Enjoy the season

It's getting closer and closer to fall, so the amount of daylight is going downhill. At one time it was staying light to almost 9 p.m., but now it's getting dark closer to 7 p.m. Sunrise right now is at 6:29 a.m. and sets at 7:26 p.m., which makes the day 12 hours and 57 minutes long. Tomatoes are showing they need more daylight. Spring tomatoes taste awesome, but fall tomatoes are kind of blah! Even the flies are acting like it's fall. It seems like in the fall the flies get kind of sticky and seem to want to perch on everything they shouldn't be on. We bought some old-fashioned fly swatters for the picnic table just for them. If the mosquitoes weren't so thick, these cool evenings would really be pleasant outdoors.

I particularly enjoy the coming months. Life seems to slow down just a tad, and one can relax a little. It seems like a great time to make a pot of coffee and sit as the shadows roll in as the sun goes down. Several years back, I bought a couple insulated tankards that really work for drinking coffee slow. They hold about 16 to 18 ounces of coffee, and they will keep it hot for a good while. But I still drink my first cup out of an old cup that Dallas used to have. A small fire seems to make the evening even better. It doesn't have to be a bonfire. Just a little blaze!

The work in the garden is about over where fall is coming. Watermelons and cantaloupe are done. Corn has been harvested and either eaten or canned or frozen. Most of our cucumbers and zucchini have thrown in the towel. Bugs really did a job on both of them. It's kind of enjoyable looking back on the summer and the goodies grown and eaten and preserved.