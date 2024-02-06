Education briefs 4/27/17

Notre Dame Regional High School senior Jordan Rose Huff has been named a 2017 Missouri Scholars 100, a program that honors 100 of the state's top academic students in the Class of 2017. All nominated students were required to have a 3.750 GPA, a minimum ACT score of 29 or a 2,400 on the SAT and be ranked in the top 10 percent of their class. The students were recognized at a luncheon April 23 in Columbia, Missouri...