Education breifs 5-18-24

__Students receive academic distinction__

Lexi Rubel of Cape Girardeau was awarded the Outstanding Health and Human Performance Concentration: Health and Human Performance Student Award at The University of Tennessee at Martin. The award is given to the most outstanding student selected by the faculty members of the College of Education, Health, and Behavioral Sciences

Aaron Zoellner of Frohna received the Dr. Ed and Lucy Acheson Award for Excellence in first-year chemistry at Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois.