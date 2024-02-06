Enjoy fresh garden produce in these recipes

With fresh garden produce coming in, I went looking for some recipes to include some of the wonderful abundance we will enjoy for the next few weeks.

Recipes for peaches, zucchini, blackberries, sweet corn and raspberries. But as I was looking I couldn't resist the cool, refreshing shrimp salad recipe I found and a couple of other recipes I think you will enjoy.

Have fun trying these recipes while it may be too hot to enjoy being outside for very long at a time. Enjoy!

Pecan Peach Pie

Delicious peach pie your family will love!

Pie ingredients:

3/4 cup of sour cream

3 tablespoons of all-purpose flour1 cup of sugar

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon of all spice

1/4 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of vanilla

1 egg beaten

1/2 cup of chopped pecans

4 cups of sliced peaches fresh or frozen. If using frozen thaw peaches first

1 9-inch unbaked pie shell

Topping ingredients:

1/2 cup of brown sugar

1/2 cup of all-purpose flour

4 tablespoons of butter

1/2 cup of chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 400.

In a large bowl, mix sour cream, flour, sugar, cinnamon, all spice, salt, vanilla and egg. Fold in peaches and pecans and pour in pie pan.

Topping instructions: In a small bowl, cut butter into flour and sugar. I use a fork and just kind of mash it all up together. Stir nuts into the topping and sprinkle topping over the entire pie before baking.

Bake on 400 for 15 minutes. Turn oven down to 350 and bake for another 45 minutes until pie tests done. Let pie sit for at least an hour before slicing.

Notes: Store pie in refrigerator.

Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/pecan-peach-pie/?fbclid=IwAR0qG6RVx2yWhaBKoBxUQnneRotSPJpIgx_XbGkPGmWCQFbQdnnadiecF5Q

Deep Dish Blackberry Cobbler

This is a classic recipe for deep dish blackberry cobbler. It is a family favorite.

For cobbler:

5 to 6 cups blackberries fresh or frozen

1 1/2 cups water

2 tablespoons butter

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Crust ingredients:

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup canola oil

3/4 cup buttermilk or can us regular milk

2 tablespoons sugar

Mix berries, butter, cornstarch, sugar and water together and bring to a slow boil on stove top. Let boil a couple of minutes, turn off stove and let cool. This will not be thick.

In a large bowl, with a spoon mix together the flour, salt, oil, milk and sugar until makes a ball. Pinch off pieces of the dough and roll out as thin as possible.

Spray a cookie sheet or flat pan with cooking spray and add pieces. Cook in a preheated 400 degree oven for about 10 minutes until brown. You will probably make about three pans of these pieces of cooked pastry to total 12 to 15 pieces depending on the size you make them.

Once you have cooked all the pastry pieces start layering them in a serving bowl ladling the berries over the dough. Once you have finished put the cobbler in the refrigerator for several hours or overnight. The pastry will soak up all the juices from the berries. Serve with a big scoop of ice cream and this can't be beat for a dessert.

Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/deep-dish-blackberry-cobbler/?fbclid=IwAR29loKUwkvZRM-ivZr1c_4vaNmgjKdbobmGplHbWmyNkK-E_22CeBalm7Y

Glazed Lemon Zucchini Bread

Glazed lemon zucchini bread is a lightly sweet quick bread perfect for using up your summer squash harvest. With bright lemon flavor and flecks of zucchini throughout, you've got a moist treat that's yummy for breakfast or a light dessert.

2 cups cake flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 eggs

1/2 cup canola oil

1 1/3 cups sugar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/2 cup buttermilk

Zest of 1 lemon

1 cup grated zucchini

For the glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon milk

In a bowl, combine the flour, salt and baking powder. Stir to equally incorporate and set aside.

Add eggs to the bowl of a mixer and beat well. Continue mixing and in the oil and sugar until evenly combined. Next add in the lemon juice, buttermilk, and zest to the batter and blend until combined completely. Gently fold/blend in the zucchini until fully incorporated. Add the dry ingredients to the batter and blend together until evenly combined.

