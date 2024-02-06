Enjoy a few Octoberfest recipes

As we prepare to usher in October that means there will be many Octoberfest celebrations in the area. If you aren't one to go and participate in such events, you can certainly have your own Octoberfest in your home. Have friends and family as guests as you cook through several German recipes, enjoying some great food and fellowship.
Today I found several recipes that would work nicely on a German menu for a fun Octoberfest gathering. Have fun and enjoy!
Baked Brats and Sauerkraut is a simple, hearty comfort food meal that is perfect for a busy night! Pop this in the oven, toast some fresh bakery buns and in about 30 minutes, dinner is done!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spray a 13-inch-by-9-inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.
Stir the sauerkraut and tomatoes (both undrained) together and spread in the bottom of the baking dish.
Press the brats about halfway down into the sauerkraut mixture.
Bake about 30 to 35 minutes (turn sausages over at the 15-minute mark) until brats are warmed through.
Serve brats in toasted bakery buns and top with sauerkraut mixture.
Notes: We like the stadium style brats, but you can use your favorite fully cooked sausages. You can normally find the bag of fresh sauerkraut in the meat department or by the sausages.
Source: www.shakentogetherlife.com/baked-brats-sauerkraut/#tasty-recipes-16208-jump-target
Learn how to make Authentic German Pork Schnitzel the way your favorite German restaurants make it.
Place the pork chops between two sheets of plastic wrap and pound them until just 1/4-inch thick with the flat side of a meat tenderizer. Lightly season both sides with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Place the flour mixture, egg, and breadcrumbs in three shallow bowls. Dip the chops in the flour, the egg, and the breadcrumbs, coating both sides and all edges at each stage. Be careful not to press the breadcrumbs into the meat. Gently shake off the excess crumbs. Don't let the schnitzel sit in the coating or they will not be as crispy once fried. Fry immediately.
Make sure the cooking oil is hot enough at this point (about 330 degrees) as you don't want the Schnitzel to sit around in the coating before frying. Use enough oil so that the Schnitzels "swim" in it.
Fry the Schnitzel for two to three minutes on both sides until a deep golden brown. Transfer briefly to a plate lined with paper towels.
Serve immediately with slices of fresh lemon and parsley sprigs or with your choice of sauce, like a rich mushroom sauce. Serve with German Spaetzle, French fries, or German potato salad, and with a fresh leafy green salad.
Source: www.daringgourmet.com/traditional-german-pork-schnitzel/
This authentic German pretzel recipe is easy to make at home and you'll love them!
Soda Bath:
Dissolve yeast in the lukewarm water. Mix flour and salt together in a large mixing bowl. Form a well in the flour mixture then add the sugar to the center of the well. Pour the yeast/water mixture into the well. Let it rest for 15 minutes before mixing.
Add the softened butter to the mixing bowl and knead everything to a smooth dough. Use the dough hook on your stand mixer, if you have one, for about six minutes on speed No. 2. Add about a tablespoon or so of additional water if it is not quite gathering all the dry ingredients. Remove the dough hook and let the dough rest for 30 minutes.
Cut the dough into twelve equal parts, then roll each piece on the table (don't flour the surface, you shouldn't need it) to about 20 inches, tapered toward the ends. Don't make it smaller than 20 inches as it's impossible to get a good shape with a short, thick rope of dough. The dough should not get too warm as you roll it out, or it might tear.
To form the pretzel shape, place dough rope on parchment lined cookie sheet so that it creates the shape of the letter "U". Take both ends of the "U" and cross them over each other twice forming a twist. Bring that twist down and place it over the bottom curve of the "U".
