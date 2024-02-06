Education briefs 4/27/17

Notre Dame Regional High School senior Jordan Rose Huff has been named a 2017 Missouri Scholars 100, a program that honors 100 of the state's top academic students in the Class of 2017. All nominated students were required to have a 3.750 GPA, a minimum ACT score of 29 or a 2,400 on the SAT and be ranked in the top 10 percent of their class. The students were recognized at a luncheon April 23 in Columbia, Missouri.
Saxony Lutheran High School senior Rachael Koehler has been awarded The Chancellor's Scholarship by The Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Missouri. She was among 18 high-school seniors in Missouri to receive the scholarship for the 2017-18 academic year.
