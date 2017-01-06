Education briefs 6/1/17

Two honored for academics

Madison Brune of Cape Girardeau and Grace Mirly of Jackson have been named to the chancellor's list for the spring 2017 semester at Troy University in Troy, Alabama.

Maryville University students honored

Sara Long of Benton, Missouri; Megan Schmittzehe and Morgan Schumer, both of Cape Girardeau; Rachel Birkman of Chaffee, Missouri; Alexis Vandeven of Marble Hill, Missouri; and Madison Beussink, Rebecca Edwards, Josh Friess, Karson King, Jordan Myer and Leah Puchbauer, all of Jackson, have been named to the dean's list for the spring 2017 semester at Maryville University in St. Louis.