Einstein in the kitchen

“Genius is 1% inspiration and 99% perspiration.”

So said the great American inventor Thomas Edison. Having tried nearly 3,000 filaments before landing on a successful one for his light bulb, he obviously knew what he was talking about. Similarly, when it comes to inventing recipes, trial and error is usually involved.

Granted, some recipes result from inspiration. Whoever first added a little coffee to brownies to enhance their chocolate flavor likely did so through inspiration, not experimentation.

This genius recipe requires only one pan because every ingredient is boiled together. Submitted by Tom Harte

Sometimes a recipe results from a happy accident. The 17th century French pastry cook who first added butter to already rolled dough (some say he meant to add it earlier) was surprised he invented puff pastry.

Most of the time, however, a great recipe is the result of continued tinkering and testing. Thus, it took dozens of trials before America’s Test Kitchen arrived at the best formulation of Texas Sheet Cake.

However discovered, not every recipe is a genius recipe, which according to food columnist Kristen Miglore, is one that changes the way you cook. It may break the rules, introduce a new technique, employ a shortcut or invent something never tried before.

Chicken and waffle salad is a clever reimagining of the traditional dish. Submitted by Tom Harte

Maybe it puts an ingredient to unexpected use, like Regan Daley’s parsnip cake, or dispels a myth, like Ina Garten’s no-stir risotto, or re-imagines the traditional, like Better Homes & Garden’s chicken and waffle salad. Consider the following high IQ ideas.

Reverse Creaming. Rather than creaming butter and sugar, this cake mixing method calls for beating butter into the dry ingredients first and then adding eggs and liquid. It’s easier, quicker and improves a cake’s crumb. For details see Rose Levy Beranbaum’s “The Cake Bible,” whose every word I take as gospel.

Wonder Dough. There’s little to pie crust, but it takes practice to perfect. Stella Parks’ recipe anyone can master because it calls only for pinching cubes of butter into flour, not working them in, a precise amount of liquid and folding the dough like puff pastry. She also suggests using sugar rather than dried beans as pie weights. You can still use it to bake with. For details see Kristen Miglore’s “Genius Desserts.”