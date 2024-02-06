Embrace your inner child with these recipes

Every once in awhile it is fun to embrace that inner child and do something unexpected. Rice Krispie Treats are one of those simple, childhood foods that are so simple yet so yummy.

Have you looked up how many different variations on this recipe there are? There are so many and I had fun looking through many of the recipes and then coming up with a few ideas of my own.

I have found a few that sparked my interest, so I will be making some of these recipes for the fun of a twist to an old favorite. Enjoy!

Bacon and Waffle (cone)-Maple Rice Krispie Treat

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

16 ounces marshmallows

12 ounces Rice Krispie cereal

2 cups crushed waffle cones

1 pound (yep, a pound) of bacon, fried up and crumbled

1/2 cup maple syrup, grade B

Butter a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan.

In a large pot, over low heat add butter. Let melt. Add marshmallows. Stir with butter. Let them melt until almost all of the marshmallows are in liquid form, add maple syrup.

Once melted, take off of heat. Add cereal, bacon and waffle cone pieces. Mix and mix until your hand gets tired and all the ingredients are equally distributed as best you can. And don't pick the bacon out as you are doing this ... because you know you want to.

Let firm up for an hour or so. Cut and enjoy.

Source: www.sweetrecipeas.com/2011/02/06/bacon-and-waffle-cone-rice-krispie-treat/

Cranberry Orange Crispy Treats

This Cranberry Orange Rice Crispy Treats recipe combines orange juice and zest paired with sweet, tart cranberries to give a new flavor twist to the classic crispy treats recipe!

3 tablespoons butter or margarine

1 bag (10 ounces) mini marshmallows

Zest from one medium orange

2 tablespoons orange juice

6 cups crisp rice cereal

1 cup roughly chopped dried cranberries

Coat a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray and set aside.

Melt the butter over low heat in a 5-quart or larger saucepan. Add the marshmallows and stir. Let the marshmallows melt completely, stirring occasionally. Add the orange zest and juice, and stir to combine. Remove from the heat.

Pour in the rice cereal and dried cranberries and stir until well combined and completely coated with the marshmallow mixture.

Spread the mixture into the prepared dish. Gently push the cereal mixture down evenly with greased hands or a spatula. Allow the cereal mixture to cool completely and set, for about 2 hours.

Just before serving, cut into 2-inch squares.

Notes: Store in an airtight container on the countertop.

Source: www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/cranberry-orange-crispy-treats/

Best-Ever Rice Krispie Treats

Make these gooey Rice Krispie Treats with pockets of marshmallow tucked in for the ultimate holiday, birthday, and generally everyday treat!

10 tablespoons unsalted butter

20 cups miniature marshmallows, divided

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

12 cups Rice Krispies cereal

Line a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish with foil, then coat with non-stick cooking spray; set aside.

In a large saucepan or stockpot, melt the butter and 16 cups of the miniature marshmallows over low heat until the marshmallows are just melted. Stir in the salt and vanilla to combine. Remove the pan from the heat, add the Rice Krispies and mix until it is completely and evenly coated with the marshmallow mixture. Stir in the additional 4 cups of miniature marshmallows.

Turn the mixture out into the prepared pan and, using a wooden spoon or spatula that has been coated in non-stick cooking spray, press the mixture firmly into a packed, even layer. Allow to set at room temperature for at least 30 minutes. Using the foil, remove the treats from the pan and slice into squares. Leftover Rice Krispie treats should be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to three days.

Notes: Marshmallows: You will use three (10-ounce) bags of miniature marshmallows for this recipe.

Using Marshmallow Fluff: You can substitute four (7.5-ounce) jars of marshmallow fluff for the 16 cups of miniature marshmallows that are called for in the recipe. Heat the marshmallow fluff with the melted butter over low heat and proceed with the recipe as directed.

Storing and Shelf Life: These are best within 1 day of making them, but you can store them in an airtight container at room temperature for up to three days. To keep them ultra-fresh, wrap them individually in plastic wrap and place in an airtight container.

Freezing: If you want to freeze them, wrap them individually in plastic wrap and place in a freezer zip-top bag, and freeze for up to two months. Allow them to thaw at room temperature.

Source: www.browneyedbaker.com/ultimate-rice-krispies-treats/

White Chocolate and Peanut Butter Rice Krispies Treats

These Rice Krispie treats make for the perfect snack.

4 tablespoons butter

10.5 ounces miniature marshmallows

1/2 cup peanut butter with white chocolate*

5 cups Rice Krispies cereal

1/2 cup white chocolate chips

1/2 cup peanut butter chips

Butter (or spray with non-stick cooking spray) an 8- or 9-inch square baking pan; set aside.

Melt the butter in a large saucepan over low heat. Add the marshmallows and stir until completely melted. Remove from heat and stir in the peanut butter until melted.

Add the Rice Krispies cereal, white chocolate chips and peanut butter chips. Stir until well coated.

Using a greased spatula or spoon or a piece of wax paper, evenly press the mixture into the pan. Allow to sit at room temperature for at least 30 minutes, or until set. Cut into squares and serve.