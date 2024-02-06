Enjoy a few Octoberfest recipes

As we prepare to usher in October that means there will be many Octoberfest celebrations in the area. If you aren't one to go and participate in such events, you can certainly have your own Octoberfest in your home. Have friends and family as guests as you cook through several German recipes, enjoying some great food and fellowship.

Today I found several recipes that would work nicely on a German menu for a fun Octoberfest gathering. Have fun and enjoy!

Baked Bratwurst and Sauerkraut

Baked Brats and Sauerkraut is a simple, hearty comfort food meal that is perfect for a busy night! Pop this in the oven, toast some fresh bakery buns and in about 30 minutes, dinner is done!

12 fully cooked bratwurst sausages

1 pound bag of fresh sauerkraut

15 ounce can diced tomatoes

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spray a 13-inch-by-9-inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.

Stir the sauerkraut and tomatoes (both undrained) together and spread in the bottom of the baking dish.

Press the brats about halfway down into the sauerkraut mixture.

Bake about 30 to 35 minutes (turn sausages over at the 15-minute mark) until brats are warmed through.

Serve brats in toasted bakery buns and top with sauerkraut mixture.

Notes: We like the stadium style brats, but you can use your favorite fully cooked sausages. You can normally find the bag of fresh sauerkraut in the meat department or by the sausages.

Source: www.shakentogetherlife.com/baked-brats-sauerkraut/#tasty-recipes-16208-jump-target

Authentic German Schnitzel (Schweineschnitzel)

Learn how to make Authentic German Pork Schnitzel the way your favorite German restaurants make it.

4 boneless pork steaks or chops, (to make Austrian Wienerschnitzel use thin veal cutlets)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup all-purpose flour combined with 1 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

3/4 cup plain breadcrumbs

Oil for frying (use a neutral-tasting oil with a high smoke point)

Place the pork chops between two sheets of plastic wrap and pound them until just 1/4-inch thick with the flat side of a meat tenderizer. Lightly season both sides with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Place the flour mixture, egg, and breadcrumbs in three shallow bowls. Dip the chops in the flour, the egg, and the breadcrumbs, coating both sides and all edges at each stage. Be careful not to press the breadcrumbs into the meat. Gently shake off the excess crumbs. Don't let the schnitzel sit in the coating or they will not be as crispy once fried. Fry immediately.

Make sure the cooking oil is hot enough at this point (about 330 degrees) as you don't want the Schnitzel to sit around in the coating before frying. Use enough oil so that the Schnitzels "swim" in it.

Fry the Schnitzel for two to three minutes on both sides until a deep golden brown. Transfer briefly to a plate lined with paper towels.

Serve immediately with slices of fresh lemon and parsley sprigs or with your choice of sauce, like a rich mushroom sauce. Serve with German Spaetzle, French fries, or German potato salad, and with a fresh leafy green salad.

Source: www.daringgourmet.com/traditional-german-pork-schnitzel/

Homemade German Pretzels

This authentic German pretzel recipe is easy to make at home and you'll love them!

4 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon sugar

1 cup lukewarm water

2 packages active dry yeast (4 1/2 teaspoons)

3 tablespoons butter

Coarse salt for sprinkling

Soda Bath:

1/2 cup baking soda

2 quarts water

Dissolve yeast in the lukewarm water. Mix flour and salt together in a large mixing bowl. Form a well in the flour mixture then add the sugar to the center of the well. Pour the yeast/water mixture into the well. Let it rest for 15 minutes before mixing.

Add the softened butter to the mixing bowl and knead everything to a smooth dough. Use the dough hook on your stand mixer, if you have one, for about six minutes on speed No. 2. Add about a tablespoon or so of additional water if it is not quite gathering all the dry ingredients. Remove the dough hook and let the dough rest for 30 minutes.

Cut the dough into twelve equal parts, then roll each piece on the table (don't flour the surface, you shouldn't need it) to about 20 inches, tapered toward the ends. Don't make it smaller than 20 inches as it's impossible to get a good shape with a short, thick rope of dough. The dough should not get too warm as you roll it out, or it might tear.

