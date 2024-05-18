All sections
May 18, 2024

Education breifs 5-18-24

Students receive academic distinction Lexi Rubel of Cape Girardeau was awarded the Outstanding Health and Human Performance Concentration: Health and Human Performance Student Award at The University of Tennessee at Martin. The award is given to the most outstanding student selected by the faculty members of the College of Education, Health, and Behavioral Sciences

Students receive academic distinction

Lexi Rubel of Cape Girardeau was awarded the Outstanding Health and Human Performance Concentration: Health and Human Performance Student Award at The University of Tennessee at Martin. The award is given to the most outstanding student selected by the faculty members of the College of Education, Health, and Behavioral Sciences

Aaron Zoellner of Frohna received the Dr. Ed and Lucy Acheson Award for Excellence in first-year chemistry at Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois.

Austin Daniel Gast of Cape Girardeau was named to the Spring 2024 semester dean's list at Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama.

Riley O'Neal of Jackson was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa at the University of Mississippi in Oxford. Induction into the honor society is very selective and recognizes outstanding academic achievement across the liberal arts and sciences.

Community
