Enjoy fresh produce from your garden

Many of you know my full-time work is at the local senior center, where we prepare meals to serve to senior adults. Through those client relationships we are always blessed each year with garden produce, and this year is no exception. The tomatoes are beautiful this year; squash, okra, cucumbers and other garden items have been plentiful; and we are so blessed.
Today, I have found a variety of recipes that use some garden produce. Some of these recipes may be familiar but with a little twist, and some may be new to you. But while produce is fresh and plentiful, I encourage you to try them all.
Ratatouille is the best way to enjoy fresh summer vegetables. This dish is delicious, healthy, and packed with flavor.
Serves: 8
For the Sauce:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Slice the eggplant, zucchini, red onion, and Roma tomatoes. Set aside.
For the Sauce: Heat olive oil in a cast iron skillet over medium heat. Add onions, garlic, and peppers, and saute until soft and fragrant. Add crushed tomatoes, basil, and salt and pepper.
For the Ratatouille: Place sliced vegetables on top of the sauce in a spiral shape around the pan and into the center. Drizzle lightly with olive oil and top with salt and pepper.
Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 40 minutes. Remove foil and bake for 20 more minutes.
Serve hot over pasta or as a stand alone dish.
Source: www.favfamilyrecipes.com/ratatouille/?fbclid=IwAR23-L710k1dGciUuwFd7mEOq-qYYV7nglNloKqmLiYy7hbvnZNrluxHUYg
The saltiness of the prosciutto balances the sweetness of the watermelon and the tangy flavor of the vinaigrette. The sugared pecans add a nice crunch. This recipe makes two luncheon sized salads.
Place six lettuce leaves on each serving plate. Add watermelon and then layer on prosciutto. Drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette and top with the sugared pecans. Serve immediately.
**Slice watermelon into 1/2 inch slices. Cut the slices in half and then cut in half again. Triangle slices will be easy to flip on the grill. Preheat the grill to 400 degrees. Lightly brush vegetable oil on both sides of watermelon slices. Place slices onto grill grates. Cook for two to three minutes on each side. Now we're ready to make our watermelon salad recipes, which can easily be doubled or tripled.
Source: Fleur de Lolly at www.fleurdelollo.blogspot.com
Your favorite new way to eat corn! This Creamed Corn is loaded with bacon, leeks, poblano peppers and a delicious blend of seasonings. Perfectly savory with just the right amount of sweetness ... you've never had creamed corn like this before.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Spread the corn on a rimmed baking sheet and roast at 350 degrees for 20 minutes if fresh, 10 minutes if frozen.
In a medium saucepan, combine 1 cup half and half, kosher salt, cayenne and white pepper and bring it to a simmer. Let stand.
In a blender, combine the other 1 cup half and half, sugar, cornstarch, and half the corn. Puree until smooth.
Add the corn puree from the blender to the simmering cream mixture on the stove top. Continue to cook 15 minutes, stirring frequently.
While corn mixture is cooking, in a large saute pan, combine butter, leek, Poblanos and bacon and saute until bacon is cooked through.
Add the remaining corn and the mixture from the saucepan. Stir well to combine. Yield: 12 servings
Notes: Recipe variations that you might try: substitute 2 pounds frozen corn for fresh corn on the cob, substitute 1 pound pancetta for the bacon, add 1/2 pound chorizo for an extra hearty, spicy kick, stir in 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack or cheddar cheese, puree all of the corn instead of leaving half of it whole, substitute a different type of pepper for Poblano (a green bell pepper), for a sweeter creamed corn use 1/2 cup sugar, or substitute regular yellow onion for the leek.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/creamed-corn/?fbclid=IwAR3RBgWy-elDZGJQkWb5hiwHHrZKBsB-g-2uc23ZQGyldyKlp_dd5Lr-RqM
Only five ingredients (not counting salt and pepper) is all it takes to make this quick, easy, delicious cream of zucchini soup. This may become your new family favorite.
Combine chicken broth, onion, garlic and zucchini in a large pot over medium heat and bring to a boil.
Lower heat, cover, and simmer until tender, about 20 minutes.
Remove from heat and puree with an immersion blender, add the sour cream and puree again until smooth.
Taste for salt and pepper and adjust to taste. Serve hot.
Source: www.skinnytaste.com/cream-of-zucchini-soup-1-ww-point/?fbclid=IwAR0lN2OgaAtssGKKnO2s-RrIfxMdnEHtzIeXpNNPOBOCZMIRv0k4Vmp4W1A
Delicious Glazed Lemon Zucchini Bread Recipe that is soft, moist, filled with grated zucchini and lemon juice and topped with a lemony glaze.
Bread:
Glaze:
Mix flour, salt and baking powder in a medium bowl and set aside.
In a large bowl, beat eggs. Then add oil and sugar until well blended. Add lemon juice, buttermilk, lemon zest to this mixture and blend all together.
Fold in zucchini until it is mixed well.
Add dry mixture to the wet mixture and blend all together until well combined. Pour batter into greased 9x5 loaf pan.
