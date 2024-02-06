All sections
FeaturesNovember 3, 2022

Enjoy the aromas and taste of autumn foods

Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

The aroma and taste of autumn foods are so comforting and enjoyable to me. While I appreciate each season and the offers each brings, there is something very special about the smell of fall and winter foods cooking.

The flavor combinations of apples, sweet potatoes, apple cider, maple syrup, cranberries and many more are unbeatable. In thinking about so many wonderful autumn foods, I found several recipes to share with you that you may find enjoyable on these beautiful fall days. Enjoy!

Cider Glazed Chicken and Sweet Potatoes

  • 1 to 2 sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed
  • 2 tart apples, cored and sliced
  • 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, chopped
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 6 chicken thighs, trimmed
  • 2/3 cup apple cider
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 tablespoon grainy mustard
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 3 sprigs fresh rosemary

Combine potatoes, apples and chopped rosemary in a bowl; season with salt and pepper. Drizzle with one tablespoon oil; toss until combined and set aside.

Heat remaining oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken, skin-side down. Cook for three to five minutes, until golden. Remove chicken to a plate.

Stir cider, honey and mustard into drippings in skillet. Bring almost to a boil; cook until mixture has cooked down slightly. Whisk in butter. Return chicken to skillet, skin-side up. Spoon potato mixture around chicken; add rosemary sprigs to skillet.

Transfer skillet to oven. Bake, uncovered, at 425 degrees for about 20 minutes, until chicken is cooked through, and potatoes are tender. If potatoes need longer to cook, transfer chicken to a platter; let stand. Return skillet to oven until potatoes are tender. Serve chicken and potato mixture topped with sauce from skillet. Makes six servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/5D8C790EF16BC326852583F2004FB53C

Autumn Salad with Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Pecans

Make this impressive looking salad with almost all store bought ingredients tossed together with a quick vinaigrette!

For Salad:

  • 1 (10 ounce) package of Spring Mix with Baby Spinach plus a couple handfuls of Arugula if desired
  • 1 Fuji apple, cored and sliced thinly (any apple will do)
  • 1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese
  • 1/2 cup whole pecans, toasted 400 degrees for 10 minutes on a sheet pan
  • 1/2 cup cooked, crumbled bacon
  • 1 cup roasted cubed sweet potatoes, one average size sweet potato

For Dressing:

  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 3/4 cup light olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice, about half a lemon
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Cube and peel sweet potatoes. Toss with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Spread on foil or parchment covered baking sheet. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until soft and slightly brown on the edges. Cool.

In large salad bowl, add greens, blue cheese, sliced apple, pecans, bacon and chilled sweet potatoes.

Combine all dressing ingredients in a container or mason type jar and chill. Toss salad with dressing right before serving. You will not need all the dressing. Start with a 1/4 cup and add more as desired.

Notes: Substitute feta, goat or gorgonzola for blue cheese. Any kind of apple will work, such as Honey Crisp and Fuji are my favorites. Add dried cranberries for an additional kick of color. Toss right before serving. This salad wilts rather quickly. You will not use all the dressing. Use about 1/4 cup. Taste and adjust if needed. Makes enough for six side dish servings. Easily doubles with no need to make additional dressing!

Source: www.laughingspatula.com/autumn-salad-with-roasted-sweet-potatoes-and-maple-cider-vinaigrette/

Trick-or-Treat Cookie Bars

  • 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 cup butter, softened
  • 1/4 cup light brown sugar, packed
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 eggs, room temperature
  • 2 cups chopped leftover candy, chocolate candy bars and/or peanut butter cups, chopped

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda and salt; set aside.

In a separate bowl, with an electric mixer on medium speed, beat together butter, sugars and vanilla until fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time. Gradually stir flour mixture into butter mixture. Fold in chopped candy.

Spray a 9-inch-by-9-inch baking pan with non-stick vegetable spray; line pan with parchment paper, creating "handles" on two sides. Coat paper with nonstick vegetable spray; spread batter in pan.

Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes, or until golden and a toothpick tests clean. Let cool; remove from pan by the "handles" and place on a cutting board. Cut into bars. Makes 16 bars.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/D46E6B46BAFD33EF85258847005117D0

Grandma's Autumn Tea

  • 5 tea bags
  • 5 cups almost boiling water
  • 5 cups unsweetened apple juice
  • 2 cups cranberry juice cocktail
  • 1/3 cup lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

Place tea bags in a large heat-proof pitcher; add very hot, almost boiling water. Cover and steep for eight minutes; discard tea bags. Add remaining ingredients; stir until sugar is dissolved. Serve warm or chilled. Makes 3 quarts.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/4E10D5180E5055438525884700511513

Sweet Pear Cake

  • 4 soft ripe pears, peeled, cored and thinly sliced
  • 1 cup brown sugar, packed
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 cup chopped pecans
  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup oil
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

In a large bowl, combine pears, sugars and pecans; toss to mix well and let stand for one hour. Process pear mixture in a blender until pureed; return to bowl and set aside.

