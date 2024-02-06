Embrace your inner child with these recipes

Every once in awhile it is fun to embrace that inner child and do something unexpected. Rice Krispie Treats are one of those simple, childhood foods that are so simple yet so yummy.
Have you looked up how many different variations on this recipe there are? There are so many and I had fun looking through many of the recipes and then coming up with a few ideas of my own.
I have found a few that sparked my interest, so I will be making some of these recipes for the fun of a twist to an old favorite. Enjoy!
Butter a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan.
In a large pot, over low heat add butter. Let melt. Add marshmallows. Stir with butter. Let them melt until almost all of the marshmallows are in liquid form, add maple syrup.
Once melted, take off of heat. Add cereal, bacon and waffle cone pieces. Mix and mix until your hand gets tired and all the ingredients are equally distributed as best you can. And don't pick the bacon out as you are doing this ... because you know you want to.
Let firm up for an hour or so. Cut and enjoy.
This Cranberry Orange Rice Crispy Treats recipe combines orange juice and zest paired with sweet, tart cranberries to give a new flavor twist to the classic crispy treats recipe!
Coat a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray and set aside.
Melt the butter over low heat in a 5-quart or larger saucepan. Add the marshmallows and stir. Let the marshmallows melt completely, stirring occasionally. Add the orange zest and juice, and stir to combine. Remove from the heat.
Pour in the rice cereal and dried cranberries and stir until well combined and completely coated with the marshmallow mixture.
Spread the mixture into the prepared dish. Gently push the cereal mixture down evenly with greased hands or a spatula. Allow the cereal mixture to cool completely and set, for about 2 hours.
Just before serving, cut into 2-inch squares.
Notes: Store in an airtight container on the countertop.
Make these gooey Rice Krispie Treats with pockets of marshmallow tucked in for the ultimate holiday, birthday, and generally everyday treat!
Line a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish with foil, then coat with non-stick cooking spray; set aside.
In a large saucepan or stockpot, melt the butter and 16 cups of the miniature marshmallows over low heat until the marshmallows are just melted. Stir in the salt and vanilla to combine. Remove the pan from the heat, add the Rice Krispies and mix until it is completely and evenly coated with the marshmallow mixture. Stir in the additional 4 cups of miniature marshmallows.
Turn the mixture out into the prepared pan and, using a wooden spoon or spatula that has been coated in non-stick cooking spray, press the mixture firmly into a packed, even layer. Allow to set at room temperature for at least 30 minutes. Using the foil, remove the treats from the pan and slice into squares. Leftover Rice Krispie treats should be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to three days.
Notes: Marshmallows: You will use three (10-ounce) bags of miniature marshmallows for this recipe.
Using Marshmallow Fluff: You can substitute four (7.5-ounce) jars of marshmallow fluff for the 16 cups of miniature marshmallows that are called for in the recipe. Heat the marshmallow fluff with the melted butter over low heat and proceed with the recipe as directed.
Storing and Shelf Life: These are best within 1 day of making them, but you can store them in an airtight container at room temperature for up to three days. To keep them ultra-fresh, wrap them individually in plastic wrap and place in an airtight container.
Freezing: If you want to freeze them, wrap them individually in plastic wrap and place in a freezer zip-top bag, and freeze for up to two months. Allow them to thaw at room temperature.
These Rice Krispie treats make for the perfect snack.
Butter (or spray with non-stick cooking spray) an 8- or 9-inch square baking pan; set aside.
Melt the butter in a large saucepan over low heat. Add the marshmallows and stir until completely melted. Remove from heat and stir in the peanut butter until melted.
Add the Rice Krispies cereal, white chocolate chips and peanut butter chips. Stir until well coated.
Using a greased spatula or spoon or a piece of wax paper, evenly press the mixture into the pan. Allow to sit at room temperature for at least 30 minutes, or until set. Cut into squares and serve.
Notes: If you can't find the peanut butter/white chocolate blend, use the same amount of regular peanut butter and add 2 ounces of white chocolate, melted.
Lemon Rice Krispie Treats are an easy lemony spin on your favorite Rice Krispie Treats. These come together with simple ingredients and will win over lemon lovers.
Line a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish with parchment paper or spray with cooking spray.
In a large pot, combine the butter and marshmallows over medium-low heat. Stir until the mixture is melted and smooth. Remove from the heat.
Stir in the lemon extract and lemon zest. Then stir in the cereal.
Spray a piece of parchment (or wax) paper with cooking spray and gently press the mixture into the pan, being careful not to push down too hard.
While they are cooling, melt the white chocolate chips according to the directions. Once melted, stir in the vegetable oil to thin the chocolate. Using a fork, drizzle the chocolate over the Rice Krispie Treats. Add a little more lemon zest to the top.
Remove the bars from the pan once cooled. Cut into squares and enjoy immediately. Store in an airtight container for up to four days or freeze.
Line a large baking sheet or a 9-by-13 pan with parchment paper and set aside. (Feel free to use foil, if you'd prefer, just don't forget to grease the foil very well with butter to prevent sticking!)
Melt the butter in a large pot, over medium heat. Add 8 cups marshmallows and stir until they melt.
Remove from the heat, add cereal and stir until combined. Stir in the additional marshmallows and coconut. Scoop the sticky cereal mixture onto the lined pan. Use a lightly buttered spatula or spoon to gently press the mixture across the pan, being careful not to press too firmly.
Let cool for a few minutes before slicing. Store in an airtight container for several days.
Rice Krispies treats loaded with caramel sauce, peanuts and chopped Snickers bars, then topped with a chocolate/peanut butter glaze.
Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking dish; set aside.
Melt the butter and marshmallows together in a medium saucepan over low heat. Once melted, stir in the caramel sauce and remove from the heat.
Stir in the Rice Krispies until they are evenly coated with the sauce. Working quickly, stir in the peanuts and chopped Snickers bars, mixing as gently as possible.
Pour the mixture into the prepared pan and press into an even layer. Use the back of a greased wooden spoon to press down firmly over the surface of the treats to ensure that they are packed down tightly.
Melt together the chocolate chips and peanut butter in the microwave on 50% power, stirring every 30 seconds, until completely smooth and melted. Pour the chocolate/peanut butter mixture over the Rice Krispies treats and spread into an even layer with a spatula. Top with a few chopped peanuts.
Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, or until set. Cut into bars and serve. Leftovers should be stored in an airtight container at room temperature or in the refrigerator (room temperature for softer, more gooey bars; refrigerator for firmer bars).
Muddy Buddy Krispie Treats are an easy no bake Rice Krispies treat with peanut butter and chocolate coated in powdered sugar!
Line a 9-by-13-inch pan with foil and spray with nonstick cooking spray.
Place butter, peanut butter, marshmallows, and chocolate in a large bowl. Heat in 30 second increments, stirring between each, until the mixture is melted. Quickly stir in the Rice Krispies. If the mixture starts to seize, add 1-2 tablespoons more of butter.
Press into prepared pan. Let them cool, then cut into squares.
Place about 1 cup powdered sugar in a bowl and coat each square with powdered sugar. Serve.
Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
Have a good week, and until next time, happy cooking.