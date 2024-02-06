Eliminating grassy weeds without harming flowers, vegetable plants

Due to the extremes in weather we have experienced this year, several gardeners have seen an increase in grassy-type weeds in their flower beds and vegetable gardens. In many cases, these gardeners have tried to find a herbicide to use without hurting their flowers or vegetables. They are tired of the method I used when I was growing up -- the hoe.
Most gardeners immediately think of Roundup when they have weeds in flower or vegetable gardens. Roundup is a great broad-spectrum herbicide that will kill grasses, but it also will kill broadleaf plants such as flowers and most vegetables. So it is usually not a good choice for weed control among flowers and vegetable gardens.
The only way I know of to safely use Roundup among flowers and vegetables is to apply it on the weed leaves with a paint brush. If Roundup is sprayed to control grassy weeds in flower beds and vegetable gardens, drift can cause the demise of wanted broadleaf plants.
Another herbicide commonly used around homes and gardens is Trimec. This herbicide contains a combination of three herbicides effective in eliminating broadleaf weeds in lawns and parking areas, but it doesn't work at all on grasses.
If you are trying to eliminate grass-type weeds in a flower bed or in a vegetable garden, try using a selective herbicide called sethoxydim. One of the trade names is Ferti-lome Over-The-Top II Grass Killer. This herbicide will work only on grasses and not harm broadleaf plants, such as most flowers and vegetables. (Note: Corn is an exception since it is similar to a grass. Do not use it around corn plants.)
Ferti-lome Over-The-Top II Grass Killer is easy to use and effective when trying to control grassy weeds. Bermuda grass comes to mind as a weed that is hard to control. Hi-Yield grass killer works well on Bermuda grass growing in flower beds and gardens.
When using Ferti-lome Over-The-Top II Grass Killer, a spreader-sticker is recommended to add to the spray solution. The spreader-sticker will cause the herbicide mixture to spread evenly over the grass leaf and also stick to the surface so the chemicals can be readily absorbed. Without the use of a spread-sticker, spray solutions will bead on the slick surface of the grass leaf and not be absorbed quite as well.
If you have grassy weeds (Bermuda grass included) invading your garden, try using Grass Killer on them. I think you will be pleasantly surprised at its effectiveness. You may even want to throw away that hoe.