In another bowl, mix together flour, baking soda and salt. Add flour mixture to pear mixture; stir just until blended. Add oil, eggs and vanilla; mix well.

Pour batter into a greased and floured 13-inch-by-9-inch baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour and 15 minutes. Cool; cut into squares. Serves 12 to 15.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/3488DB74EF4299B88525884700511627

Crispy Bacon and Pear Salad

  • 1/2 cup walnut halves
  • 2 Red Bartlett pears, cored and sliced lengthwise
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 6 slices bacon, crisply cooked and crumbled
  • 1 cup watercress leaves, tough stalks removed

Dressing:

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon honey
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • Optional: 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

Toast walnuts in a dry skillet over medium heat for two to three minutes; set aside to cool.

In a salad bowl, toss pear slices with lemon juice. Add walnuts, crumbled bacon and watercress; toss to mix.

Prepare Dressing: Whisk together oil, lemon juice and honey. Season with salt, pepper and cinnamon, if desired.

Pour Dressing over salad and toss to combine. Chill and serve. Serves four.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/E860723D22E4387C8525884500526822

Maple Cream Cheese Muffins

  • 1/4 cup cream cheese, softened
  • 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup
  • 1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup whole-wheat flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1-1/4 cups buttermilk
  • 1/4 cups canola oil
  • 2 egg whites, beaten
  • 1/4 cup sugar

In a small bowl, beat together cream cheese and syrup; set aside.

In a large bowl, sift together flours, baking powder, baking soda and salt; set aside.

In another bowl, whisk together buttermilk, oil, egg whites and sugar; add to flour mixture and stir all together.

Spoon batter into greased muffin cups, filling 1/4 full. Drop a teaspoonful of cream cheese mixture into the center of each muffin; add remaining batter to fill cups 2/3 full. Bake at 375 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. Makes 10 muffins.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/DB4B9A58137E4 B938525884500526657

Easy Autumn Cranberry Pork Roast

  • 2-pound boneless pork roast
  • 2 tablespoons French onion soup mix
  • 14-ounce can whole-berry cranberry sauce
Spray a 4-quart slow cooker with non-stick vegetable spray; add pork roast.

In a bowl, combine soup mix and cranberry sauce. Stir together and pour over roast. Cover and cook on low setting for about 8 hours, until roast is tender. Slice and serve. Serves 6.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/CCE64B2AF6DE4C22852583F2004FB35D

Yam, Apple and Pineapple Casserole

  • 32-ounce can cut yams, drained
  • 5 Northern Spy or McIntosh apples, peeled, cored and sliced
  • 20-ounce can pineapple chunks, drained and 1/2 cup liquid reserved
  • 1 cup brown sugar, packed
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 5 tablespoons butter, sliced
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

In a buttered 3-quart casserole dish, layer yams, apple slices and pineapple chunks; set aside.

In a small saucepan over low heat, combine sugars, butter, salt and reserved pineapple juice. Stir well; cook until sugars are dissolved. Pour evenly over yam mixture.

Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 50 minutes, or until bubbly and glazed. Serve hot. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/C26881EE917398508525884500526749

Sweet Potato Cornbread with Spiced Honey Butter

  • 2-3 tablespoons shortening
  • 1 cup yellow cornmeal
  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup sweet potato, cooked and mashed
  • 1 1/2 cups buttermilk
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 1 egg
  • 2 tablespoons sugar

Spiced Honey Butter:

  • 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Add shortening to a cast-iron skillet and place in the oven to preheat while you prepare the batter.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the cornmeal, flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Set aside.

In a large bowl whisk together the sweet potato, buttermilk, butter, egg and sugar. Add the dry ingredients to the bowl of wet ingredients and whisk to combine.

Remove the hot cast-iron skillet from the oven and carefully pour the batter into the skillet. The shortening should sizzle when you pour in the batter. Be extra careful when pouring as hot shortening can be dangerous.

Bake for 25 minutes, or until the edges of the cornbread are crispy and the middle is set. While the cornbread is baking, prepare the honey butter. In a medium bowl, combine the butter, honey, pumpkin pie spice and salt. Beat with a whisk or hand mixer until combined and creamy.

