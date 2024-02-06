All sections
September 22, 2018

Edward P. Settle -- Soldier and public servant

Wayne County is celebrating its bicentennial in 2018, and the man in the photo is one of the prominent men in late 19th century Wayne County. Edward P. Settle was born July 17, 1834, shortly after his parents, the Rev. William W. and Sarah (Barrett) Settle came to Missouri. His father bought government land in southern Madison County...

Bill Eddleman avatar
Bill Eddleman
Edward P. Settle in late 1864 in his Civil War uniform.
Edward P. Settle in late 1864 in his Civil War uniform.Photo courtesy of the State Historical Society of Missouri

By Bill Eddleman

Wayne County is celebrating its bicentennial in 2018, and the man in the photo is one of the prominent men in late 19th century Wayne County. Edward P. Settle was born July 17, 1834, shortly after his parents, the Rev. William W. and Sarah (Barrett) Settle came to Missouri. His father bought government land in southern Madison County.

At the beginning of the Civil War, Union sympathies predominated in Cedar Creek Township where the Settles lived. Edward enlisted in Co. K of the local 68th Enrolled Missouri Militia for six months beginning in October 1862.

Toward the conclusion of the war, a new infantry regiment, the 47th Missouri, organized and included largely Southeast Missouri men. Settle received his commission on Sept. 3, 1864, as second lieutenant of Co. H. This regiment began recruiting in early August 1864 and was still being outfitted and raised when Co. H was detailed to escort wagons to Patterson, Missouri, on Sept. 19.

It was attacked at Patterson and retreated to Fort Davidson at Pilot Knob, Missouri, and was there for the battle on Sept. 27. Settle was in this battle, participated in the remarkable retreat, and fought in rear-guard actions and the Battle of Leasburg, Missouri, over the following two days. Co. H later served in Tennessee and mustered out on March 29, 1865.

Many surviving Civil War officers committed to a life of public service after their war experiences. Settle began a life of public service as postmaster of Coldwater, Missouri, in Wayne County in 1865. Thereafter, voters elected him Circuit and County Clerk of Wayne County in 1870 (a combined office at that time). He was re-elected Circuit Clerk two more terms, and Wayne County Recorder of Deeds from 1878 to 1882.

He became a member of the Missouri Bar and practiced law beginning in 1883 and served as County Treasurer 1884-1888. His last public office was as one of five trustees for the incorporation of Greenville, Missouri, the Wayne county seat, in 1893 before his untimely death Nov. 23, 1894.

One final story of Edward P. Settle indicates his character, and the character of many of the veterans of the War Between the States. The Johnson Masonic Lodge No. 158, A.F. & A.M., organized just after the war, included Settle as a member. The roll of members includes several other individuals who were Union officers during the conflict. The membership also included a number of former Confederate officers. These men showed a great magnanimity in uniting in the bonds of brotherhood, a fine example to future generations.

Community