Place the pretzels without covering them in the fridge for about an hour. This helps build a skin that will absorb the dipping solution better and make a beautiful shiny crust.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Fill large stock or pasta pot 3/4 full and bring the water to a boil. Carefully and slowly add the baking soda to the boiling water. There will be a reaction when the baking soda hits the water and it will bubble furiously for a moment and then relax. Stand back a bit just to be safe. Using a slotted spoon, gently drop each pretzel into the bath for 10 seconds, then turn over for another 10. Astrid called for a total of 10 seconds only. Place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
Score the dough once like for a baguette with a razor blade or sharp knife.
Sprinkle with coarse salt. Bake the pretzels for about 15 to 20 minutes (mine took 20 minutes for a nice dark crust), depending on how dark you like them.
Notes: An authentic German recipe calls for a lye solution, but baking soda is a perfectly acceptable and widely used substitute.
Source: www.amandascookin.com/homemade-german-pretzels/
One of Germany's most popular and beloved foods, here is a fool-proof and authentic German Spaetzle recipe. Perfect texture and perfect flavor, these are just like you know and love them from the Swabia region of Southern Germany.
Add the flour and salt to the bowl of a stand mixer. Stir to combine. Crack the eggs into a small bowl and whisk them. Make a well in the center of the flour mixture and pour the eggs in it. Add the milk (start with using slightly less and add more as needed). Attach a dough hook to the stand mixer and "knead" the dough for 16-20 minutes, or until bubbles appear. After 15 minutes or less of beating, use a wooden spoon to scoop and pull the dough. If bubbles/holes appear, the dough is done.
Bring at least 2 quarts of lightly salted water to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Using a SpÃ¤tzle maker of your choice (it's preferred to use a SpÃ¤tzle press), press the noodles into the simmering water and cook for about 2-3 minutes, or until the noodles float to the top. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the noodles to a colander, and then dump the noodles in a large bowl of ice water. Drain the noodles again, toss with some melted butter and serve warm.
Make Ahead: The SpÃ¤tzle can be stored in the refrigerator for at least a couple of days and then reheated. Melt some butter in a large skillet and toss the SpÃ¤tzle in it to heat through.
Notes: Traditionally SpÃ¤tzle batter is quite thick because it was cut into noodles using the board and knife method. Even if using a SpÃ¤tzle press or other method, thicker batter yields a better consistency. If you're using the SpÃ¤tzle press it will require some muscle strength - you don't want the batter to be so runny that it squishes right through with ease. That said, if you're straining way too hard to press the batter through, go ahead and add a bit more liquid to thin it out.
Source: www.daringgourmet.com/homemade-german-spaetzle/
For the slaw:
For the sausage: In a skillet on medium high heat, drizzle olive oil and add sausages. Brown on each side (about 1 minute). Add the beer, mustard and a pinch of salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, reduce to simmer.
Cook for 15 minutes covered and an additional 10 minutes without the cover. Remove the sausages from the pan and set aside.
For the cabbage: In the same skillet, over medium heat drizzle olive oil and add vegetables. Mix in the vinegar, sugar, garlic and seasonings. Saute for about 10 minutes, add sausage back to the pan on top of the slaw. Heat through together covered until sausage is warmed again.
Serve hot with a drizzle of Dijon mustard!
Source: www.thriftyrecipes.com/beer-braised-sausage-sweet-spicy-warm-slaw/
This German Apple Coffee Cake recipe combines an easy-to-make batter with big hunks of ripe apples sliced up Hasselback style. It's both pretty and delicious, and perfect for a fall desert.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease the bottom of a 10-inch springform pan.
Peel, quarter, and remove the core of the apples. Slice thin lines into the tops of each apple without cutting through the apple. Do it Hasselback style.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat butter until creamy, about 1 minute. Add sugar and mix until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes.
Add eggs, one at a time, and beat for 30 seconds on high speed after each addition. Add vanilla extract and lemon juice. Beat until combined.
Combine cake flour, baking powder, and salt. With the mixer running on low speed, add half of the flour, then 1 tablespoon milk, followed by the remaining flour, and then the remaining milk. Beat until just combined. Be careful not to over mix the dough as then it will not cook correctly.
Transfer batter into prepared pan and smooth the top with a spatula. Rap the pan on the counter to make the dough even out. Distribute the apples with the sliced side up on top of the batter around the edges and then in the center.
Bake in the lower third part of the oven for 40 to 45 minutes, until lightly browned and a skewer comes out clean.
Transfer to a cooling rack and remove the springform ring. Let cake cool on the bottom of the springform pan to room temperature.
Sprinkle powdered sugar and cinnamon over the cake if you would like extra sweetness. May also be served with whipped topping.
Source: www.thriftyjinxy.com/german-apple-coffee-cake-recipe/
I know sauerkraut sounds scary, but this recipe for you today is the moistest, most tender, most flavorful pork roast, not too sweet, not too 'sauer', high in protein, low in calories, and a dinner that every single person in my family, including the pickiest eaters, will gobble up every single time.
Melt the butter in a skillet over medium-high heat. Sprinkle the pork roast with salt and pepper on all sides, then brown it on all sides in the hot skillet. When the roast has been evenly browned, place it in a crock pot.
In a large bowl, combine the sauerkraut, chopped onion, sliced apple, maple syrup, and brown sugar. Spread it evenly over the pork roast. Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high for 4-5 hours (or until the meat is very tender and flavorful). Shred or slice and serve with plenty of the sauerkraut mixture on top. Serve with your favorite potatoes and a green salad or steamed vegetables. Makes 10-12 servings.
Source: www.ourbestbites.com/crock-pot-pork-roast-with-sauerkraut-and-apples//
This German potato salad recipe has a dressing made from bacon drippings, vinegar and sugar, giving it a tangy yet sweet savory dressing. This is a hearty and rich potato salad with a delightful texture and is always served warm.
Place the potatoes into a saucepan and fill with enough salted water to cover. Bring to a boil, and cook for about 10 minutes, or until easily pierced with a fork. Drain, and set aside.
Saute the bacon in a hot pan until browned and crispy, about 3 to 4 minutes. Remove the bacon to a plate lined with paper towels to drain.
Keep 2 1/2 tablespoons of the bacon fat and add the chopped onion to the pan and cook over medium heat until they are soft and translucent. Add the wine vinegar, water, mustard, sugar, chives, salt and fresh ground pepper to the onions. Whisk the ingredients together. Simmer for 4 to 5 minutes, until mixture is reduced to about 2/3 cup.
Crumble in half of the bacon along with the cooked potatoes. Try to separate the slices so that dressing gets on each piece of potato. Mix in the sweet pickle and chopped green onion.
Crumble the remaining bacon over the top, garnish with some fresh parsley, and serve warm.
Source: www.thegardeningcook.com/authentic-german-potato-salad/
This is an old family recipe for Kraut Bierocks (pronounced Krowt Beer-ocks), or German cabbage burgers.
For the dough:
For the filling:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Add water to large bowl. Sprinkle yeast over top. Mix with whisk. Let sit for 5 minutes.
In another bowl, measure out 6 1/2 cups flour. Add sugar and salt and using whisk, mix up dry ingredients well. Using your fingers or a pastry cutter add butter to dry ingredients and mix well.
Add dry ingredients into large wet ingredient bowl. Mix well with strong spoon.
Switch to your hands and roll the forming dough around the bowl to pick up any leftover dry ingredients.
Turn onto a floured surface and knead until the dough becomes a smooth ball. Lightly oil the inside of a clean bowl with a paper towel rubbed with canola or vegetable oil. Roll dough around in the bowl to coat lightly with oil. Cover the bowl and let sit in warm area to rise for one hour. (Dough should double in size). Remove to floured surface and roll out to two rectangles measuring 15x10-inches. Cut into six 5x5-inch squares.
Chop cabbage, onion and garlic. Add olive oil to large skillet over medium-high heat. Saute cabbage, onion, garlic, ground beef, salt and pepper in oil and cover, stirring frequently about 30 minutes. Cabbage should be soft, and meat should be fully browned when done.
