Education breifs 5-18-24

__Students receive academic distinction__
Lexi Rubel of Cape Girardeau was awarded the Outstanding Health and Human Performance Concentration: Health and Human Performance Student Award at The University of Tennessee at Martin. The award is given to the most outstanding student selected by the faculty members of the College of Education, Health, and Behavioral Sciences
Aaron Zoellner of Frohna received the Dr. Ed and Lucy Acheson Award for Excellence in first-year chemistry at Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois.
Austin Daniel Gast of Cape Girardeau was named to the Spring 2024 semester dean's list at Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama.
Riley O'Neal of Jackson was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa at the University of Mississippi in Oxford. Induction into the honor society is very selective and recognizes outstanding academic achievement across the liberal arts and sciences.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.