El Kolibri: Exploring the flavors of life with an empanada

"People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel."

Those words by author and poet Maya Angelou sum up my impromptu visit to El Kolibri Coffee shop on the first springlike Saturday of the year.

Though empanadas are a staple throughout Latin America, they are much harder to come by locally, which is why I was thrilled to see them on the menu at El Kolibri Coffee & Curiosities. I had never been to El Kolibri's, so this seemed like the perfect opportunity for my debut appearance.

Having lived in Cape Girardeau for close to two decades, I've enjoyed watching the varied interpretations of the space inside 605 Broadway, while the bones of the building remained the same.

Despite a desire to defrost from winter's chill, I was still caught off guard by the bright sunshine and warmth of the day. Spring was near and, based on the foot traffic all around, I was not alone in that observation.

As beautiful as the day was, I was beckoned up the porch stairs and through the front door of the Indie house, where the sound of footsteps on solid hardwood floors announced my presence to no one in particular. Briefly, I wondered what secrets those floors may have collected through various seasons of life, and how many stories began or ended right where I was stood.

A boutique to my left and another to my right, my eyes quickly caught sight of the "El Kolibri" sign hung at the first landing of a staircase, where it silently guided me upstairs.

At the top of the stairs, I discovered the glowing daylight had followed me inside, making its muted presence known through aged windows.