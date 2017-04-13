All sections
April 13, 2017

Education briefs 4/13/17

Ten Southeast Missouri State University students were honored with Power of Women Scholarships during the annual Power of Women luncheon March 29. Local recipients were Megan Chisum of Chaffee, Missouri, and Veronica Moore of Benton, Missouri. The Power of Women Scholarship is awarded to students who demonstrate a passion for a life of service, are attending Southeast full time and have completed at least 30 credit hours with a minimum 2.75 grade point average. ...

Southeast Missourian

Power of Women Scholarships

Ten Southeast Missouri State University students were honored with Power of Women Scholarships during the annual Power of Women luncheon March 29. Local recipients were Megan Chisum of Chaffee, Missouri, and Veronica Moore of Benton, Missouri.

The Power of Women Scholarship is awarded to students who demonstrate a passion for a life of service, are attending Southeast full time and have completed at least 30 credit hours with a minimum 2.75 grade point average. Each recipient submitted an application demonstrating significant academic achievement, involvement at the university and commitment to volunteering and community service.

Students honored

Notre Dame Regional High School senior Rose Huff has been named a 2017 Missouri Scholars 100, a program that honors 100 of the state's top academic students in the Class of 2017. The selection was primarily based on a combination of grade-point average and ACT or SAT scores. All nominated students were required to have a 3.750 GPA, a minimum ACT of 29 or a 2,400 on the SAT and ranked in the top 10 percent of their class. The students will be recognized at a luncheon April 23 in Columbia, Missouri.

Notre Dame Regional High School senior Savannah Seyer was the recipient of the Good Citizen Award from the Daughters of the American Revolution, Nancy Hunter Chapter. The award is given in recoginition of qualities that include service, leadership, patriotism and dependability.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

