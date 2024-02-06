Engineers reminisce about work on the Apollo program

JOPLIN, Mo. -- Carried to the moon by the Apollo 11 spacecraft and left behind when it departed is a plaque bearing the signatures of the mission's three astronauts -- Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, as well as the signature of President Richard Nixon.

There are several more signatures tucked away on the moon, hidden inside a lunar module's descent stage, and one them belongs to Carl Junction resident Carroll Wheat.

Wheat, a mechanical engineer, joined EaglePicher in 1963. The Joplin-based company was responsible for making batteries used in the triple-staged Saturn V rocket, the Apollo command module and the lunar module that went to the moon. Each battery was tested and installed by EaglePicher technicians at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Before Apollo 11 launched, Wheat was responsible for activating the four batteries for its lunar module. He explained that each battery was nested inside a case and the lids to these cases had to be removed prior to battery activation.

There also were back-up batteries there in case they were needed for Apollo 11.

"We had one of these lids off (a back-up battery) ... ahead of time, and we scratched our names (on the inside of the cover)," Wheat said, adding that neither he nor an engineer from Grumman who was working with him dared sign the outside part of the lid. "But we made sure it was a battery that was going to be used on (an Apollo moon) flight."

Wheat said he didn't know which Apollo flight that back-up battery later flew on -- he said it was used between Apollo 12 and Apollo 17 -- but it remained behind when the spacecraft lifted off from the moon.

"And (the battery's) still sitting up there," Wheat said with a note of pride.

Fifty years ago, Armstrong and Aldrin landed the lunar module Eagle on the surface of the moon. Nearly seven hours later, Armstrong stepped onto the lunar soil. The moon landing is considered one of the greatest technological achievements in human history, watched live by hundreds of million people around the world.

Rex Erisman, who moved to Joplin to work as a test engineer for EaglePicher in 1965 -- the same year the company received the contract to provide batteries for the Apollo program -- said he didn't give the assignment much weight at first; it was just another engineering task.

"We were 25-year-old kids," he said. "We didn't know anything about rockets or space or the moon or anything."