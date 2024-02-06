Enjoy the aromas and taste of autumn foods

The aroma and taste of autumn foods are so comforting and enjoyable to me. While I appreciate each season and the offers each brings, there is something very special about the smell of fall and winter foods cooking.
The flavor combinations of apples, sweet potatoes, apple cider, maple syrup, cranberries and many more are unbeatable. In thinking about so many wonderful autumn foods, I found several recipes to share with you that you may find enjoyable on these beautiful fall days. Enjoy!
Combine potatoes, apples and chopped rosemary in a bowl; season with salt and pepper. Drizzle with one tablespoon oil; toss until combined and set aside.
Heat remaining oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken, skin-side down. Cook for three to five minutes, until golden. Remove chicken to a plate.
Stir cider, honey and mustard into drippings in skillet. Bring almost to a boil; cook until mixture has cooked down slightly. Whisk in butter. Return chicken to skillet, skin-side up. Spoon potato mixture around chicken; add rosemary sprigs to skillet.
Transfer skillet to oven. Bake, uncovered, at 425 degrees for about 20 minutes, until chicken is cooked through, and potatoes are tender. If potatoes need longer to cook, transfer chicken to a platter; let stand. Return skillet to oven until potatoes are tender. Serve chicken and potato mixture topped with sauce from skillet. Makes six servings.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/5D8C790EF16BC326852583F2004FB53C
Make this impressive looking salad with almost all store bought ingredients tossed together with a quick vinaigrette!
For Salad:
For Dressing:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Cube and peel sweet potatoes. Toss with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Spread on foil or parchment covered baking sheet. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until soft and slightly brown on the edges. Cool.
In large salad bowl, add greens, blue cheese, sliced apple, pecans, bacon and chilled sweet potatoes.
Combine all dressing ingredients in a container or mason type jar and chill. Toss salad with dressing right before serving. You will not need all the dressing. Start with a 1/4 cup and add more as desired.
Notes: Substitute feta, goat or gorgonzola for blue cheese. Any kind of apple will work, such as Honey Crisp and Fuji are my favorites. Add dried cranberries for an additional kick of color. Toss right before serving. This salad wilts rather quickly. You will not use all the dressing. Use about 1/4 cup. Taste and adjust if needed. Makes enough for six side dish servings. Easily doubles with no need to make additional dressing!
Source: www.laughingspatula.com/autumn-salad-with-roasted-sweet-potatoes-and-maple-cider-vinaigrette/
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda and salt; set aside.
In a separate bowl, with an electric mixer on medium speed, beat together butter, sugars and vanilla until fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time. Gradually stir flour mixture into butter mixture. Fold in chopped candy.
Spray a 9-inch-by-9-inch baking pan with non-stick vegetable spray; line pan with parchment paper, creating "handles" on two sides. Coat paper with nonstick vegetable spray; spread batter in pan.
Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes, or until golden and a toothpick tests clean. Let cool; remove from pan by the "handles" and place on a cutting board. Cut into bars. Makes 16 bars.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/D46E6B46BAFD33EF85258847005117D0
Place tea bags in a large heat-proof pitcher; add very hot, almost boiling water. Cover and steep for eight minutes; discard tea bags. Add remaining ingredients; stir until sugar is dissolved. Serve warm or chilled. Makes 3 quarts.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/4E10D5180E5055438525884700511513
In a large bowl, combine pears, sugars and pecans; toss to mix well and let stand for one hour. Process pear mixture in a blender until pureed; return to bowl and set aside.
In another bowl, mix together flour, baking soda and salt. Add flour mixture to pear mixture; stir just until blended. Add oil, eggs and vanilla; mix well.
Pour batter into a greased and floured 13-inch-by-9-inch baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour and 15 minutes. Cool; cut into squares. Serves 12 to 15.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/3488DB74EF4299B88525884700511627
Dressing:
Toast walnuts in a dry skillet over medium heat for two to three minutes; set aside to cool.
In a salad bowl, toss pear slices with lemon juice. Add walnuts, crumbled bacon and watercress; toss to mix.
Prepare Dressing: Whisk together oil, lemon juice and honey. Season with salt, pepper and cinnamon, if desired.
Pour Dressing over salad and toss to combine. Chill and serve. Serves four.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/E860723D22E4387C8525884500526822
In a small bowl, beat together cream cheese and syrup; set aside.
In a large bowl, sift together flours, baking powder, baking soda and salt; set aside.
In another bowl, whisk together buttermilk, oil, egg whites and sugar; add to flour mixture and stir all together.
Spoon batter into greased muffin cups, filling 1/4 full. Drop a teaspoonful of cream cheese mixture into the center of each muffin; add remaining batter to fill cups 2/3 full. Bake at 375 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. Makes 10 muffins.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/DB4B9A58137E4 B938525884500526657
Spray a 4-quart slow cooker with non-stick vegetable spray; add pork roast.