To form the pretzel shape, place dough rope on parchment lined cookie sheet so that it creates the shape of the letter "U". Take both ends of the "U" and cross them over each other twice forming a twist. Bring that twist down and place it over the bottom curve of the "U".

Place the pretzels without covering them in the fridge for about an hour. This helps build a skin that will absorb the dipping solution better and make a beautiful shiny crust.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Fill large stock or pasta pot 3/4 full and bring the water to a boil. Carefully and slowly add the baking soda to the boiling water. There will be a reaction when the baking soda hits the water and it will bubble furiously for a moment and then relax. Stand back a bit just to be safe. Using a slotted spoon, gently drop each pretzel into the bath for 10 seconds, then turn over for another 10. Astrid called for a total of 10 seconds only. Place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Score the dough once like for a baguette with a razor blade or sharp knife.

Sprinkle with coarse salt. Bake the pretzels for about 15 to 20 minutes (mine took 20 minutes for a nice dark crust), depending on how dark you like them.

Notes: An authentic German recipe calls for a lye solution, but baking soda is a perfectly acceptable and widely used substitute.

Source: www.amandascookin.com/homemade-german-pretzels/

Traditional German Spaetzle

One of Germany's most popular and beloved foods, here is a fool-proof and authentic German Spaetzle recipe. Perfect texture and perfect flavor, these are just like you know and love them from the Swabia region of Southern Germany.

2 cups all-purpose flour (you can also use whole wheat flour)

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

4 large eggs

1/2 cup milk or water + more as needed (milk produces a richer Spaetzle) (add more flour if the dough is too runny, add more milk or water if it's too stiff)

Butter for serving

Add the flour and salt to the bowl of a stand mixer. Stir to combine. Crack the eggs into a small bowl and whisk them. Make a well in the center of the flour mixture and pour the eggs in it. Add the milk (start with using slightly less and add more as needed). Attach a dough hook to the stand mixer and "knead" the dough for 16-20 minutes, or until bubbles appear. After 15 minutes or less of beating, use a wooden spoon to scoop and pull the dough. If bubbles/holes appear, the dough is done.

Bring at least 2 quarts of lightly salted water to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Using a SpÃ¤tzle maker of your choice (it's preferred to use a SpÃ¤tzle press), press the noodles into the simmering water and cook for about 2-3 minutes, or until the noodles float to the top. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the noodles to a colander, and then dump the noodles in a large bowl of ice water. Drain the noodles again, toss with some melted butter and serve warm.

Make Ahead: The SpÃ¤tzle can be stored in the refrigerator for at least a couple of days and then reheated. Melt some butter in a large skillet and toss the SpÃ¤tzle in it to heat through.

Notes: Traditionally SpÃ¤tzle batter is quite thick because it was cut into noodles using the board and knife method. Even if using a SpÃ¤tzle press or other method, thicker batter yields a better consistency. If you're using the SpÃ¤tzle press it will require some muscle strength - you don't want the batter to be so runny that it squishes right through with ease. That said, if you're straining way too hard to press the batter through, go ahead and add a bit more liquid to thin it out.

Source: www.daringgourmet.com/homemade-german-spaetzle/

Beer Braised Sausage on Sweet and Spicy Warm Slaw

1 bottle Guinness Beer

Sausage of your choice (like a German Cheddar Sausage)

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Salt and Pepper

For the slaw:

1 cup shredded cabbage

2 large carrots, shredded

1 red pepper, sliced thin

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon white sugar

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

1 teaspoon olive oil

Salt and Pepper

For the sausage: In a skillet on medium high heat, drizzle olive oil and add sausages. Brown on each side (about 1 minute). Add the beer, mustard and a pinch of salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, reduce to simmer.

Cook for 15 minutes covered and an additional 10 minutes without the cover. Remove the sausages from the pan and set aside.

For the cabbage: In the same skillet, over medium heat drizzle olive oil and add vegetables. Mix in the vinegar, sugar, garlic and seasonings. Saute for about 10 minutes, add sausage back to the pan on top of the slaw. Heat through together covered until sausage is warmed again.

Serve hot with a drizzle of Dijon mustard!

