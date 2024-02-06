Enjoy fresh garden produce in these recipes

With fresh garden produce coming in, I went looking for some recipes to include some of the wonderful abundance we will enjoy for the next few weeks.
Recipes for peaches, zucchini, blackberries, sweet corn and raspberries. But as I was looking I couldn't resist the cool, refreshing shrimp salad recipe I found and a couple of other recipes I think you will enjoy.
Have fun trying these recipes while it may be too hot to enjoy being outside for very long at a time. Enjoy!
Delicious peach pie your family will love!
Pie ingredients:
Topping ingredients:
Preheat oven to 400.
In a large bowl, mix sour cream, flour, sugar, cinnamon, all spice, salt, vanilla and egg. Fold in peaches and pecans and pour in pie pan.
Topping instructions: In a small bowl, cut butter into flour and sugar. I use a fork and just kind of mash it all up together. Stir nuts into the topping and sprinkle topping over the entire pie before baking.
Bake on 400 for 15 minutes. Turn oven down to 350 and bake for another 45 minutes until pie tests done. Let pie sit for at least an hour before slicing.
Notes: Store pie in refrigerator.
Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/pecan-peach-pie/?fbclid=IwAR0qG6RVx2yWhaBKoBxUQnneRotSPJpIgx_XbGkPGmWCQFbQdnnadiecF5Q
This is a classic recipe for deep dish blackberry cobbler. It is a family favorite.
For cobbler:
Crust ingredients:
Mix berries, butter, cornstarch, sugar and water together and bring to a slow boil on stove top. Let boil a couple of minutes, turn off stove and let cool. This will not be thick.
In a large bowl, with a spoon mix together the flour, salt, oil, milk and sugar until makes a ball. Pinch off pieces of the dough and roll out as thin as possible.
Spray a cookie sheet or flat pan with cooking spray and add pieces. Cook in a preheated 400 degree oven for about 10 minutes until brown. You will probably make about three pans of these pieces of cooked pastry to total 12 to 15 pieces depending on the size you make them.
Once you have cooked all the pastry pieces start layering them in a serving bowl ladling the berries over the dough. Once you have finished put the cobbler in the refrigerator for several hours or overnight. The pastry will soak up all the juices from the berries. Serve with a big scoop of ice cream and this can't be beat for a dessert.
Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/deep-dish-blackberry-cobbler/?fbclid=IwAR29loKUwkvZRM-ivZr1c_4vaNmgjKdbobmGplHbWmyNkK-E_22CeBalm7Y
Glazed lemon zucchini bread is a lightly sweet quick bread perfect for using up your summer squash harvest. With bright lemon flavor and flecks of zucchini throughout, you've got a moist treat that's yummy for breakfast or a light dessert.
For the glaze:
In a bowl, combine the flour, salt and baking powder. Stir to equally incorporate and set aside.
Add eggs to the bowl of a mixer and beat well. Continue mixing and in the oil and sugar until evenly combined. Next add in the lemon juice, buttermilk, and zest to the batter and blend until combined completely. Gently fold/blend in the zucchini until fully incorporated. Add the dry ingredients to the batter and blend together until evenly combined.
Add the batter into a greased 9-inch-by-5-inch loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes, or until done.
Remove from the oven and allow to cool some. While still warm, make glaze and spoon over the bread. Allow the bread to stand for a bit so that the glaze "sets" before serving.
Notes: You don't have to peel the zucchini prior to grating it. I highly recommend using a box grater to grate the zucchini. Don't squeeze the moisture out of the zucchini. You want all the extra moisture in the bread so it isn't dry.
Source: www.4sonrus.com/glazed-lemon-zucchini-bread/?fbclid=IwAR29loKUwkvZRM-ivZr1c_4vaNmgjKdbobmGplHbWmyNkK-E_22CeBalm7Y
This crustless Sweet Corn and Zucchini Pie is so incredibly simple to make and it's the perfect way to enjoy summer produce!
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Heat the butter in a large, deep skillet over medium high heat. Add the onions, zucchini and mushrooms. While the veggies saute, cut the corn kernels off the cob. Add them to the pan and continue to saute until the veggies are soft, five to 10 minutes. Remove from heat.
Once the mixture has cooled for a few minutes, stir in the basil, oregano, salt, cheese and the beaten eggs. Line a pie pan (9-inch or larger) with parchment paper or just grease a pan with nonstick spray. Transfer the mixture to the pan. Arrange the top so the zucchini slices lay flat and look nice. Top with a little extra cheese for looks, cover with greased foil, and bake for 20 minutes. Remove foil and bake for an additional five minutes to brown the top. Let stand for 10 to 15 minutes before cutting into slices.