In a bowl, combine soup mix and cranberry sauce. Stir together and pour over roast. Cover and cook on low setting for about 8 hours, until roast is tender. Slice and serve. Serves 6.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/CCE64B2AF6DE4C22852583F2004FB35D
In a buttered 3-quart casserole dish, layer yams, apple slices and pineapple chunks; set aside.
In a small saucepan over low heat, combine sugars, butter, salt and reserved pineapple juice. Stir well; cook until sugars are dissolved. Pour evenly over yam mixture.
Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 50 minutes, or until bubbly and glazed. Serve hot. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/C26881EE917398508525884500526749
Spiced Honey Butter:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Add shortening to a cast-iron skillet and place in the oven to preheat while you prepare the batter.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the cornmeal, flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Set aside.
In a large bowl whisk together the sweet potato, buttermilk, butter, egg and sugar. Add the dry ingredients to the bowl of wet ingredients and whisk to combine.
Remove the hot cast-iron skillet from the oven and carefully pour the batter into the skillet. The shortening should sizzle when you pour in the batter. Be extra careful when pouring as hot shortening can be dangerous.
Bake for 25 minutes, or until the edges of the cornbread are crispy and the middle is set. While the cornbread is baking, prepare the honey butter. In a medium bowl, combine the butter, honey, pumpkin pie spice and salt. Beat with a whisk or hand mixer until combined and creamy.
Serve cornbread warm with spiced honey butter. Store leftover butter in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
Source: www.farmflavor.com/recipes/sweet-potato-cornbread-with-spiced-honey-butter/
In a greased 8x8-inch baking pan, layer stuffing, turkey, green onions and red pepper; set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk and mayonnaise until blended, spoon over mixture in pan. Season with salt and pepper.
Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 65 to 75 minutes, until a knife tip inserted near center comes out clean. Let stand 10 to 15 minutes before serving. Serves 4 to 6.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/819906F98E32A8CB8525884400534893
In a large saucepan, stir together cream and brown sugar over medium-low heat until smooth and sugar is dissolved. Add cider and vanilla; increase heat to medium. Cook and stir until mixture is very warm, but not boiling.
Serve immediately, or transfer to a slow cooker set on low for several hours. Stir before serving. Serves 8 to 10.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/F3F312BF8C4EE100852583EB00548F08
In a small bowl, combine flour, baking powder and sugar; mix well and set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk and vanilla; set aside.
In a cup, blend spice into pumpkin; stir well and whisk into egg mixture. Add flour mixture to egg mixture; whisk until blended. Batter may have a few lumps.
Heat a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat; add enough oil to barely cover the bottom. Dip one side of each bread slice into batter; flip it over and cover the other side with batter. Let any extra batter drip off; add to hot skillet. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes on each side, until golden. Serve dusted with powdered sugar or drizzled with maple syrup. Serves 5 to 6, 2 slices each.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/BD371CF7CFE54A1285258844005347B2
In a bowl, beat together butter, brown sugar, honey and spices until well blended and fluffy. Cover; keep refrigerated up to 2 weeks.
To serve, bring butter mixture to room temperature. Heat cider in a large saucepan until hot. Fill individual mugs with cider; stir in one tablespoon of butter mixture per mug. Garnish mugs with a cinnamon stick stirrer. Makes 3 quarts.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/CE54B04D768072F785257B71006AA204
This fun and delicious FALL HARVEST CARAMEL CORN MIX is a fun and easy snack to enjoy all throughout the season. Salty and sweet with caramel corn, pretzels, and peanut butter chocolate pieces, making it the perfect snack to share with family and friends.
Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl. Serve and enjoy!
Store mix in an air-tight container or storage bag for up to 2 weeks.
Source: www.whiskfulcooking.com/fall-harvest-caramel-corn-mix/
Everyone loves a delicious smoothie, and this Apple Pie Smoothie is a fall favorite! Made with fresh apples, bananas, vanilla yogurt, and apple pie spice... it's like apple pie in a glass! The perfect breakfast or snack!
Variations could include recipe variations substitute any flavor or type of yogurt, use any variety of apple, substitute cinnamon for apple pie spice, or add additional honey or maple syrup to sweeten it. Garnish with whipped cream and a sprinkle of apple pie spice
Roughly chop the apple and banana. Combine all ingredients in a high-powered blender and blend on high for 30 seconds or until smooth. Pour into glasses and enjoy!
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/apple-smoothie/?fbclid=IwAR2vbCobr3XI2uYGltV2xKn_YDlLTxmx_CqWo2z28NIbsnWlTq57OkH2JTU
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
