Eisenhower museum reopens in Kansas

A museum honoring President Dwight Eisenhower in his childhood home in Kansas reopened Monday after undergoing its first comprehensive renovation since the 1970s.

The modernized exhibits in the 25,000-square-foot museum in Abilene feature new display cases, videos and digital interactive stations where visitors learn about Eisenhower's presidency from 1953 to 1961 and about his experience during World War II -- when he was a U.S. Army general who served as supreme commander of the Allied forces.

"We have reinterpreted a story of an incredible man and woman to reach a new audience, an audience that doesn't have a personal connection to either," Dawn Hammatt, director of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum, said.

The museum, which has had only partial renovations since the 1970s, has been closed since May 2018. It originally was supposed to reopen in time for the 75th anniversary of D-Day in early June, but the federal government shutdown in December and January delayed the timeline. During the restoration, museum exhibits were moved to the library portion of the complex, where visitors can also tour the home in which Eisenhower spent most of his childhood.

The home is a complement to the museum, which begins with the story of Eisenhower's family. Visitors learn about how his father worked as a mechanic at a creamery to support his seven sons, six of whom survived to adulthood. Hammatt described Eisenhower's siblings as "amazing. They included a banker and the president of Johns Hopkins University. The display also features photos, needlework from his mother and Eisenhower's desk from school.