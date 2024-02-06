Eliminating grassy weeds without harming flowers, vegetable plants

Due to the extremes in weather we have experienced this year, several gardeners have seen an increase in grassy-type weeds in their flower beds and vegetable gardens. In many cases, these gardeners have tried to find a herbicide to use without hurting their flowers or vegetables. They are tired of the method I used when I was growing up -- the hoe.

Most gardeners immediately think of Roundup when they have weeds in flower or vegetable gardens. Roundup is a great broad-spectrum herbicide that will kill grasses, but it also will kill broadleaf plants such as flowers and most vegetables. So it is usually not a good choice for weed control among flowers and vegetable gardens.

The only way I know of to safely use Roundup among flowers and vegetables is to apply it on the weed leaves with a paint brush. If Roundup is sprayed to control grassy weeds in flower beds and vegetable gardens, drift can cause the demise of wanted broadleaf plants.

Another herbicide commonly used around homes and gardens is Trimec. This herbicide contains a combination of three herbicides effective in eliminating broadleaf weeds in lawns and parking areas, but it doesn't work at all on grasses.