Spoon about 1/2 cup of filling into center of each 5 x 5 square of dough. Take two of the opposite corners and draw them together and pinch. Take the remaining two corners of dough and pull together and pinch. Pinch all seams together tightly.
Flip bierock over and lightly sprayed or greased baking sheet (or use parchment paper. Let sit on cookie sheet until they rise a bit (about 15 minutes).
Bake in oven for 15 minutes. Brush lightly with melted butter and serve!
Source: www.dishinanddishes.com/kraut-bierocks-german-cabbage-burger-recipe/
Traditional partybrot (it's pronounced "broat" like boat) is coated with an egg wash just before baking and sprinkled with poppy seeds and sesame seeds.
Warm milk in the microwave for 30-40 seconds to take the chill off, should be lukewarm. Sprinkle yeast into 1/2 cup of the milk in a bowl. Leave for 5 minutes; then stir to dissolve. Combine remaining 1/2 cup of milk with melted butter and sugar. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Beat in eggs until evenly combined. Mix flour and salt in large bowl. Make well in center and pour in dissolved yeast and butter mixture. Use wooden spoon to mix in flour to form a soft, sticky dough.
Turn dough out onto floured work surface. Knead until smooth, shiny and elastic about 10 minutes. Knead in extra flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, if dough is too sticky. Resist adding too much flour, as dough should not be dry, but soft. Put dough in an oiled bowl and cover with dish towel. Let rise until doubled about 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Punch down, then let rest for 10 minutes.
Grease a 9 1/2-inch springform pan with some melted butter. Divide dough into 19 equal pieces. Shape each piece of dough into a smooth ball by pressing down with the heel of your palm, then rolling around against the counter to create the ball. Arrange shaped rolls in prepared pan by making an outer ring of 12 rolls, an inner ring of 6 rolls, placing last roll in center of 2 rings. Cover pan with dish towel and proof until doubled about 45 minutes.
Brush top of each roll with egg glaze and sprinkle alternately with sesame and poppy seeds. Bake in preheated 425-degree oven for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown. Place pan onto a wire rack to cool slightly. Remove the springform from the rolls and place on a plate. Serve immediately.
Source: www.amandascookin.com/partybrot-german-party-bread/
Easier (and tastier!) than pie, these apple streusel bars will find a permanent place on your dessert or brunch table long after Octoberfest has come and gone!
Sweet Pastry:
Apple Filling:
Glaze:
To prepare crust, mix flour, sugar, salt, and baking powder in a medium bowl. Cut in butter with a pastry blender or two knives until you have pea-sized crumbles. Gently mix in beaten egg.
Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. Gently pat about 2/3 of the crumb mixture onto the bottom of the dish. Preheat oven to 350 and set aside.
To prepare apple filling, combine flour, sugar, and cinnamon and toss with apples.
Spread apples out on prepared crust. Sprinkle reserved crust mixture over apples evenly and bake in preheated oven for 40 minutes.
When finished, allow to cool completely.
To prepare glaze, whisk together powdered sugar, almond extract, and enough milk to achieve desired consistency.
Place glaze in a plastic zip-top bag and cut off a very small portion of one of the corners (or just use a fork) to drizzle glaze over cooled pastry and allow to harden (you can place it in the freezer to hurry things along). Cut into bars and serve.
Source: www.ourbestbites.com/apple-streusel-bars/
In a large skillet cook sausage, green pepper, onion, and garlic over medium-high heat for about 5-7 minutes or until meat is cooked through and vegetables start to soften. Drain any excess fat, then pour sausage and vegetables into bottom of slow cooker.
Add beer, shredded cheese, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco, and salt and pepper to taste to slow cooker on top of sausage and vegetables. Stir everything to combine.
Cook dip on low for about 2 hours or until heated through and cheese has melted. Stir well. Remove cover and keep on low to serve warm.
