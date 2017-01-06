Education briefs 6/1/17

Tanner Stadelbacher of Anna, Illinois, has received the University Scholarship and Midwest Achievement Award. Stadelbacher is the daughter of Alan and Shelly Stadelbacher of Anna and is a 2017 graduate of Anna-Jonesboro Community High School.
Madison Brune of Cape Girardeau and Grace Mirly of Jackson have been named to the chancellor's list for the spring 2017 semester at Troy University in Troy, Alabama.
Sara Long of Benton, Missouri; Megan Schmittzehe and Morgan Schumer, both of Cape Girardeau; Rachel Birkman of Chaffee, Missouri; Alexis Vandeven of Marble Hill, Missouri; and Madison Beussink, Rebecca Edwards, Josh Friess, Karson King, Jordan Myer and Leah Puchbauer, all of Jackson, have been named to the dean's list for the spring 2017 semester at Maryville University in St. Louis.
