Enjoy the aromas and taste of autumn foods

The aroma and taste of autumn foods are so comforting and enjoyable to me. While I appreciate each season and the offers each brings, there is something very special about the smell of fall and winter foods cooking.

The flavor combinations of apples, sweet potatoes, apple cider, maple syrup, cranberries and many more are unbeatable. In thinking about so many wonderful autumn foods, I found several recipes to share with you that you may find enjoyable on these beautiful fall days. Enjoy!

Cider Glazed Chicken and Sweet Potatoes

1 to 2 sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed

2 tart apples, cored and sliced

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

6 chicken thighs, trimmed

2/3 cup apple cider

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon grainy mustard

1 tablespoon butter

3 sprigs fresh rosemary

Combine potatoes, apples and chopped rosemary in a bowl; season with salt and pepper. Drizzle with one tablespoon oil; toss until combined and set aside.

Heat remaining oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken, skin-side down. Cook for three to five minutes, until golden. Remove chicken to a plate.

Stir cider, honey and mustard into drippings in skillet. Bring almost to a boil; cook until mixture has cooked down slightly. Whisk in butter. Return chicken to skillet, skin-side up. Spoon potato mixture around chicken; add rosemary sprigs to skillet.

Transfer skillet to oven. Bake, uncovered, at 425 degrees for about 20 minutes, until chicken is cooked through, and potatoes are tender. If potatoes need longer to cook, transfer chicken to a platter; let stand. Return skillet to oven until potatoes are tender. Serve chicken and potato mixture topped with sauce from skillet. Makes six servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/5D8C790EF16BC326852583F2004FB53C

Autumn Salad with Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Pecans

Make this impressive looking salad with almost all store bought ingredients tossed together with a quick vinaigrette!

For Salad:

1 (10 ounce) package of Spring Mix with Baby Spinach plus a couple handfuls of Arugula if desired

1 Fuji apple, cored and sliced thinly (any apple will do)

1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese

1/2 cup whole pecans, toasted 400 degrees for 10 minutes on a sheet pan

1/2 cup cooked, crumbled bacon

1 cup roasted cubed sweet potatoes, one average size sweet potato

For Dressing:

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

3/4 cup light olive oil

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon lemon juice, about half a lemon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Cube and peel sweet potatoes. Toss with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Spread on foil or parchment covered baking sheet. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until soft and slightly brown on the edges. Cool.

In large salad bowl, add greens, blue cheese, sliced apple, pecans, bacon and chilled sweet potatoes.

Combine all dressing ingredients in a container or mason type jar and chill. Toss salad with dressing right before serving. You will not need all the dressing. Start with a 1/4 cup and add more as desired.

Notes: Substitute feta, goat or gorgonzola for blue cheese. Any kind of apple will work, such as Honey Crisp and Fuji are my favorites. Add dried cranberries for an additional kick of color. Toss right before serving. This salad wilts rather quickly. You will not use all the dressing. Use about 1/4 cup. Taste and adjust if needed. Makes enough for six side dish servings. Easily doubles with no need to make additional dressing!

Source: www.laughingspatula.com/autumn-salad-with-roasted-sweet-potatoes-and-maple-cider-vinaigrette/

Trick-or-Treat Cookie Bars

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup butter, softened

1/4 cup light brown sugar, packed

3/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 eggs, room temperature

2 cups chopped leftover candy, chocolate candy bars and/or peanut butter cups, chopped

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda and salt; set aside.

In a separate bowl, with an electric mixer on medium speed, beat together butter, sugars and vanilla until fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time. Gradually stir flour mixture into butter mixture. Fold in chopped candy.

Spray a 9-inch-by-9-inch baking pan with non-stick vegetable spray; line pan with parchment paper, creating "handles" on two sides. Coat paper with nonstick vegetable spray; spread batter in pan.

Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes, or until golden and a toothpick tests clean. Let cool; remove from pan by the "handles" and place on a cutting board. Cut into bars. Makes 16 bars.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/D46E6B46BAFD33EF85258847005117D0

Grandma's Autumn Tea

5 tea bags

5 cups almost boiling water

5 cups unsweetened apple juice

2 cups cranberry juice cocktail

1/3 cup lemon juice

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

Place tea bags in a large heat-proof pitcher; add very hot, almost boiling water. Cover and steep for eight minutes; discard tea bags. Add remaining ingredients; stir until sugar is dissolved. Serve warm or chilled. Makes 3 quarts.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/4E10D5180E5055438525884700511513

Sweet Pear Cake

4 soft ripe pears, peeled, cored and thinly sliced

1 cup brown sugar, packed

1 cup sugar

1 cup chopped pecans

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup oil

2 eggs, beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

In a large bowl, combine pears, sugars and pecans; toss to mix well and let stand for one hour. Process pear mixture in a blender until pureed; return to bowl and set aside.

In another bowl, mix together flour, baking soda and salt. Add flour mixture to pear mixture; stir just until blended. Add oil, eggs and vanilla; mix well.

Pour batter into a greased and floured 13-inch-by-9-inch baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour and 15 minutes. Cool; cut into squares. Serves 12 to 15.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/3488DB74EF4299B88525884700511627

Crispy Bacon and Pear Salad

1/2 cup walnut halves

2 Red Bartlett pears, cored and sliced lengthwise

1 tablespoon lemon juice

6 slices bacon, crisply cooked and crumbled

1 cup watercress leaves, tough stalks removed

Dressing:

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon honey

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Optional: 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

Toast walnuts in a dry skillet over medium heat for two to three minutes; set aside to cool.

In a salad bowl, toss pear slices with lemon juice. Add walnuts, crumbled bacon and watercress; toss to mix.

Prepare Dressing: Whisk together oil, lemon juice and honey. Season with salt, pepper and cinnamon, if desired.

Pour Dressing over salad and toss to combine. Chill and serve. Serves four.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/E860723D22E4387C8525884500526822

Maple Cream Cheese Muffins

1/4 cup cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup whole-wheat flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1-1/4 cups buttermilk

1/4 cups canola oil

2 egg whites, beaten

1/4 cup sugar

In a small bowl, beat together cream cheese and syrup; set aside.

In a large bowl, sift together flours, baking powder, baking soda and salt; set aside.

In another bowl, whisk together buttermilk, oil, egg whites and sugar; add to flour mixture and stir all together.

Spoon batter into greased muffin cups, filling 1/4 full. Drop a teaspoonful of cream cheese mixture into the center of each muffin; add remaining batter to fill cups 2/3 full. Bake at 375 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. Makes 10 muffins.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/DB4B9A58137E4 B938525884500526657

