooked through.

Serve immediately garnished with freshly cracked black pepper and fresh herbs if desired.