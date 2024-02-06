Enjoy a picnic with family and friends

By Susan McClanahan
It is time to eat outdoors and invite friends over for a picnic. Fire up the grill, prepare a couple of side dishes and you have a fun gathering of food and fellowship.
With that in mind, I have pulled together a few recipes that could work nicely for such a gathering.
This recipe combines a beef patty and fresh corn, Maytag blue cheese and pickle relish.
Toppings:
In a large bowl, combine bread crumbs, egg, salt and pepper. Add beef; mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four 1/2-inch-thick patties. Press a shallow indentation in the center of each with your thumb. Brush both sides of patties with oil.
Grill burgers, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 inches from heat 4-5 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 160 degrees. Serve on buns with toppings. Yield: 4 servings.
Barbecue Sauce:
Sprinkle chicken pieces with salt and pepper. Grill skin side down, uncovered, on a greased grill rack over medium heat for 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, make barbecue sauce by heating oil over medium heat. Add onion; saute until tender. Stir in remaining sauce ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes.
Turn chicken; brush with barbecue sauce. Grill 15-25 minutes longer, brushing frequently with sauce, until a thermometer reads 165 degrees when inserted in the breast and 170-175 degrees in the thigh. Yield: 12 servings.
This tangy slaw, made with fennel and avocado, adds another layer of flavor that goes surprisingly well with salmon and other seafood.
Slaw:
Honey Mustard:
Salmon Burgers:
Place the first eight ingredients in a large bowl; toss to combine. In a small bowl, gently toss avocados with lime juice; add to cabbage mixture. Refrigerate until serving. In a small bowl, mix honey mustard ingredients.
For burgers, place a fourth of the salmon in a food processor. Add lime zest and mustard; process until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl.
Place remaining salmon in food processor; pulse until coarsely chopped and add to puree. Fold in shallot, cilantro, soy sauce, honey, garlic, salt and pepper. Shape into four 1/2-inch-thick patties.
On a greased grill, cook burgers, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 inches from heat 4-5 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 145 degrees.
Serve on buns with honey mustard; top each with 1/2 cup slaw. Serve remaining slaw on the side. Yield: 4 servings.
Note: Wear disposable gloves when cutting hot peppers; the oils can burn skin. Avoid touching your face.
Put salmon in a large piece of heavy duty aluminum foil. Season generously with salt and pepper. Add crushed garlic, melted butter and chopped cilantro. Squeeze full lime onto the salmon and leave slices in foil. Seal foil tightly.
Place foil pouch on a hot grill and grill 12-20 minutes. Garnish with cilantro and green onion.
Chicken wings
Rinse wings under cold water and pat dry.
Make marinade: BBQ sauce and juice from 1 lime.
Add chicken to marinade and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Grill on high heat until skin is crisp and slightly charred, then move to low heat on top rack. Continue to cook until thoroughly cooked through.
When it is just too hot to cook outside or rain is in the forecast, don't cancel your plans to have friends over, just change the menu. This recipes uses a slow cooker to prepare the chicken entree.
Place chicken in slow cooker. Pour cider vinegar over and add salt and pepper. Cook on high, 4-5 hours or low, 8-9 hours. Use tongs to remove chicken from slow cooker; chicken will fall apart as you do this.
Take out 2 cups of liquid from the slow cooker and discard rest. To that two cups, add brown sugar, hot sauce, and pepper flakes. Stir. Put chicken back in slow cooker, pour sauce over, stir, and serve piping hot with toasted buns.
The classic coleslaw with cabbage gets a fresh approach when you add broccoli, cucumbers, snap peas and crunchy walnuts.
In a large bowl, combine the first six ingredients. In a small bowl, whisk buttermilk, mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar and salt. Pour over salad; toss to coat. Top with walnuts and green onions. Refrigerate leftovers. Yield: 14 servings (1 cup each).
Note: To toast nuts, bake in a shallow pan in a 350 degrees oven for 5-10 minutes or cook in a skillet over low heat until lightly browned, stirring occasionally.
Asparagus marinated in vinaigrette and dotted with cheese makes an awesome side. If you're not a blue cheese fan, but you might like Parmesan or feta.
In a large saucepan, bring 6 cups water to a boil. Add asparagus; cook, uncovered, 2-3 minutes or just until crisp-tender. Remove asparagus and immediately drop into ice water. Drain and pat dry.
In a large resealable plastic bag, combine green onions, oil, vinegar, garlic, salt and pepper. Add asparagus; seal bag and turn to coat. Refrigerate at least 1 hour.
Drain asparagus, discarding marinade. Place asparagus on a serving plate; sprinkle with cheese.
In a bowl, whisk mayonnaise (or yogurt) with dill, salt and pepper. Set aside.
In a large bowl, toss cauliflower, sweet corn, and bell pepper. Pour dressing over top and toss until all ingredients are well blended. Top (and toss again, if desired) with green onion.
Refrigerate until ready to serve.
There are many different recipes for German potato salad, so I chose one from my files to share with you today. Each family has their own way of making it, and all are correct.
If you have not made German potato salad before, now might be just the right time.
Place potatoes in a Dutch oven; cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 25-30 minutes or until tender. Drain and cool.
In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp; using a slotted spoon, remove to paper towels. Drain, reserving 4 tablespoons drippings. In the drippings, saute onion until tender.
Stir in the flour, salt, celery seed and pepper until blended. Gradually add the sugar, vinegar and water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened.
Cut potatoes into 1/4-inch slices. Add potatoes and bacon to the skillet; cook and stir gently over low heat until heated through. Sprinkle with parsley. Serve warm. Yield: 8 servings.
For a potluck or picnic, you can't beat this classic side that starts with a pound of dried beans. Molasses and maple syrup give it a slight sweetness.
Sort beans and rinse with cold water. Place beans in a Dutch oven; add enough water to cover by 2 inches. Bring to a boil; boil for 2 minutes. Remove from the heat; cover and let stand for 1 hour or until beans are softened.
Drain and rinse beans, discarding liquid. Return beans to Dutch oven; add 6 cups water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 1 hour or until beans are almost tender.
In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Remove to paper towels with a slotted spoon; drain, reserving 2 tablespoons drippings. Saute onions in drippings until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in the ketchup, brown sugar, molasses, syrup, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper.
Drain beans, reserving cooking liquid; place in an ungreased 3-quart baking dish. Stir in onion mixture and bacon. Cover and bake at 300 degrees for 2 1/2 hours or until beans are tender and reach desired consistency, stirring every 30 minutes. Add reserved cooking liquid as needed. Yield: 12 servings (2/3 cup each).
Cook pasta according to directions on box. Drain and rinse. Place pasta in a large bowl along with cheddar cheese, peas and bacon.
Mix dried ranch, sour cream, mayonnaise and mix together until smooth. Pour over pasta and other ingredients and sprinkle on chives and parsley. Toss together until well mixed. Serve immediately. Can be stored in refrigerator but may need to additional sour cream or milk if pasta sticks together.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