Source: www.thriftyrecipes.com/beer-braised-sausage-sweet-spicy-warm-slaw/

German Apple Coffee Cake

This German Apple Coffee Cake recipe combines an easy-to-make batter with big hunks of ripe apples sliced up Hasselback style. It's both pretty and delicious, and perfect for a fall desert.

4 honey crisp apples, peeled and quartered

1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

3 large eggs

1 1/2 cups cake flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 Tablespoons milk

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease the bottom of a 10-inch springform pan.

Peel, quarter, and remove the core of the apples. Slice thin lines into the tops of each apple without cutting through the apple. Do it Hasselback style.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat butter until creamy, about 1 minute. Add sugar and mix until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes.

Add eggs, one at a time, and beat for 30 seconds on high speed after each addition. Add vanilla extract and lemon juice. Beat until combined.

Combine cake flour, baking powder, and salt. With the mixer running on low speed, add half of the flour, then 1 tablespoon milk, followed by the remaining flour, and then the remaining milk. Beat until just combined. Be careful not to over mix the dough as then it will not cook correctly.

Transfer batter into prepared pan and smooth the top with a spatula. Rap the pan on the counter to make the dough even out. Distribute the apples with the sliced side up on top of the batter around the edges and then in the center.

Bake in the lower third part of the oven for 40 to 45 minutes, until lightly browned and a skewer comes out clean.

Transfer to a cooling rack and remove the springform ring. Let cake cool on the bottom of the springform pan to room temperature.

Sprinkle powdered sugar and cinnamon over the cake if you would like extra sweetness. May also be served with whipped topping.

Source: www.thriftyjinxy.com/german-apple-coffee-cake-recipe/

Crock Pot Pork Roast with Sauerkraut and Apples

I know sauerkraut sounds scary, but this recipe for you today is the moistest, most tender, most flavorful pork roast, not too sweet, not too 'sauer', high in protein, low in calories, and a dinner that every single person in my family, including the pickiest eaters, will gobble up every single time.

2 tablespoons butter

1 (2.5-3-pound) pork loin (loin, tenderloin, or sirloin)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 (32-ounce) package/bag of sauerkraut, undrained

2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon brown or mild coarse grain mustard

1/2 medium onion, chopped

1 medium apple, sliced

Melt the butter in a skillet over medium-high heat. Sprinkle the pork roast with salt and pepper on all sides, then brown it on all sides in the hot skillet. When the roast has been evenly browned, place it in a crock pot.

In a large bowl, combine the sauerkraut, chopped onion, sliced apple, maple syrup, and brown sugar. Spread it evenly over the pork roast. Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high for 4-5 hours (or until the meat is very tender and flavorful). Shred or slice and serve with plenty of the sauerkraut mixture on top. Serve with your favorite potatoes and a green salad or steamed vegetables. Makes 10-12 servings.

Source: www.ourbestbites.com/crock-pot-pork-roast-with-sauerkraut-and-apples//

German Style Potato Salad

This German potato salad recipe has a dressing made from bacon drippings, vinegar and sugar, giving it a tangy yet sweet savory dressing. This is a hearty and rich potato salad with a delightful texture and is always served warm.

3 cups diced peeled potatoes

1/4 cup of diced sweet pickle

4 (or more) slices bacon

1 small yellow onion, diced small

1/4 cup wine vinegar

2 tablespoons water

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 teaspoons coarse mustard

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

2 green onions, chopped

Place the potatoes into a saucepan and fill with enough salted water to cover. Bring to a boil, and cook for about 10 minutes, or until easily pierced with a fork. Drain, and set aside.

Saute the bacon in a hot pan until browned and crispy, about 3 to 4 minutes. Remove the bacon to a plate lined with paper towels to drain.

Keep 2 1/2 tablespoons of the bacon fat and add the chopped onion to the pan and cook over medium heat until they are soft and translucent. Add the wine vinegar, water, mustard, sugar, chives, salt and fresh ground pepper to the onions. Whisk the ingredients together. Simmer for 4 to 5 minutes, until mixture is reduced to about 2/3 cup.

Crumble in half of the bacon along with the cooked potatoes. Try to separate the slices so that dressing gets on each piece of potato. Mix in the sweet pickle and chopped green onion.

Crumble the remaining bacon over the top, garnish with some fresh parsley, and serve warm.