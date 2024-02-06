Embracing nature and the official launch of the holiday season

By Darla Buckhannon

Happy birthday to John Siebert, Lisa Crippen, Ami Crouse, Dr. Thyimous Lambrou, Mary Ann Tierney, Helen Bickings, Marilyn Cook, Beverly Rice, John Walker, Ron Wooldridge, Wilma Metz, Dorothy Noble, Ralph Enderle, Justin Wilson, Kathy Kirn, Alison Ressel, Alberta Masterson, Crystal Pobst, Stella Tweedy, Amy Burnett, Darren Lincoln, Jonell Overfield, Alan Seabaugh, Kenny Lee, Teresa Tipler, Bill Rauch, Ryan Glastetter, Joseph Campbell, Autumn Gilmer, Loraine Reischman, Deborah Sadler, Lisa Parker, Kathy Moyers, Shelly Burnett, Jim Bollinger, Christina Smith, Billy Newton and Jerry Horman.

Happy anniversary to Neal and Kori Grossheider, Larry and Kathy Kirn, Gary and Sharon Crowden, Mike and Sheila Eby, David and Jennifer Nolen, Randy and Mona Horrell, Franklin and Linda Welter and Ronnie and Brenda Held.

One of my favorite fall sights is when the leaves of the gingko trees turn that glorious golden yellow. Gingko trees are rare in Dallas, so it is a special delight to finally have one in my yard here. Always so amazing when the leaves drop in one fell swoop into a blanket of yellow!

Now that most of the leaves have dropped, it is a fun time to look for bird nests in trees on your walk around town or through the woods.

We enjoyed another hike across Doc Finney's hill. The trees were still lovely and it was the first weekend of rifle deer season, so we turned back rather than disturb hunters. As it turns out, those of you who live at the foot of the hill will no longer see a handsome young buck since a hunter bagged him. The young man drove down the fire road with the animal on his truck bed after his friend loaded up the deer via an ATV.

On a recent warm Saturday we saw two flocks of geese overhead, but they were flying north! We wondered how far they would get before they ran into the strong cold front and winds out of the north. Last Monday night, we heard, then saw a flock heading south.

Around town

The city reminds residents to not blow leaves into the street. If you must burn leaves, please choose a calm day and be a good neighbor by making sure the leaves are dry. Also, do not burn in culverts, alleyways or in the street. Leaves can also be bagged and emptied at the city compost site.

The Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed two new businesses to town. Ribbon cuttings were held at Spooky's Vintage Toys and Blow-Out Quality Cabinets.

Fire Chief Sam Glency welcomes new volunteer firemen Jordan Aldridge and Dustin Petty.