Bake at 350 for 50-60 minutes.
While still warm, make glaze and spoon over the bread. Let the glaze set up before cutting and serving.
Source: www.lilluna.com/glazed-lemon-zucchini-bread/#wprm-recipe-container-100929
Parmesan, Zucchini and Tomato Gratin -- Thinly sliced zucchini and tomatoes, layered and baked with onion & garlic and topped with shredded Parmesan.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Saute onions until translucent. Add minced garlic and saute for 30 seconds. Transfer 1/3 of the mixture to the bottom of a medium round tart dish (or casserole dish).
Layer the tomatoes and zucchini in a circle by alternating a layer of 2 zucchini slices and 1 tomato slice until the dish is filled.
Top with remaining onion-garlic mixture. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt, black pepper, oregano to taste. Top with the shredded Parmesan cheese.
Bake the Parmesan zucchini and tomato gratin in a preheated oven for about 35 minutes, or until lightly browned.
Source: www.deliciousmeetshealthy.com/parmesan-zucchini-tomato-gratin/
This recipe combines bright flavors, textures, and vibrant colors and makes two luncheon sized salads.
For each salad, place half the diced watermelon on two serving plates. Sprinkle half the pancetta and half the blueberries over the fruit on each plate. Top with crumbled blue cheese and sunflower seeds. Drizzle with honey. Serve immediately.
Source: Fleur de Lolly at www.fleurdelollo.blogspot.com/>
We raised the ante on classic tomato pie with a sour cream crust studded with bacon, layers of colorful tomatoes, and plenty of cheese and herbs to tie it all together. For best results, seed the tomatoes and drain the slices before baking.
Yield: Makes 6 to 8 servings
Crust:
Filling:
Prepare Crust: Place flour in bowl of a heavy-duty electric stand mixer; cut in cold butter with a pastry blender or fork until mixture resembles small peas. Chill 10 minutes.
Add bacon to flour mixture; beat at low speed just until combined. Gradually add sour cream, 1/4 cup at a time, beating just until blended after each addition.
Spoon mixture onto a heavily floured surface; sprinkle lightly with flour, and knead 3 or 4 times, adding more flour as needed. Roll to a 13-inch round. Gently place dough in a 9-inch fluted tart pan with 2-inch sides and a removable bottom. Press dough into pan; trim off excess dough along edges. Chill 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, prepare Filling: Cut 2 pounds tomatoes into 1/4-inch-thick slices, and remove seeds. Place tomatoes in a single layer on paper towels; sprinkle with 1 teaspoon salt. Let stand 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Stir together Cheddar cheese, next 10 ingredients, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt in a large bowl until combined.
Pat tomato slices dry with a paper towel. Sprinkle cornmeal over bottom of crust. Lightly spread 1/2 cup cheese mixture onto crust; layer with half of tomato slices in slightly overlapping rows. Spread with 1/2 cup cheese mixture. Repeat layers, using remaining tomato slices and cheese mixture. Cut remaining 3/4 pound tomatoes into 1/4-inch-thick slices, and arrange on top of pie.
Bake at 425 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes, shielding edges with foil during last 20 minutes to prevent excessive browning. Let stand 1 to 2 hours before serving.
Source: By SOUTHERN LIVING, www.southernliving.com/syndication/tomato-cheddar-bacon-pie?printview
This is a DELICIOUS way to use up some zucchini! These cookies are soft and cake like and taste wonderful!
Frosting:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Combine flour, sugar, baking soda, salt, nutmeg and cinnamon together in a large bowl and stir to combine ingredients well. Cut in shortening. Beat in egg until well combined. Add zucchini and oats and beat until evenly mixed in.
Spoon drops of cookie dough onto greased cookie sheet.
Bake at 400 degrees for 8-10 minutes. Let cool.
To make the frosting, cream butter in a medium bowl. Add remaining ingredients and beat until smooth. Add more milk and/or powdered sugar until desired consistency is reached.
Frost cookies once they are completely cooled and sprinkle the tops with a little nutmeg.
Source: www.chef-in-training.com/zucchini-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR1HXXPLAnzL10JCNa2CdPAi1FnAjeIOnAqpzyq6HPKG-RuGftFitY3r0V0
This recipe takes zucchini bread from good to great! It's great for gifts, parties or just slice up a loaf and watch it disappear. Use part coconut oil for extra flavor and nice texture. Great for freezing for later use.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine eggs, zucchini, oil, pineapple, and the vanilla extract.
In a separate bowl, combine the dry ingredients. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients in large bowl. Fold in nuts, cranberries, and coconut.
Pour into 2 greased 8x4-inch loaf pans or 3 small loaf pans.
Bake larger pans for approximately 50-55 minutes and smaller pans for 35-40 minutes or until golden brown and an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing bread from pans onto wire racks.
Source: www.justapinch.com/print/bread/sweet-bread/pineapple-cranberry-zuchinni-bread.html?ttl=1596746896
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.