Enjoy a picnic with family and friends

By Susan McClanahan

It is time to eat outdoors and invite friends over for a picnic. Fire up the grill, prepare a couple of side dishes and you have a fun gathering of food and fellowship.

With that in mind, I have pulled together a few recipes that could work nicely for such a gathering.

You might want to go online to read the entire column see all of the recipes, as you won't want to miss a one.

Corn and Blue Cheese Burgers

This recipe combines a beef patty and fresh corn, Maytag blue cheese and pickle relish.

1/2 cup seasoned bread crumbs

1 egg, lightly beaten

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 pound ground beef

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 hamburger buns, split

Toppings:

Fresh whole kernel corn

Crumbled Maytag blue cheese

Sweet pickle relish

In a large bowl, combine bread crumbs, egg, salt and pepper. Add beef; mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four 1/2-inch-thick patties. Press a shallow indentation in the center of each with your thumb. Brush both sides of patties with oil.

Grill burgers, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 inches from heat 4-5 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 160 degrees. Serve on buns with toppings. Yield: 4 servings.

Favorite Barbecued Chicken

2 broiler/fryer chickens (3 to 4 pounds each), cut into 8 pieces each

Salt and pepper

Barbecue Sauce:

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 small onions, finely chopped

2 cups ketchup

1/4 cup lemon juice

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon ground mustard

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

Sprinkle chicken pieces with salt and pepper. Grill skin side down, uncovered, on a greased grill rack over medium heat for 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, make barbecue sauce by heating oil over medium heat. Add onion; saute until tender. Stir in remaining sauce ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes.

Turn chicken; brush with barbecue sauce. Grill 15-25 minutes longer, brushing frequently with sauce, until a thermometer reads 165 degrees when inserted in the breast and 170-175 degrees in the thigh. Yield: 12 servings.

Salmon Burgers With Tangy Slaw

This tangy slaw, made with fennel and avocado, adds another layer of flavor that goes surprisingly well with salmon and other seafood.

Slaw:

3 cups thinly sliced cabbage

1-1/2 cups thinly sliced fennel bulb

1 cup thinly sliced cucumber

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 medium ripe avocados, peeled and cubed

1/4 cup lime juice

Honey Mustard:

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon honey

Salmon Burgers:

1 pound skinless salmon fillets, cut into 1-inch pieces, divided

2 tablespoons grated lime zest

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons finely chopped shallot

2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon honey

3 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

4 hamburger buns, split

Place the first eight ingredients in a large bowl; toss to combine. In a small bowl, gently toss avocados with lime juice; add to cabbage mixture. Refrigerate until serving. In a small bowl, mix honey mustard ingredients.

For burgers, place a fourth of the salmon in a food processor. Add lime zest and mustard; process until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl.

Place remaining salmon in food processor; pulse until coarsely chopped and add to puree. Fold in shallot, cilantro, soy sauce, honey, garlic, salt and pepper. Shape into four 1/2-inch-thick patties.

On a greased grill, cook burgers, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 inches from heat 4-5 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 145 degrees.

Serve on buns with honey mustard; top each with 1/2 cup slaw. Serve remaining slaw on the side. Yield: 4 servings.

Note: Wear disposable gloves when cutting hot peppers; the oils can burn skin. Avoid touching your face.

Salmon on the Grill

1 pound salmon filet

Salt and pepper

Butter, melted

Garlic

Lemon

Cilantro

Put salmon in a large piece of heavy duty aluminum foil. Season generously with salt and pepper. Add crushed garlic, melted butter and chopped cilantro. Squeeze full lime onto the salmon and leave slices in foil. Seal foil tightly.

Place foil pouch on a hot grill and grill 12-20 minutes. Garnish with cilantro and green onion.

Cilantro and Lime BBQ Chicken Wings

Chicken wings

BBQ sauce, your favorite brand

Juice from 1/2 lime

Brown sugar

Cilantro and green onion garnish

Rinse wings under cold water and pat dry.

Make marinade: BBQ sauce and juice from 1 lime.

Add chicken to marinade and refrigerate for 30 minutes.