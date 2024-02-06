All sections
FeaturesFebruary 3, 2024

Education briefs

Altenburg: Carley Schirmer. Bell City: Bo Lacy. Cape Girardeau: Calvin Brunkhorst, Lauren Landewee, Lindsey Landewee, Natalie Timpe, Gracie Stricker, Emily Williamsen, Destiny Matysik, Matthew Theiss. Chaffee: Drew Reischman. Farrar: Joel Koenig. Jackson: Madelyn Bourner, Sophia Crabtree, Landon Evans, Parker Fisher, Hunter Large, Samantha Large, Riley Ries, Molly Sellers, Ares Todd...

Missouri State University

Altenburg: Carley Schirmer.

Bell City: Bo Lacy.

Cape Girardeau: Calvin Brunkhorst, Lauren Landewee, Lindsey Landewee, Natalie Timpe, Gracie Stricker, Emily Williamsen, Destiny Matysik, Matthew Theiss.

Chaffee: Drew Reischman.

Farrar: Joel Koenig.

Jackson: Madelyn Bourner, Sophia Crabtree, Landon Evans, Parker Fisher, Hunter Large, Samantha Large, Riley Ries, Molly Sellers, Ares Todd.

Marble Hill: Mallorie Miles, Brookelynn Shell,Timothy Sloan,Carly Jansen.

Oak Ridge: Lydia Roth.

Perryville: Mallory Clifton, Carter Dix, Katie Roth, Abigail Seabaugh, Mariah Bauwens.

Scott City: Grace Landewee.

Sikeston: Macy Atwood, Jalin Anderson, Josiah Degen, Alexander Ellis, Morgan Green, Zachary Reynolds, Columbia Trout, Miranda Witt.Molly Bogle of Sikeston (63801)

Whitewater: Elizabeth Raines.

Harding University

Jackson: Taylor Fehr, Michael Newman, Emily Newman, Kolten Kluesner.

University of Arkansas Fulbright College

Cape Girardea: Brock Clippard

Perryville: Bridgette Steele.

University of Mississippi Chancellor's list

Jackson: Landon Byrum, Riley O'Neal, Braelynn Moore, Lilly DeProw, Caroline Rivenburgh, Hannah Mitchell.

Perryville: Marissa Cooper.

Sikeston: Maggie Eby, Isabelle McGill, Aubrey Wheeler, William Logan, Quintin Hunter, Lindsay Byrd.

Univeristy of Mississippi Dean's list

Scott City: Abigail Umfleet.

Sikeston: Tyler Gilmer, Avery Johnson, Quinzoie McDonald.

University of Alabama President's list

Benton: Chloe Dumey.

Cape Girardeau: William Dodson.

Jackson: Celia Keran, Bailey O'Neal.

Scott City: Molly LeGrand.

Sikeston: Jeffrey Hux, Vincent Klueppel.

University of Alabama Dean's list

Cape Girardeau: Wil Morgan.

Jackson: Ella Shaffar.

Sikeston: Ava Alcorn, Kyndal Steward.

Mississippi State University

President's list

Cape Girardeau: Ella Haggerty, Mary Young, Lucy Gerard, Tad Couch, Annalise Garner.

Jackson: Ramsey Bahner, Piper Guilliams, Brooke Thompson, Olivia Ward, Ava Poe,Mary Calvin.

Marble Hill: Joseph Pinkard.

Sikeston: Shelby Hodgkiss,Isabella Steward, Hayden Alcorn, Clark Steward.

Dean's list

Jackson: Noah Uhrhan, Nolan Dry.

Scott City: Carly Gloth.

Sikeston: Camden Copeland.

Community