Notes: You can cook the dip longer than 2 hours, but if it may thin out a little due to the condensation dripping from the top of your slow cooker.
Substitutions: You can also substitute other vegetables for the onion and/or pepper or omit one. Other peppers such as jalapenos would also be a good addition.
Source: www.snappygourmet.com/slow-cooker-spicy-sausage-beer-cheese-dip/
German pancakes, also known as Dutch Baby pancakes or Puffy pancakes, are in a league of their own. Whatever you call them, they are a sweet and eggy concoction that you can't help but crave. And they are so much easier to prepare than regular pancakes, since there's no cooking over a hot frying pan. Instead, you just throw the batter in the oven and wait for the magic to happen.
Combine milk, flour, eggs, pumpkin, spices, and salt in medium bowl and mix until just combined.
Position oven rack in bottom 1/3 of oven. Place butter in a 13x9-inch baking pan sprayed with cooking spray, put in oven, and preheat to 450 degrees. When butter is hot and sizzling, remove from oven and carefully pour batter into hot pan.
Return pan to oven and bake for 25 minutes, or until golden brown and fluffy.
Slice and serve hot with maple syrup and powdered sugar.
Source: www.loveandoliveoil.com/2012/11/pumpkin-spice-german-pancakes.html
Vanilla pudding topping provides a sweet, creamy contrast to lemon-scented white cake. The apricot halves give the cake a 'fried egg' appearance and a satisfying fruity bite.
Cake:
Vanilla pudding and apricot topping:
Glaze:
Cake: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a 10x10-inch square pan or a 13x9-inch pan by greasing it with vegetable shortening and lining with parchment paper that overhangs all four of the pan's edges.
Mix all the dry ingredients on slow speed to blend. Add the soft butter and mix until evenly crumbly, like fine damp sand. It may form a paste, depending on the temperature of the butter, how much it's mixed, and granulation of the sugar used.
Add the egg whites one at a time, then the whole egg, beating well after each addition to begin building the structure of the cake. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl after each addition.
In a small bowl, whisk the yogurt (or milk) with the vanilla and lemon extracts. Add this mixture, 1/3 at a time, to the batter. Beat 1 to 2 minutes after each addition, until fluffy. Be sure to scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl.
Pour the batter into the prepared pans. Bake for 23 to 26 minutes, or until a toothpick tester comes out clean. Let the cake cool completely in the pan.
Vanilla pudding and apricot topping: Pour the juice from the canned apricot halves and place them on paper towels to drain while you prepare the pudding.
Place 3/4 cup of the whole milk in a bowl. Stir in the sugar, vanilla and cornstarch until smooth and clump-free.
Place the remaining milk in a large pot and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. When the milk bubbles, remove the pan from the heat and whisk in the cornstarch mixture. Place the pan back on the heat source and continue to cook and whisk constantly until the mixture thickens.
Pour the pudding over the cooled cake. Place the apricots, evenly spaced, cut-side-down on the cake (use 9 apricot halves on a 10x10 cake, but you may need a dozen for a 9x13 cake).
Place the cake in the refrigerator until the pudding is set.
Glaze: Whisk together the powdered gelatin and water in a small microwave-safe bowl. Let the mixture stand until solid. Place the mixture in the microwave and heat for 10 seconds, or until the gelatin is liquefied. Stir in the caster sugar until well incorporated.
Use a pastry brush to distribute the gelatin glaze over the surface of the cake and apricots. This will give it a shiny appearance, similar to that of a fried egg.
Cover the cake with plastic wrap and refrigerate until the glaze is set. When ready to serve, run a knife between the cake and the pan, and then lift the cake out of the pan with the overhanging parchment. Cut the cake into squares, each with an apricot in the center. Serve chilled or at room temperature. Refrigerate leftovers.
Source: www.sprinklebakes.com/2015/04/german-fried-egg-cake-spiegeleierkuchen.html
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
