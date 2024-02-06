All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FoodFebruary 8, 2024

El Kolibri: Exploring the flavors of life with an empanada

Explore the warmth and flavors of El Kolibri Coffee & Curiosities. From savory empanadas to decadent lattes, this Cape Girardeau gem offers a cozy retreat filled with culinary delights and a welcoming atmosphere.

Mary Ann Castillo avatar
Mary Ann Castillo
A warm serving of baked blueberry French toast made me feel right at home amongst the curiosities.
A warm serving of baked blueberry French toast made me feel right at home amongst the curiosities.Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

"People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel."

Those words by author and poet Maya Angelou sum up my impromptu visit to El Kolibri Coffee shop on the first springlike Saturday of the year.

Though empanadas are a staple throughout Latin America, they are much harder to come by locally, which is why I was thrilled to see them on the menu at El Kolibri Coffee & Curiosities. I had never been to El Kolibri's, so this seemed like the perfect opportunity for my debut appearance.

Having lived in Cape Girardeau for close to two decades, I've enjoyed watching the varied interpretations of the space inside 605 Broadway, while the bones of the building remained the same.

Despite a desire to defrost from winter's chill, I was still caught off guard by the bright sunshine and warmth of the day. Spring was near and, based on the foot traffic all around, I was not alone in that observation.

A staple of Latin American menus, the empanada is what led me to El Kolibri Coffee last weekend.
A staple of Latin American menus, the empanada is what led me to El Kolibri Coffee last weekend.Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

As beautiful as the day was, I was beckoned up the porch stairs and through the front door of the Indie house, where the sound of footsteps on solid hardwood floors announced my presence to no one in particular. Briefly, I wondered what secrets those floors may have collected through various seasons of life, and how many stories began or ended right where I was stood.

A boutique to my left and another to my right, my eyes quickly caught sight of the "El Kolibri" sign hung at the first landing of a staircase, where it silently guided me upstairs.

At the top of the stairs, I discovered the glowing daylight had followed me inside, making its muted presence known through aged windows.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

I felt ... Warm. Safe. Bright. Cheerful. Welcomed.

Some say if you just keep taking the next right step you'll get where you're supposed to be. That is not only true of life, but literally how you will find the coffee counter at El Kolibri.

For detailed information about their hours and menu, please visit their social media pages.
For detailed information about their hours and menu, please visit their social media pages.Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

I ordered one empanada, a serving of their baked blueberry French toast casserole dish, and a salted caramel dark chocolate truffle latte. A few minutes later, I was in solo dining heaven.

First, their coffee is made using carefully curated high-quality ingredients, so what I noticed most is what I was missing: overly sweet gritty after taste. While I do enjoy the over-the-top dessertlike concoctions conveniently available at popular drive through's from time to time, the El Kolibri latte offered a smooth, more balanced flavor I found satisfying.

Next up: baked blueberry French toast. All the fresh baked comfort food deliciousness that comes along with entertaining overnight houseguests and no one has to give up their bedroom or wash the baseboards.

Last: Italian beef empanada. Can you really go wrong with an empanada? Not in my book. The little beef-filled toasted pockets served with a side of marinara were two for $5. I only ordered one, and that was my only regret of the day. Although I enjoy French toast, I prefer savory over sweet any day.

El Kolibri's means "hummingbird." After a bit of online research, I learned hummingbirds are the tiniest, fastest birds and often represent endurance, grit, resilience and adaptability along with symbolizing joy and happiness.

I'd say El Kolibri Coffee & Curiosities is more than living up to their name and proving good things come in small packages.

Located on the second floor of the collaborative retail space known as The Indie House (605 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau), El Kolibri's limited seating offers a warm, intimate, and casual space to enjoy on your own or with a few of your favorite people.
Located on the second floor of the collaborative retail space known as The Indie House (605 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau), El Kolibri's limited seating offers a warm, intimate, and casual space to enjoy on your own or with a few of your favorite people.Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo
Story Tags
Mary Ann Castillo
foodie
restaurant review
Advertisement
Related
FoodNov. 20
Castillo: Spilling the tea at ForTe Tea Lounge & Eventeur: A...
FoodNov. 20
Recipe Swap: Spice up your Thanksgiving with these creative ...
FoodNov. 18
Greek Roasted Chicken and Potatoes with Lemon and Oregano: s...
FoodNov. 18
Community Cookbook: Make Woolworth Icebox Cheesecake with Gl...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Recipe swap: Master holiday baking with these delicious cranberry recipes
FoodNov. 14
Recipe swap: Master holiday baking with these delicious cranberry recipes
LaClair: Does Wib’s hold up under a critical modern eye? Absolutely
FoodNov. 14
LaClair: Does Wib’s hold up under a critical modern eye? Absolutely
How to make the perfect holiday side with shredded Brussels sprouts
FoodNov. 11
How to make the perfect holiday side with shredded Brussels sprouts
A Harte Appetite: Hail to the chef
FoodNov. 7
A Harte Appetite: Hail to the chef
Recipe Swap: Spice up your snack game with the ultimate fall Chex mix and more treats
FoodNov. 7
Recipe Swap: Spice up your snack game with the ultimate fall Chex mix and more treats
Castillo: Hubble Creek Brewing Company: Let’s go creeking!
FoodNov. 6
Castillo: Hubble Creek Brewing Company: Let’s go creeking!
How to achieve the perfect gooey grilled cheese every time
FoodOct. 31
How to achieve the perfect gooey grilled cheese every time
McClanahan: Embrace autumn with these delightful pumpkin-infused recipes
FoodOct. 30
McClanahan: Embrace autumn with these delightful pumpkin-infused recipes
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy