Enjoy fresh produce from your garden

Many of you know my full-time work is at the local senior center, where we prepare meals to serve to senior adults. Through those client relationships we are always blessed each year with garden produce, and this year is no exception. The tomatoes are beautiful this year; squash, okra, cucumbers and other garden items have been plentiful; and we are so blessed.

Today, I have found a variety of recipes that use some garden produce. Some of these recipes may be familiar but with a little twist, and some may be new to you. But while produce is fresh and plentiful, I encourage you to try them all.

Ratatouille

Ratatouille is the best way to enjoy fresh summer vegetables. This dish is delicious, healthy, and packed with flavor.

Serves: 8

1 eggplant

2 zucchini

1 red onion

6 Roma tomatoes

For the Sauce:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 white onion diced

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 bell peppers diced

28 ounces crushed tomatoes

8-10 basil leaves sliced

Salt and pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Slice the eggplant, zucchini, red onion, and Roma tomatoes. Set aside.

For the Sauce: Heat olive oil in a cast iron skillet over medium heat. Add onions, garlic, and peppers, and saute until soft and fragrant. Add crushed tomatoes, basil, and salt and pepper.

For the Ratatouille: Place sliced vegetables on top of the sauce in a spiral shape around the pan and into the center. Drizzle lightly with olive oil and top with salt and pepper.

Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 40 minutes. Remove foil and bake for 20 more minutes.

Serve hot over pasta or as a stand alone dish.

Source: www.favfamilyrecipes.com/ratatouille/?fbclid=IwAR23-L710k1dGciUuwFd7mEOq-qYYV7nglNloKqmLiYy7hbvnZNrluxHUYg

Grilled Watermelon Salad with prosciutto, Balsamic Vinaigrette, and Sugared Pecans

The saltiness of the prosciutto balances the sweetness of the watermelon and the tangy flavor of the vinaigrette. The sugared pecans add a nice crunch. This recipe makes two luncheon sized salads.

12 Buttercrunch lettuce leaves

2 cups diced grilled watermelon**

4 to 6 ounces sliced prosciutto

Your favorite balsamic vinaigrette

1/2 cup chopped sugared pecans

Place six lettuce leaves on each serving plate. Add watermelon and then layer on prosciutto. Drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette and top with the sugared pecans. Serve immediately.

**Slice watermelon into 1/2 inch slices. Cut the slices in half and then cut in half again. Triangle slices will be easy to flip on the grill. Preheat the grill to 400 degrees. Lightly brush vegetable oil on both sides of watermelon slices. Place slices onto grill grates. Cook for two to three minutes on each side. Now we're ready to make our watermelon salad recipes, which can easily be doubled or tripled.

Source: Fleur de Lolly at www.fleurdelollo.blogspot.com

Creamed Corn

Your favorite new way to eat corn! This Creamed Corn is loaded with bacon, leeks, poblano peppers and a delicious blend of seasonings. Perfectly savory with just the right amount of sweetness ... you've never had creamed corn like this before.

6 cups fresh corn

2 cups half and half

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/8 teaspoon ground pepper

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 cup diced leek

1 Poblano pepper, roasted and chopped (see recipe notes)

1 pound raw bacon, diced

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Spread the corn on a rimmed baking sheet and roast at 350 degrees for 20 minutes if fresh, 10 minutes if frozen.

In a medium saucepan, combine 1 cup half and half, kosher salt, cayenne and white pepper and bring it to a simmer. Let stand.

In a blender, combine the other 1 cup half and half, sugar, cornstarch, and half the corn. Puree until smooth.

Add the corn puree from the blender to the simmering cream mixture on the stove top. Continue to cook 15 minutes, stirring frequently.

While corn mixture is cooking, in a large saute pan, combine butter, leek, Poblanos and bacon and saute until bacon is cooked through.

Add the remaining corn and the mixture from the saucepan. Stir well to combine. Yield: 12 servings

Notes: Recipe variations that you might try: substitute 2 pounds frozen corn for fresh corn on the cob, substitute 1 pound pancetta for the bacon, add 1/2 pound chorizo for an extra hearty, spicy kick, stir in 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack or cheddar cheese, puree all of the corn instead of leaving half of it whole, substitute a different type of pepper for Poblano (a green bell pepper), for a sweeter creamed corn use 1/2 cup sugar, or substitute regular yellow onion for the leek.

Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/creamed-corn/?fbclid=IwAR3RBgWy-elDZGJQkWb5hiwHHrZKBsB-g-2uc23ZQGyldyKlp_dd5Lr-RqM

Cream Of Zucchini Soup

Only five ingredients (not counting salt and pepper) is all it takes to make this quick, easy, delicious cream of zucchini soup. This may become your new family favorite.

1/2 small onion, quartered

2 cloves garlic

3 medium zucchini, skin on cut in large chunks

32 ounces reduced sodium chicken or vegetable broth

2 tablespoons reduced fat sour cream

Kosher salt and black pepper to taste

Fresh grated Parmesan cheese, if desired for topping, optional

Combine chicken broth, onion, garlic and zucchini in a large pot over medium heat and bring to a boil.

Lower heat, cover, and simmer until tender, about 20 minutes.

Remove from heat and puree with an immersion blender, add the sour cream and puree again until smooth.

Taste for salt and pepper and adjust to taste. Serve hot.

Source: www.skinnytaste.com/cream-of-zucchini-soup-1-ww-point/?fbclid=IwAR0lN2OgaAtssGKKnO2s-RrIfxMdnEHtzIeXpNNPOBOCZMIRv0k4Vmp4W1A

Lemon Zucchini Bread Recipe

Delicious Glazed Lemon Zucchini Bread Recipe that is soft, moist, filled with grated zucchini and lemon juice and topped with a lemony glaze.

Bread:

2 cups cake flour (or all-purpose flour)

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoon baking powder

2 eggs

1/2 cup canola oil

1 1/3 cup sugar

2 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 lemon zest

1 cup zucchini grated and dried

Glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon milk

Mix flour, salt and baking powder in a medium bowl and set aside.

In a large bowl, beat eggs. Then add oil and sugar until well blended. Add lemon juice, buttermilk, lemon zest to this mixture and blend all together.

Fold in zucchini until it is mixed well.

Add dry mixture to the wet mixture and blend all together until well combined. Pour batter into greased 9x5 loaf pan.

Bake at 350 for 50-60 minutes.