Add the batter into a greased 9-inch-by-5-inch loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes, or until done.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool some. While still warm, make glaze and spoon over the bread. Allow the bread to stand for a bit so that the glaze "sets" before serving.

Notes: You don't have to peel the zucchini prior to grating it. I highly recommend using a box grater to grate the zucchini. Don't squeeze the moisture out of the zucchini. You want all the extra moisture in the bread so it isn't dry.

Source: www.4sonrus.com/glazed-lemon-zucchini-bread/?fbclid=IwAR29loKUwkvZRM-ivZr1c_4vaNmgjKdbobmGplHbWmyNkK-E_22CeBalm7Y

Sweet Corn and Zucchini Pie

This crustless Sweet Corn and Zucchini Pie is so incredibly simple to make and it's the perfect way to enjoy summer produce!

4 tablespoons butter

Half of a yellow onion, diced

2 ears sweet corn

2 large zucchinis, sliced very thinly (about 4 cups)

8 ounces sliced mushrooms

1 tablespoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon salt

12 ounces shredded cheese (I used both Mozzarella and Swiss)

4 eggs, beaten

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Heat the butter in a large, deep skillet over medium high heat. Add the onions, zucchini and mushrooms. While the veggies saute, cut the corn kernels off the cob. Add them to the pan and continue to saute until the veggies are soft, five to 10 minutes. Remove from heat.

Once the mixture has cooled for a few minutes, stir in the basil, oregano, salt, cheese and the beaten eggs. Line a pie pan (9-inch or larger) with parchment paper or just grease a pan with nonstick spray. Transfer the mixture to the pan. Arrange the top so the zucchini slices lay flat and look nice. Top with a little extra cheese for looks, cover with greased foil, and bake for 20 minutes. Remove foil and bake for an additional five minutes to brown the top. Let stand for 10 to 15 minutes before cutting into slices.

Note: It will bubble up a little bit as it bakes, so put a pan under to catch drips if it's really full. Also, there was a little extra watery-ness (about 2 tablespoons) in the bottom of my pan when I sliced it, but the pieces held together perfectly so no big deal. I think the moisture could be prevented by just being a little more patient before cutting. I sprinkled mine with fresh herbs (parsley and cilantro) like I always do on everything. Basil would also be yummy.

Source: www.pinchofyum.com/sweet-corn-zucchini-pie

Shrimp Salad

This light, refreshing cold shrimp salad is a perfect addition to your summer salad selection.

1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 lemon, sliced

1/2 cup celery, chopped

1/4 cup red onion, chopped

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon fresh dill, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add salt, lemon, and shrimp. Cook for two to three minutes until shrimp turn pink. Drain and rinse with cold water. Pat the shrimp dry with paper towels.

To the bottom of a large bowl, add mayonnaise, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper. Whisk together. Add shrimp, celery, onion, dill, and parsley. Gently mix together. Taste, and adjust seasoning.

Cover and chill for one hour before serving.

Cut extra-large shrimp in half when making this salad. Some of the shrimp can be left whole but the larger ones can be cut in half to give a more unified size.

Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/shrimp-salad/

Lemon Blueberry Streusel Bread

Lemon Blueberry Streusel Bread has a bright lemon flavor and is soft, moist, loaded with blueberries, and topped with the best crumb topping!

Bread:

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup oil

1 large egg

1 teaspoon lemon extract or vanilla or almond extract

2 cups all-purpose flour sifted then measured

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 large lemon juice and zest

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 and 1/2 cups blueberries fresh or frozen (and thawed)

For the streusel:

3 tablespoons butter melted

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 9-inch-by-5-inch loaf pan.

Dust the blueberries with 1 tablespoon flour. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl combine the flour, baking powder, and salt.

In the bowl of an electric mixer or by hand with a whisk, beat the eggs until light and fluffy. (This is the only step you can use an electric mixer. Over mixing this batter will make it tough.)

Add the oil, sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice and lemon extract to the eggs and whisk to combine.

Next, slowly add the dry ingredients to the egg mixture, alternating with the milk. Stir gently.

Fold in the blueberries.

Pour batter into the prepared loaf pan.

Mix the streusel ingredients together with a fork. It will be crumbly. Sprinkle the crumbs over the bread.