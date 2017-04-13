Education briefs 4/13/17

Power of Women Scholarships

Ten Southeast Missouri State University students were honored with Power of Women Scholarships during the annual Power of Women luncheon March 29. Local recipients were Megan Chisum of Chaffee, Missouri, and Veronica Moore of Benton, Missouri.

The Power of Women Scholarship is awarded to students who demonstrate a passion for a life of service, are attending Southeast full time and have completed at least 30 credit hours with a minimum 2.75 grade point average. Each recipient submitted an application demonstrating significant academic achievement, involvement at the university and commitment to volunteering and community service.