Note: It will bubble up a little bit as it bakes, so put a pan under to catch drips if it's really full. Also, there was a little extra watery-ness (about 2 tablespoons) in the bottom of my pan when I sliced it, but the pieces held together perfectly so no big deal. I think the moisture could be prevented by just being a little more patient before cutting. I sprinkled mine with fresh herbs (parsley and cilantro) like I always do on everything. Basil would also be yummy.
Source: www.pinchofyum.com/sweet-corn-zucchini-pie
This light, refreshing cold shrimp salad is a perfect addition to your summer salad selection.
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add salt, lemon, and shrimp. Cook for two to three minutes until shrimp turn pink. Drain and rinse with cold water. Pat the shrimp dry with paper towels.
To the bottom of a large bowl, add mayonnaise, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper. Whisk together. Add shrimp, celery, onion, dill, and parsley. Gently mix together. Taste, and adjust seasoning.
Cover and chill for one hour before serving.
Cut extra-large shrimp in half when making this salad. Some of the shrimp can be left whole but the larger ones can be cut in half to give a more unified size.
Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/shrimp-salad/
Lemon Blueberry Streusel Bread has a bright lemon flavor and is soft, moist, loaded with blueberries, and topped with the best crumb topping!
Bread:
For the streusel:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 9-inch-by-5-inch loaf pan.
Dust the blueberries with 1 tablespoon flour. Set aside.
In a large mixing bowl combine the flour, baking powder, and salt.
In the bowl of an electric mixer or by hand with a whisk, beat the eggs until light and fluffy. (This is the only step you can use an electric mixer. Over mixing this batter will make it tough.)
Add the oil, sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice and lemon extract to the eggs and whisk to combine.
Next, slowly add the dry ingredients to the egg mixture, alternating with the milk. Stir gently.
Fold in the blueberries.
Pour batter into the prepared loaf pan.
Mix the streusel ingredients together with a fork. It will be crumbly. Sprinkle the crumbs over the bread.
Place in the preheated oven. Bake for 50 to 55 minutes.
The bread will be done when a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean or with dry crumbs.
Source: www.callmepmc.com/lemon-blueberry-streusel-bread/?fbclid=IwAR2saP3MdX0QDFS9-Hp9acnfHqGND-0yfa4kkpDDDN53Pa7GGOsjI1m8Uwc
Bursting with delicious, sweet pineapple, delicious molasses flavor and warm spice, this moist and tender Easy Pineapple Sheet Cake is the perfect treat for entertaining!
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Whisk together all ingredients in a large bowl. Pour cake batter into a greased 9x13 inch baking pan and bake for 35-45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.
Allow the cake to cool to room temperature and top with desired frosting or serve plain.
Notes: This is the full fat version of my pineapple cake. To cut down on all the fat, use the following ingredients instead, mix together and bake at the same temperature for the same amount of time.
2 cups all purpose flour, 1 1/2 cups white sugar, 1/2 cup dark brown sugar, packed, 1 teaspoon baking soda, Â½ teaspoon salt, 1 (20 ounce) crushed pineapple with 100% juice (add pineapple and juice), 2 large eggs, room temperature, 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract, pinch of cinnamon
TIP: If you don't have dark brown sugar on hand, add a tablespoon of molasses for every cup of light brown sugar.
Source: www.grandbaby-cakes.com/pineapple-sheet-cake/?fbclid=IwAR28EByaPl6lfl56KBUwP7gym6CKmzqTE2fSVpmcrG2jaPUQw9ZF3i7PVRc
Two Step Fresh Peach Pound Cake Recipe is rich, moist and full of fresh, sweet peaches. Peach Schnapps also gives this pound cake a lot of peach flavor! Not a fan of alcohol, substitute buttermilk or another peach flavored liquid.
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Spray a 10-inch, 16-cup tube pan with non-stick spray.
In the order listed add flour, sugar, butter, buttermilk, peach schnapps or buttermilk, eggs, and vanilla to a 4-quart bowl of an electric mixer. Beat at low speed for 1 minute. Scrape the sides.
Mix another 2 minutes at medium speed. Fold in peaches.
Pour into the tube pan and bake for 1 hour 25 to 1 hour 35 minutes, test the cake with a wooden pick for doneness. The cake is done with no crumbs or dry crumbs on the pick.
Allow the cake to cool on a wire rack on the counter for 20 minutes before inverting it onto a serving tray. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
You may choose to drizzle your cake with a simple cream cheese glaze for extra richness.
Source: www.callmepmc.com/two-step-fresh-peach-pound-cake-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR0KllaHHo9NAibQHPqG37zC8mt0ttoKj2pGO7_pZQwP9dDN2iaq_RrhqZw
These Easy Blueberry Biscuits are so simple to throw together and your family will love them. They full of blueberries and topped with a lemon glaze.
