Edward P. Settle -- Soldier and public servant

It was attacked at Patterson and retreated to Fort Davidson at Pilot Knob, Missouri, and was there for the battle on Sept. 27. Settle was in this battle, participated in the remarkable retreat, and fought in rear-guard actions and the Battle of Leasburg, Missouri, over the following two days. Co. H later served in Tennessee and mustered out on March 29, 1865.

Many surviving Civil War officers committed to a life of public service after their war experiences. Settle began a life of public service as postmaster of Coldwater, Missouri, in Wayne County in 1865. Thereafter, voters elected him Circuit and County Clerk of Wayne County in 1870 (a combined office at that time). He was re-elected Circuit Clerk two more terms, and Wayne County Recorder of Deeds from 1878 to 1882.

He became a member of the Missouri Bar and practiced law beginning in 1883 and served as County Treasurer 1884-1888. His last public office was as one of five trustees for the incorporation of Greenville, Missouri, the Wayne county seat, in 1893 before his untimely death Nov. 23, 1894.

One final story of Edward P. Settle indicates his character, and the character of many of the veterans of the War Between the States. The Johnson Masonic Lodge No. 158, A.F. & A.M., organized just after the war, included Settle as a member. The roll of members includes several other individuals who were Union officers during the conflict. The membership also included a number of former Confederate officers. These men showed a great magnanimity in uniting in the bonds of brotherhood, a fine example to future generations.