Serve cornbread warm with spiced honey butter. Store leftover butter in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Source: www.farmflavor.com/recipes/sweet-potato-cornbread-with-spiced-honey-butter/

Thanksgiving Weekend Brunch Bake

  • 2 1/2 to 3 cups leftover cooked stuffing
  • 2 cups leftover cooked turkey, cubed
  • 1/2 bunch green onions, thinly sliced
  • 1 red pepper, finely chopped
  • 6 eggs, beaten
  • 1 1/2 cups milk
  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise
  • Salt and pepper to taste

In a greased 8x8-inch baking pan, layer stuffing, turkey, green onions and red pepper; set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk and mayonnaise until blended, spoon over mixture in pan. Season with salt and pepper.

Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 65 to 75 minutes, until a knife tip inserted near center comes out clean. Let stand 10 to 15 minutes before serving. Serves 4 to 6.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/819906F98E32A8CB8525884400534893

Caramel Cream Cider

  • 2/3 cup whipping cream
  • 2/3 cup brown sugar, packed
  • 1/2-gallon apple cider
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

In a large saucepan, stir together cream and brown sugar over medium-low heat until smooth and sugar is dissolved. Add cider and vanilla; increase heat to medium. Cook and stir until mixture is very warm, but not boiling.

Serve immediately, or transfer to a slow cooker set on low for several hours. Stir before serving. Serves 8 to 10.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/F3F312BF8C4EE100852583EB00548F08

Puffy Pumkin French Toast

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar, packed
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 1/3 to 1/2 cup canned pumpkin
  • Oil for frying
  • 10 to 12 slices frozen Texas toast, or any day-old thick-sliced bread
  • Garnish: maple syrup or powdered sugar

In a small bowl, combine flour, baking powder and sugar; mix well and set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk and vanilla; set aside.

In a cup, blend spice into pumpkin; stir well and whisk into egg mixture. Add flour mixture to egg mixture; whisk until blended. Batter may have a few lumps.

Heat a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat; add enough oil to barely cover the bottom. Dip one side of each bread slice into batter; flip it over and cover the other side with batter. Let any extra batter drip off; add to hot skillet. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes on each side, until golden. Serve dusted with powdered sugar or drizzled with maple syrup. Serves 5 to 6, 2 slices each.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/BD371CF7CFE54A1285258844005347B2

Hot Buttered Cider

  • 1/4 cup butter, softened
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 3 quarts apple cider
  • Garnish: cinnamon sticks

In a bowl, beat together butter, brown sugar, honey and spices until well blended and fluffy. Cover; keep refrigerated up to 2 weeks.

To serve, bring butter mixture to room temperature. Heat cider in a large saucepan until hot. Fill individual mugs with cider; stir in one tablespoon of butter mixture per mug. Garnish mugs with a cinnamon stick stirrer. Makes 3 quarts.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/CE54B04D768072F785257B71006AA204

Fall Harvest Caramel Corn Mix

This fun and delicious FALL HARVEST CARAMEL CORN MIX is a fun and easy snack to enjoy all throughout the season. Salty and sweet with caramel corn, pretzels, and peanut butter chocolate pieces, making it the perfect snack to share with family and friends.

  • 6 cups Crunch n' Munch Caramel Popcorn or any homemade caramel corn
  • 4 cups pretzels
  • 2 cups candy corn 16.2 ounces
  • 1 cup Reese's Minis Unwrapped 7.6 ounces
  • 1 cup Reese's Pieces 9.9 ounces

Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl. Serve and enjoy!

Store mix in an air-tight container or storage bag for up to 2 weeks.

Source: www.whiskfulcooking.com/fall-harvest-caramel-corn-mix/

Apple Pie Smoothie

Everyone loves a delicious smoothie, and this Apple Pie Smoothie is a fall favorite! Made with fresh apples, bananas, vanilla yogurt, and apple pie spice... it's like apple pie in a glass! The perfect breakfast or snack!

Variations could include recipe variations substitute any flavor or type of yogurt, use any variety of apple, substitute cinnamon for apple pie spice, or add additional honey or maple syrup to sweeten it. Garnish with whipped cream and a sprinkle of apple pie spice

  • 1 medium Gala apple
  • 1 frozen banana
  • 1 cup vanilla Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1/2 teaspoon apple pie spice

Roughly chop the apple and banana. Combine all ingredients in a high-powered blender and blend on high for 30 seconds or until smooth. Pour into glasses and enjoy!

Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/apple-smoothie/?fbclid=IwAR2vbCobr3XI2uYGltV2xKn_YDlLTxmx_CqWo2z28NIbsnWlTq57OkH2JTU

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.

Community