Glaze:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place butter in a pan or skillet and place in oven while preheating to melt.
In a mixing bowl add the Bisquick, lemon lime soda and sour cream. Mix together until combined, the dough will be slightly sticky.
Carefully fold in frozen blueberries.
Turn the dough out on to a flat clean surface sprinkled with plenty of Bisquick. Making both side on coated. Pat the dough down to about 1 1/2 inches thick and cut biscuits with a biscuit cutter. See notes.
Place biscuits in the pan with the melted butter. Bake in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes or util golden brown on top.
Mix glaze in a small bowl. Spoon glaze over warm biscuits.
Best served warm.
Notes: I use a biscuit cutter for this recipe. I recommend frozen berries because they do not break as easily.
Source: www.bakedbroiledandbasted.com/easy-blueberry-biscuits/?fbclid=IwAR0LZgubWBb5zgLtuwqy9BsFrzXTjKunGlYwslJbQD8aebQ8kg9QmGWYFXM#recipe
Fresh peaches, tossed in lemon juice and skillet cooked in a buttery, brown sugar sauce with cinnamon, vanilla and a bit of whisky or bourbon, if you like. Serve over a delicious homemade pound cake or other cake of your choice.
If using fresh peaches, toss with lemon juice. If using frozen, omit lemon; set aside. Melt butter in skillet and add brown sugar, cinnamon, salt and vanilla, bring to a boil. Blend in bourbon, add peaches, cook, stirring regularly until peaches are well glazed. Serve as a side, spoon over pound cake or ice cream or just eat as is, drizzling pan juices on top.
Notes: For frozen, use 1 pound of no sugar added, sliced peaches, thawed. May also use juice or water in place of bourbon.
Grilled Skillet Peaches: Peel peaches, cut into halves and remove pits. Brush cut side with honey and sprinkle with brown sugar. Let rest at room temperature for 30 minutes. Preheat grill to 400-degree F and place peaches, cut side down, over direct heat until well caramelized. Remove from heat and let cool slightly. Melt butter in skillet, adding in seasonings and bourbon as above, cut peaches into slices, add to skillet and toss in glaze.
Source: www.deepsouthdish.com/2018/07/skillet-peaches.html?fbclid=IwAR0ONK1_in_aPaaRxT-TBdSOvvjVF19fPgL4HwISwy73ID4tbKIjVqVKrNk
These oatmeal peach bars are delicious and so easy to make! You'll need the same top for the crust and the topping. They are crunchy, soft and slightly chewy bars. Almond and peaches make a perfect combination.
Crust and Crumbles:
Peach Filling:
Preheat the oven to 350. Grease 8-inch square oven-proof dish and line the bottom and sides with parchment paper, about 2 inches of overhang on each side.
Chop the peaches into almost 1/2-1-inch pieces. First, mix the peaches with lemon juice and then with the almond extract. Next, toss with cornstarch and sugar. Set aside.
Mix the flour, rolled oats, sugar, cinnamon, salt (if using) well in a medium bowl. Then add the melted butter and stir with a spoon or spatula.
Place 2/3 of the mixture into an oven-proof dish that is lined with parchment paper. Use your hands or a spoon to spread the mixture evenly.
Next, cover the crust with the peach mixture but leave the excess liquid in the bowl. You may want to use this liquid later if there is too much left. (You can place that liquid into a small pan, and when the mixture thickens you can remove it from the heat and drizzle the sauce on top of the baked bars).
Sprinkle the remaining dough over the peaches. If you like you can make some big crumble pieces by squeezing crumble mixture in your hand before sprinkling. Use your fingertips to press to the crumbles so they can stick to peaches.
Bake for 33-35 minutes until the top becomes golden brown and the crumbles are crunchy. Let it cool at room temperature for almost 1 hour. Then keep in the refrigerator for extra 1 1/2 hours until it is completely cool so you can have nicely cut bars.
Notes: How to Store: You can keep the peach bars in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4-5 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months.
Source: www.pastryandbeyond.com/peach-crumble-bars/#recipe
You can try our Ritz Cracker Pie Crust recipe, or make your own, or buy a pre-made crust that you roll out, or a graham cracker crust.
Prepare pie shell ahead of time. Whip the cream and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Combine the raspberries, sugar, egg whites, lemon juice and zest in large bowl of electric mixer. Mix at the highest speed for 15 minutes, until stiff. Gently fold in the whipped cream and almonds (reserve a few for garnish).
Mound filling into pie shell. Freeze (at least 4 hours) until ready to serve.
To serve the pie: Garnish each piece with a few fresh raspberries on top (and a small basil leaf) and a dab of fresh whipped cream.
Source: www.reluctantentertainer.com/raspberry-cloud-pie/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
